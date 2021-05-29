American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Women’s Auxiliary meeting of May 3 began with President Susan Bergsten calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took roll call with 14 members present, of which nine were on the executive board or officers.
Charlene read the minutes of the April meeting. There were two corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for April, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the Bingo treasurer’s report for April, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 196 paid members.
Doreen sent two get well cards to Judy Lundberg and Andie Bell.
Lorene reported that Girls State would be virtual this year with four girls having applied so far. The deadline for application has been extended. Boys State has been scheduled for the first week of August on the KSU campus.
Bingo players have been coming back with more showing up each Tuesday. Tammy Meyer made a motion to continue Bingo and assess how things are going at the next meeting. Lorene seconded. Motion carried. Janice Wilson suggested advertising Bingo on flyers.
There will be a short program at the Sunset Cemetery on Memorial Day. National Poppy Day is May 28. Several members were to attend the district convention May 14-16 in Topeka.
Lorene, with Tanya Bachamp’s assistance, conducted installation of officers.
Doreen gave the closing prayer and newly installed president Dana Pierce adjourned the meeting. The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. June 7.
Eagles Auxiliary
The auxiliary evening began with the 6:30 p.m. potluck of spaghetti and meat sauce by Suzanne Birdwell and trimmings brought by auxiliary members.
Betty Mullet opened the 7:30 p.m. business meeting according to ritual guidelines. Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Shirley Wilson. The two meeting prayers were given by Brenda Bly. The May 6 minutes, read by Joan Baughman, were approved as read. The bills were read and allowed. Suzanne was thanked for preparing the main course for potluck.
The Eagles state convention is June 3-5 in Junction City. The auxiliary will not meet the first Thursday of June and will instead meet June 10 with the 7 p.m. potluck and 7:30 p.m. meeting. The second meeting is June 17 with potluck at 6:30 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. During the Good of the Order, Betty was presented her president’s certificate and Gold Card by Nancy Drumm. She was also given a floral bouquet, her thanks for being auxiliary president 2020-2021, by Joan. Ticket winners were Virginia Wesley, Nancy and Suzanne.
Immediately after the meeting 2021-2022 auxiliary officers were installed. Madelyn Brown was installing president and June Buckles, conductor. Officers installed were Nancy Drumm, president; Brenda Bly, vice president; Virginia Wesley, PMP; Suzanne Birdwell, chaplain; Shirley Wilson, conductorl; Joan Baughman, secretary; Ginny Gilmore, treasurer; Betty Mullet, trustee. Madelyn was announced as auditor, Ginny as honorary mother and Betty as honorary grandmother.
The group shall meet again at 7:30 p.m. June 10 unless convened earlier through notice to members.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met at 6:15 p.m. May 10 at Four Points by Sheraton with 24 members and one guest present. The meeting was called to order by Lion President Dave Schafer. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Diana Chapel gave the invocation.
Lion President Dave Schafer and Lions Bud and Lela Gillispie attended the Lions District 17 A Convention in Salina on April 9 and 10. The Lions annual pancake feed is scheduled for Oct. 16 at Pottorf Hall. Lions vision screening has completed 451 screenings since the end of March, including doing some at the Tulip Festival in Wamego. The Lions awarded two scholarships to seniors for $500 each to Chanae Parker and Jamis Keithley who will be attending K-State. Highway clean up is scheduled for June 12. Lion Chris Wilson reported that the group has collected enough plastic bags for its first bench and will continue collecting more.
The program was presented by Dr. Eric Higgens on the faculty of the finance department, KSU College of Business Administration. His topic was “US business/finance climate in the first 100 days of the new administration.”
The meeting was adjourned following singing “Smile True Lions.” The next meeting will be June 28 with officer installation. For more information about Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Men’s Garden Club
The Manhattan Men’s Garden Club returned to regularly scheduled meetings in May after an extended COVID-19 pause. The group convened on May 14 at the Senior Center to plant flowers under the tutelage of Dallas and Susan Peterson. The planting session was followed by coffee and donuts courtesy of the Petersons.
The group met again on May 20 at the Collins Lane Community Garden site for the annual cookout. Guest speaker Chuck Marr was on hand to update the group on the latest in gardening activities and provided guidance for the control of garden pestsl.
