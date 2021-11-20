Gamma
Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met on Nov. 10 at the home of Kathy Crowl. The educational program was given by two staff members from No Stone Unturned. Members donated educational toys and monetary gifts to the staff to be used where needed.
Reports were given by committee chairs regarding donations made to Heartspring, Goodwill Industries and Capper Foundation at a recent state council meeting. These are the state’s three philanthropic projects.
Members will be attending the District J meeting and cookie exchange in Abilene on Nov. 21. The chapter’s only Ways and Means project for the year is selling Terri Lynn nuts. The nuts arrived so members will be getting their orders delivered.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, five members helped with the Veteran’s Day breakfast at the American Legion. Members will also participate in Wreaths Across America by ordering wreaths for Fort Riley and volunteering to place wreaths on Dec. 18.
Members and guests will gather on Dec. 4 for a holiday social/dinner at the home of Brenda and Vernon Schaffer. Goodie trays and bags will be assembled for delivery to the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Police Department and EMS as a way of saying thank you.
Those interested in learning more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact Judy Ahrens at jahrens@cox.net or 785-477-0564 or DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Katha Hurt and Sharon Kriss won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Nov. 15. Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were second, Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs were third, and Robin Spencer and Tom Shields were fourth in flight A and first in flight B. Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were second in flight B. The club meets at the Senior’s Center each Monday at 1 p.m. All bridge players are invited. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Kennel Club
The Manhattan Kennel Club held the members’ general meeting on Sept. 9.
There was a discussion of the need for membership to participate as ring stewards to assure a quality show each year during the club’s annual dog show in August.
MKKC will be having a Rally Obedience Show and Go Fun Match Dec. 4 at the club’s training center. Novice, intermediate, advanced, and excellent levels will be offered. Each exhibitor can try any level(s) to show in. Fee is $5 per run. If interested, enroll online. Susan Keller, UKC licensed Rally Obedience judge, will judge the fun match.
Registration information is available at mkkc.org. Participants are welcome to enroll in more than one event.
The club will be holding its annual Christmas Party at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 at the kennel club building. All members and family/friends and prospective members and family/friends are invited to attend. The kennel club will be providing meat and drinks. The meat will be catered from HyVee and will be herb roasted chicken and brisket. The club asks that each member bring a side dish and/or dessert.
The club plans to have a doggies gift exchange by bringing a wrapped doggie toy/treats/etc.; guessing games by guessing how many dog treats or candy are in glass jars; and a raffle. Please bring a donation for the local animal shelter, whether that be food or supplies.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole noted that Veterans Day, originally called Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I in 1918 in the U.S., is celebrated in several nations. The “official” time is 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month. Pawnee Mental Health Services is collecting gently used small gifts for children to give as Christmas gifts, and Rebecca Gould is accepting them. Rotary On Tap will be Dec. 6 at the K-State Union, JP’s. Vern Henricks introduced new member Felix Jimenez, the new social media coordinator of the Manhattan Community Foundation. Cup money is for the Mayor’s Holiday Parade.
Dale Bradley introduced the speaker, Joseph Gruber, executive vice president, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, who spoke about the monetary policy making practices of the Federal Reserve Board. He described reasons why the economy might improve and the risks that might make the economy not improve quickly. One of the biggest factors impacting the economy now is the COVID-19 pandemic. If the impact of the pandemic continues, the economy might not improve, but if it is slowed or halted, many sectors, such as restaurants and consumer goods, might rebound. The employment levels seem to be going up, and the number of former workers now “retired” is at an all-time high. He thinks interest rates might stay low until inflation picks up again.
In honor of the speaker, the book “Softy” will be given to Ogden Elementary School. The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club. They will not meet on Thanksgiving Day. Guests and visitors are always welcome.
Preceptor Beta Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Nov. 9 at the home of Betty Frank. Betty shared information about food restrictions and new foods that were developed during World War I. She served “Corn Willy Hash,” lentil and cheese spread, and ANZAC cookies. Posters encouraging eating corn instead of wheat, and syrup instead of sugar were displayed.
President Mary Lou Glende called the meeting to order with the opening ritual.
