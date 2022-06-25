Bonfire 4-H Club
The monthly meeting of the Bonfire 4-H Club was called to order at 7 p.m. on June 13 at the Green Valley Community Center. The night was Parents’ Night as the parents took on the roles of their children throughout the meeting. The president was Mrs. Inman, the secretary was Mrs. Sapp, the vice president was Mrs. Shippy, and the treasurer was Mrs. Gerber. Parents also led the pledges and song. The club welcomed two new members that night. During the reports of officers, the parents also acted as their children and gave the reports. Three committee breakouts were held: banner, window decorating, and club tour. After committee reports, unfinished and new business, the program started with a presentation by Alena Wiebers. She called it “Hoppy and Healthy,” and she told the club all the finer points about rabbit nutrition. Jamison McDonald gave the club a new perspective on spinach and demonstrated how to make spinach pancakes. Finally, Ezra Sapp gave a project talk called “How to Raise Backyard Chicks” and brought his own chicks to show the club. After recreation and announcements, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. on July 11, and the club will be at the Home of the Flint Hills for the club tour.
Harmony Rebekah Lodge 689
The Odd Fellows and Rebekahs of Kansas met together at the Rebekah–Oddfellow Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. June 12 for a joint Memorial Ceremony for deceased members. After the ceremony some went to Pizza Ranch for a meal and fellowship.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were first at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game June 20. Amit Chakrabarti and Dianne Childs were second, Marylee Arnold and Carol Reinch were third, and Nancy Ryan and Lyn Patterson were fourth in flight A and first in flight B. Tom Shields and Robin Spencer were second in flight B. The group meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the June 16 meeting of the Manhattan Rotary Club by welcoming guests Nadia Arbelo, SBDC; Carson Kober, Sunflower Children’s Collective; Linda Couch, VP commercial loan officer, Exchange Bank; and Gary Fees, GMCF. The Manhattan and Konza Rotary Clubs were voted as the best civic organizations in Manhattan according to Reader’s Choice in the Manhattan Mercury. The June 23 speaker will be Vern Henricks, outgoing district governor. The club met the Rotary Foundation goal and the Polio Plus goal. Bob Ward acknowledged Phil Mattox as a Paul Harris Fellow plus 1. Club dues are due by June 30.
Rotarian Jayson Cyr introduced Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce. A record number of members have joined the chamber (925), around 200 members above this same time last year. Membership of young professionals also is up. COVID’s impact included no scheduled events, the inability to attract conferences, and the loss of four staff members. The organization is adding two of those back, one in tourism and one in public policy. The Chamber is working on a 5-year tourism strategy. Challenges in attracting industry and businesses to Manhattan include the scarcity of sites for development, changes in the office environment, the decline in the need for retail space, and yet an uptick in need for warehousing, supply chain issues, lack of child care, and housing needs at all levels. Before COVID, there were about 800 homes in inventory, but today there are significantly fewer, Smith said.
In honor of his presentation the book, “The Me I Choose to Be” will be donated to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 21 at the Blue Hills Room. Fourteen members joined the meeting. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Charlie Sargent led in song, Chad Tepe led the pledge and Jeff Morris gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a birthday: John Pence (June 21). One member had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Jim Bach and Katie (June 22).
The Solar Kiwanis Pirates girls’ 5th and 6th grade summer city league softball team has played three games and play again June 27 at Field 3 at Anneberg Park. Solarian Tim Lindemuth once again hosted club members and guests to a summer salad and sweet sensations potluck picnic on his lawn June 16. Due to extremely hot temperatures and little wind, attendees gathered inside Tim’s house for some fellowship and a picnic around his dining room table. A signup sheet for the July 4 pancake feed was passed around and fundraising co-chair Chad Tepe has an internet signup available for members. Charlie Sargent needs help getting donations for pancake feed placemats. If Solarians know of someone who wants to donate at least $25 in order to get a business card image on the placemats, let Charlie know. The June board of directors meeting was June 15 at noon at Bluestem Bistro. Carissa Tepe, Manhattan High School student and Kiwanis Key Club member, announced that the MHS golf team was having a fundraiser pancake feed on July 9 at the Longhorn Steakhouse from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. to raise money uniforms. Price is $5.
The program was delivered by Solarian Phil Anderson, who provided a history of how Manhattan was formed in the mid-1800s. Manhattan developed through the efforts of four separate town-founding groups. In the fall of 1854, George Park founded the town of Poleska along the Kansas River. Also in the fall of 1854, Samuel Dexter Houston and four others founded the town of Canton at the foot of Bluemont Hill. These two settlements were in place when Isaac Goodnow and the New England Emigrant Aid Colony settled at the confluence of the Blue and Kansas Rivers in the spring of 1855. By April, these three joined to form the town of Boston. In June 1855, the Cincinnati and Kansas Land Company steamboat Hartford became stuck near Boston. The Boston group asked the Ohio emigrants to join their effort and with certain concessions, including renaming the town Manhattan to please a financier, they stayed. Thus, Manhattan was born and grew to become a third-class city in 1870, second-class city in 1880, and a first-class city in 1968. Anderson said a group named Riverfront MHK has been formed and its goal is to raise private funds for a Kansas River Master Plan adjacent to downtown Manhattan that will incorporate the rich history of Manhattan in its development.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on June 28 and Solarian Jim Bach will update on the new athletic department construction and the North Campus Corridor. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met June 16 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly meeting and luncheon with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
The guest speaker was Allana Parker, curator of design at the Riley County Historical Museum. Allana presented the program on “Under the Summer Lights: Eureka Electric Park.”
Minutes of the June 1 board meeting were distributed. Treasurer Bobbi Schesser gave the financial report. Dee Amstein won the free lunch ticket. Sam Milton, a guest of Sharon Stemple, is a new member. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to members celebrating June birthdays: Sharon Stemple, Carolyn White, Chris Eilers and Bobbi Schesser.
July activities include First Tuesday Bunko July 5; Third Monday Bunko July 18; Hand and Foot cards July 14 and 28; Coffee Tyme July 22; Fourth Friday Bridge July 22. The July luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room July 21.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.