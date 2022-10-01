American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of Sept. 12 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by the group reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 12 members present, of which 10 were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the August meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for August, which was approved and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for August which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Angela Coleman had 54 renewals for 2023 and 17 paid up for life for a total of 71.
The Auxiliary Fall Conference is the weekend of Sept. 16. Dana reported the Legion wants each of the groups to take over the Thursday night dinners. The Auxiliary would take the first Thursday with subsequent Thursday done by the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders.
Dana Pierce presented $50 for a gift card for a membership drive.
The next regular meeting is at 6 p.m. Oct. 3.
Doreen gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
Gamma
Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron Chapter of ESA met on Aug. 24 at the home of Claire Beck for a rush social. The group welcomed guest Pam Zarger and had 12 members present. Members played games and talked about summer activities. There was a business meeting on Sept. 14 with 10 members present, and six members absent at Donna Dawson’s house. There were two guests to include Bonnie Templeton, a member of Zeta Phi, who will be installed as the new MARC president in October, and Debbie Swoyer, a prospective new member.
Guest speaker was Tana Warner from Thrive. Thrive provides a community of people that support each other that are living in poverty. She spoke about what Thrive does for the community, and how they help clients. Members gave monetary donations to Thrive.
Donna Dawson gave the opening thought, “Autumn Poem.”
Reports were given by committee chairs regarding donations made for the state’s three philanthropic projects to include Heartspring, Goodwill industries, and Capper Foundation. The next MARC meeting will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Oct. 7-8. The next meeting will be on Oct. 5 at Claire Beck’s home. The next state council meeting will be Nov. 5 at Heartspring in Wichita. The chapter will host the next district meeting on Nov. 13 at the First Congregational Church in Manhattan.
Members are selling nuts to raise funds for the chapter. The chapter continues to volunteer time at Second Helping every fourth Sunday at the First Congregational Church.
Those interested in learning more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134 or Debbie Smith at debra0188@gmail.com or 785-776-5464.
Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association
President Brenda Mann introduced the speakers, Ash Wagner and Jenny Peale, representatives of the Association of Members Benefits Advisors. They addressed benefits available for KARSP members and their spouses, including saving money on Medicare, vision and dental, taxes and Medical Air Services Association.
Brenda opened the meeting with the flag salute, and Judi Boley led a chorus of “School Days.”
Pam Russell had one correction to the minutes. Liz Beikman moved the minutes be approved as corrected, and Linda Uthoff seconded. The motion passed.
Linda Klabunde presented the treasurer’s report. Greg Mann moved and Nancy Sebelius seconded that the treasurer’s report be accepted. The motion passed.
Linda Klabunde presented the budget. Marilyn Fox moved and Linda Uthoff second the budget be accepted. The motion passed.
The KARSP lifetime dues opportunity expires at the end of 2022 and members were given copies of the payment schedule. Carol Bunning will on those MAREA members who have paid their lifetime dues.
Gil and Carol Bunning brought greetings from KARSP and invited members to the next meeting in Hiawatha.
Judi Boley thanked members for their contributions to Ogden House, which provides clothing through their thrift shop, food through the food pantry, and emergency financial aid to those in need.
Joyce Leach and Judi Boley handed out documents where members can list volunteer hours plus a list of possible volunteer services listed on the back.
Joyce Leach gave the historian’s report.
Pam Russell plans to contact newly retired members of both Kansas State University and local school districts. She encouraged members to reach out to retirees they know and to members who did not attend the meeting.
Linda Uthoff and Carol gave the legislature report. The cost of living adjustment remains the No. 1 issue for KARSP.
Brenda passed around a sign-up sheet for greeters as well as for hospitality.
Marilyn Fox requested news items for the newsletter, which will come out in October, December and May.
Greg Mann thanked the program committee for their help setting up programs and tours. Members include Liz Beikman, Leo Lake, Suzanne Otto and Nancy Sebelius. The fall tour will be Oct. 19 at the Robert Morris Multicultural Center at K-State.
Marianne Cullers announced that UFM will now sponsor volunteers who tutor students.
Carol Adams announced there will be MAREA yearbook as soon as all members are listed.
Carol continued with the report on the KARSP convention. Marilyn Bunyan’s framed cross-stitch pictures, which bumped up the auction items to $4,310. Bill Snyder was the featured speaker, and many members were surprised he started his career in education by teaching Spanish in Coachella, California. He is now a member of the local MAREA chapter.
Carol Bunning installed Greg Mann as vice president of MAREA and read a poem.The chapter received several service awards. Mickey Bogart volunteered 900 to 1,100 hours. Joyce Leach and Linda Uthoff volunteered 1,200 to 1,500 hours and Linda received the Unit Service Award.
Receiving the Meadowlark Award for service, Nancy Bridges has worked for 22 years with AFS students.
The next meeting is at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the College Avenue Methodist Church.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Sept 22 meeting by welcoming Jordan and Esther Erickson and Phyllis Pease, co-owner of Little Batch Company and a local muralist and artist. Rotary Fact: Rotarians funded more than 1,190 global grants, 470 district grants, and 225 disaster response grants for communities to thrive in 2021-22. Members helped the Rotary Foundation raise more than $434 million. Volunteers are needed for Family Fun night fromm 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 4. The club is partnering with the Riley County Police Department and others for a fun community event. Rotary on Tap is Oct. 6 at Liquid Art Winery. The Konza Rotary Club is organizing a fall Homestead Clean Up from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct 8; volunteers are needed. Also on Oct. 8 is the fall Kansas River Clean Up. Friends of the KAW, Interact, Rotaract, Rotary, and others will work together to clean up battery casings, etc.
Last week’s program was Jessica Vandivort de Montiel, Regional Peace Corps Recruiter, informing our members that Peace Corps is a Rotary Service Partner. She talked about the official agreement between Rotary and the Peace Corps, what that entails, and how people may join the Peace Corps to assist others worldwide.
In honor of Jessica’s presentation, the book “Walk in the Words” was donated to Lee Elementary School. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Sept. 27 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 17 members present. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Phil Anderson led in song, Jeff Morris led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
President Pelis said two members had a birthday before the next meeting: Chad Tepe, Sept. 29 and Doug Haverkamp, Sept. 30. We had no members with a wedding anniversary before our next meeting.
The Solar Kiwanis installation banquet will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Blue Hills Room. The cost will be $15 per person and the menu will be chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dessert and drink.
The fall highway clean-up was on Sept. 25 in conjunction with the K-State Circle K Club. Solar Kiwanis members helping were Naci Pelis, Mary Scharfe and William, Charlie Sargent, Jim Bach, Doug Denning, Karl Dean, Phil Anderson and Ron Jackson. Two from the evening Kiwanis Club helped (Kitty Pursley and Melissa Combs) along with five Circle K members. Jackson’s wife Kristen supplied pizza after the clean-up for those helping.
The program was introduced by Mary Scharfe and was Sarah Newkirk, director of the Royal Family Kids’ Camp in Manhattan. The camp is for abused and neglected foster care youth aged 7 to 12. The Royal Family Kids’ Camps are international. They were founded in 1985 in California and the Manhattan chapter has been active since 2000. They have served more than 600 kids in the local tri-county area. At Royal Family Kids Camp, campers receive one-on-one attention from trained, caring adults. Their approach is to show kids positive, non-violent interactions that provide an alternative to many of the negative situations which children of abuse and neglect have faced. Activities at camp are designed to be non-competitive and non-threatening while allowing children to experience success. The Royal Family Kids’ Camps are funded entirely from donations and grants. There is no cost to the participants.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Oct. 11. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.