The next meeting is June 17, the annual picnic, hosted by the Hackbarts starting at 6:30 p.m.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould announced at the May 20 meeting that several Rotarians from both local clubs had judged art submissions from local schools on the theme of “peace” and selected winners and runners-up from several age groups for cash prizes. Some photos of the art are on the Konza Club Facebook page. Bill Richter noted that books given to the Dusty Bookshelf, up to three boxes, can be donated for credit to USD 383 if you request it. Manhattan has three applicants so far for the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA). Chris Culbertson will announce rain make-up days for mulching and weeding the young trees in the NE Park. Steven Graham said the club needs to fill vacant chairs of Polio Plus and membership committees. Dues for the new year are due now and can be paid at the meeting or at PO Box 331, Manhattan, KS 66502. Membership is officially counted by Rotary as of July 1, so payment by then is a benefit to the club. The club has now exceeded donation goals for Polio Plus and The Rotary Foundation. Cup money is for RYLA and can be mailed to the club.
Betty Stevens introduced the guest speaker, Jesse Romo, director of the Manhattan Regional Airport. Jesse explained the income sources for the airport, and recent changes in parking spaces and costs for parking. He said Manhattan is the second busiest airport in Kansas after Wichita. It is also subject to many federal requirements because of size and level of activity. Major repair of the main runway is scheduled for the next couple of years, and at one point these repairs will cause the closing of the runways for a period of about six weeks. It is also subject to federal requirements for NAV AIDS separately from the other requirements.
The speaker has signed the book “The Bear In My Family,” which will be given to a local school. The club meets at noon on Thursdays in person at 1880 Kimball Ave. and via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on May 24 at Pizza Ranch. Ten members and two guests joined the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting. Pat Pesci led a song, Karl Dean led the Pledge of Allegiance and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
President Sargent said two club members had birthdays before the next meeting: John Fajen (May 28) and Gaylon Kintner (May 28).
Solar Kiwanis Board meetings will continue to be in person at Bluestem Bistro at noon every third Wednesday of each month. After a year off due to COVID-19 concerns, the group will be have its annual Solar Kiwanis Pancake feed from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 5 at Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park.
The program was introduced by Solarian Jim Sharp and was Bob Smith, director of museums at Fort Riley. Smith is an archivist and historian and for the past 3 1/2 years has been overseeing the renovation of the U.S. Cavalry Museum and the 1st Infantry Division Museum on base. The museums are not currently open but hope to open by summer 2022. Smith holds a master’s degree and a doctorate in military history from K-State. He has co-authored a book and written a number of articles about military history. Smith gave some facts about Fort Riley including the fact that the First Infantry Division was the first in Europe during both World War I and World War II. It was also the first deployed to Vietnam during that conflict. Additional involvement was REFORGER (Return of Forces to Germany), Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
The group will not meet on Memorial Day. Unless notified differently, the group will continue meeting in person at Pizza Ranch on Monday at noon beginning June7. Club members will receive email notification if meeting place changes. The program on June 7 will be introduced by Solarian Chad Tepe and will be MariBeth Keiffer, director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify the meeting location. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met May 20 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly meeting and luncheon with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding. Past President Ann Bitzer conducted the installation of officers with the traditional candle lighting ceremony. Officers for 2021-2022 are president, Carolee Fairbanks; first vice president, Sharon Stemple; second vice presidents, Diana Havenstein and Karen Tinkler; secretary, Joanne Nickerson; treasurer, Connie Schmidt; assistant treasurer, Bobbi Schesser.
Connie Schmidt gave the treasurer’s report. Sharon Zierlein won the free lunch. Thyra Davis was the guest of Velma Osborn.
June activities include First Tuesday Bunko, 1 p.m. June 1, Stone Valley Clubhouse, Judy Anderson, hostess; Third Monday Bunko, 1 p.m. June 21, Senior Center; Hand and Foot cards 12:30 p.m. June 10 and June 24, Senior Center; Fourth Friday Bridge, 11:30 a.m. for lunch, 12:30 p.m. for cards, June 25, Colbert Hills. The June luncheon will be June 17 at the Blue Hills Room with a speaker from Blueville Nursery. There will be a board meeting at 10 a.m. June 2 at the Senior Center.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-539-4981, for club activities or reservations.