During roll call, six members answered roll call with “What Shining movie have you seen more than once?” One member was absent.
Vice President Lela Gillispie read about “each officer is a leader” from Beta Bits. All dues are paid. The next yearbook meeting will be held at Betty Holder’s.
December birthdays are Betty Holder (Dec. 2) and Mary Sue Moore (Dec. 3).
The November social will be Nov. 15. Members will meet at Mary Lou Glende’s and drive to Sugar Creek at St. Marys for lunch and shopping.
The meeting was closed with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
Betty Frank presented part two of her Veterans Day program. Members completed a Veterans Day quiz and learned of the origin of renaming Armistice Day to Veterans Day and the number of veterans in the United States. Betty ended her program by reading, “In Flanders Field” by John McCrae, then gave each member a poppy pin and read instructions on the correct way to wear it.
The door prize of a book about poppies and a poppy scarf was won by Peggy Riley.
Riley County Historical Society
Riley County Historical Museum staff members Allana Parker and Dawn Munger and Riley County Historical Society Board member Marla Day attended the Kansas Museums Association annual conference in Lawrence in early November.
Riley County commissioners honored late museum director Cheryl Collins with a press conference to recognize her dedicated service to Riley County. The commission had a plaque created that is on display at the museum. The Kansas Museums Association is developing a professional development/leadership scholarship in honor of Collins’ legacy with the KMA. The Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area held a virtual celebration of life for her on Sept. 29. The Arts and Humanities Association of Manhattan is also interested in honoring her with a project to be installed at the museum.
The museum exhibited the history of the City of Riley to commemorate the 150th (+1) at the Riley Fall Festival on Oct. 9, with displays in the First Presbyterian Church and the Riley City Library.
The museum has provided two programs at the National Church Residences Retirement Community on “Rhythm in Riley: A Look at Music History in Riley County,” two Sunset Cemetery tours (for Solar Kiwanis and a PEO Chapter), and a program on the Underground Railroad in Riley County for the Manhattan Welcome Club.
A program was also provided to a Kansas Horizons tour group from Country Travel Discoveries, a group of 30 travelers from across the country, about Riley Countians with notable national connections.
The museum’s October KMAN InFocus interview focused on Halloween history in Riley County and Sunset Cemetery.
The museum installed an exhibit on early Riley County Schools in the Riley County Office Building Lobby.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 16 at the Blue Hills Room. Thirteen members join the meeting along with guests Brian Pelis, Jr. and Al St. Cyr. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Mary Scharfe led in song, Suzanne Ryan-Numrich led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
One member had a birthday before the next meeting: Doug Denning (Nov. 22).
Solarian Ron Williams is out of the hospital and recuperating at home. Solarian Tim Lindemuth had hip replacement surgery and is convalescing at home. The club wishes them both a speedy recovery. The Salvation Army is once again ringing the bells at the red kettles as a fundraiser for their organization at Christmas time. They would like to have volunteer bell ringers. Chase Stephens from the Salvation Army is going to give a program on Nov. 30 about the bell ringers. The club has volunteered to be bell ringers at the West Dillons entrances from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 11. A sign-up sheet was passed around. The Solar Kiwanis board of directors met Nov. 17 at noon at Bluestem Bistro. All club members are welcome to attend. The Manhattan Evening Kiwanis Club is having its annual pancake feed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Pottorff Hall in Cico Park. If any Solarians can help work at the feed, contact Kitty Pursley, mhkkiwanis@gmail.com or 904-599-2904.
The program was introduced by Solarian Karl Kandt and was Drew Speraw, director of operations for the KSU men’s basketball program. He is in involved with scheduling games, travel, equipment, the budget, tickets and all other business aspects of college basketball. Speraw attended the University of Central Florida from 2005-2010 and his coach there was his dad, Kirk Speraw, who is the all time winningest coach in UCF history. Drew addressed questions from the audience regarding the transfer portal, recruiting and facilities.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The group will meet on Nov. 23 and the guest speaker will be Casey Smithson, City of Manhattan parks superintendent. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify location. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.