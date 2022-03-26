Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
Twenty-six people participated in the Zoom meeting at 9 a.m. March 19. Club member Steve Bietau demonstrated how to turn bottle stoppers. Information included blank sizes, types of wood, shape considerations, sketching a design, mounting on the mandrel, shaping, embellishing with pyrography, and finishing. A recording of the demonstration can be found on the FWH YouTube channel.
Show & Tell participants included Bob Holcombe, Ray Case, Mike Ballard, Victor Schwarz, Tom Boley, Nyle Larson, Vaughn Graber, and Heather Marusiak.
The next ‘Ya Gotta Eat’ gatherings will be on March 28 and April 28 at Vista Drive-In in Manhattan. Contact Joe Beck (joebeck@ksu.edu) if you would like him to bring the club’s library materials. The next monthly meeting will be April 16 with a demonstration by professional woodturner Matt Monaco from Springfield, Missouri. Fees for the meeting demonstration are $10 for members, $15 for guests. Two workshops will be held. Friday will be a full day workshop turning boxes (fee $100) and Saturday will be an afternoon workshop turning fine-detailed platters ($50). All workshops will be held at Tom Boley’s shop and each will accommodate six participants. Registration fees can be paid with PayPal to fhwtreasurer@gmail.com.
Visit flinthillswoodturners.org to see monthly newsletters, upcoming programs, links to YouTube videos, and information on membership.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Scott and Lyn Patterson won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game March 21. Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were second, Dan Otto and Sherry Downey were third, and Graham Rose and Larry Lord were fourth. The club meets at the Seniors’ Center at 1 p.m. each Monday and encourages all bridge players to come and try duplicate bridge. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785 456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the March 17 meeting welcoming Rotarians Christine Benne and Krystal Baldwin and guest Kathy Ray, director of the Crisis Center. Two new members were introduced, Jennifer Francois from the College of Health and Human Sciences and Kristin Little from the Office of Senator Jerry Moran. Gathering for Good is March 26 at Prairie Band Casino and Resort. For golfers, the tee time is 11 a.m. at Firekeeper Golf Course.
Rotarian DeDe Brokesh introduced Stan Slaughter, “Eco-Troubadour,” educator, musician, and humorist. Combining education, media, music, and humor, Stan introduced club members to Missouri Organic Recycling, a public/private partner with Kansas City. Founded in 1992 by the Anderson family, the mission is to produce the highest quality organic products and services from organic waste. With five locations in the Kansas City Metro area, the company began accepting food waste in 2005 and has the only depackaging machine that separates cardboard and plastic from food waste. The liquid food waste is combined with brush and dried for six to eight weeks resulting in compost. Missouri Organic Recycling annually diverts about 32 million pounds of food waste from area landfills. The company creates about 54 million pounds of compost annually. Slaughter has traveled the world teaching about composting and green living. He created five environmentally-themed music albums, Compost Gin (a board game), and a Com-poster. To learn more about Slaughter visit https://www.stanslaughter.com/
In honor of Slaughter’s presentation, “Have you ever seen a Flower” was donated to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 22 at the Blue Hills Room. Thirteen members join the meeting. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Warren Prawl led in song, Jim Sharp led the pledge and Doug Denning gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a birthday before the next meeting (Karl Kandt-March 23).
Solarian Doug Denning announced that he and Solarian Charlie Sargent helped direct traffic for the St. Patrick’s Road Race last weekend as a community service/fundraiser for the Manhattan Kiwanis Club.
The program was introduced by President Naci Pelis and was Christina Stratman from UFM who spoke about Project Excell through UFM. Project Excell provides personal enrichment and life skill classes to adults 18 years and older with developmental disabilities. Stratman has been working for UFM for about one year and part of her job is managing Project Excell. This program provides educational opportunities and social interaction for students in a college-like setting. Classes are offered on Saturday mornings in fall and spring semesters and each semester has two five-week sessions.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on March 29 and will be Mike Beam, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met March 17 at the Blue Hills Room with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Diana Havenstein, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker. Jarad Garren, operations director of Be Able, spoke about the local non-profit organization’s role in helping those needing help with housing, employment, mental health wellness and food access.
Treasurer Connie Schmidt gave the treasurer’s report. Pat Harrison won the free lunch ticket. New members welcomed were Lynn Colquhoun, Diane Dviernak, Susan Hammond and Nina Middleton. Jan Byars, chair of the nominating committee, presented the proposed slate of officers for the 2022-2023 term. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to members celebrating March birthdays: Lin Lewis, Connie Noble, Marilyn Gobel and Edie Thomson.
April activities include First Tuesday Bunko April 5; Third Monday Bunko April 18; Hand and Foot cards April 14 and 28; Coffee Tyme April 22; Fourth Friday Bridge April 22. The April luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room April 21.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.