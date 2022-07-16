Bonfire 4-H Club
The monthly meeting of the Bonfire 4-H Club was brought to order by junior president, Marek Wiebers, at 7 p.m. on July 11. The club was not able to meet at the Home of the Flint Hills as planned and ended up in a 4-Her’s backyard. There was a short business meeting, followed by the program, which was the club tour. The club tour is when all the members show and tell about what they are entering in the fair that year. There were many projects presented, some still in progress. Once every member had finished and the meeting had been adjourned, the club drove around town to see the livestock that is being shown this year. There were many sheep, at two different places, and other 4-Her’s showed their pigs. They also brought out a piglet, which many members enjoyed. There was lots of talk about the upcoming fair andn projects that would soon be displayed. The club will meet again at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Green Valley Community Center.
Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinch won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game July 11. Judy Hildreth and Dianne Childs were second, Graham Rose and Larry Lord were third, and Kathleen Oldfather and Janette Johnson were fourth. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the July 7 meeting by welcoming guests Mark Furney and Charlie Hughes. Steven shared plans for the year including finishing the strategic plan and developing a public image plan and a membership plan, meeting the Foundation and Polio Plus goals. Members are encouraged to donate to Stuff the Bus. Suggestions for school supplies can be found online. Graham also noted the passing of longtime Rotarian Larry Pollack. Todd Miller introduced the club’s newest member, Linda Couch. This year’s Rotary International theme is Imagine Rotary. Cup money this month is for Shepherd’s Crossing.
Rotarian Dick Wertzberger introduced Daryn Soldan, director of economic development for the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce. Daryn began with the shared economic growth vision to accelerate economic recovery from the pandemic, enhance economic dynamism, diversity, and prosperity, and pursue five aligned, integrated areas of focus (recovery, jobs, talent, entrepreneurship, and innovation). He explained strategies in each of the five areas. Examples of new industries in Manhattan include Scorpion, a vaccine biologics company; Hydrograph Clean Power--an outgrowth of research at K-State; Canopy, a backend tracking company, supports the USDA SNAP program. BevHub, a nonalcoholic beverage packing company, was able to convert existing resources for its purposes. Challenges include the need for child care, diversity, equity and inclusion, and building assets/resources.
In honor of Soldan’s presentation, “Vamos: Let’s Cross the Bridge” will be donated to Bluemont Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on July 12 at the Blue Hills Room. Eleven members joined the meeting and one guest (Bryan Pelis Jr.). President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Doug Ackley led in song, Charlie Sargent led the pledge, and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a wedding anniversary since the last meeting (Pat Pesci and Betsy, July 11).
The Solar Kiwanis Pirates play again at 6 p.m. July 18 at Field 3 at Anneberg Park. Pelis thanked all Kiwanians and family members who helped with the July 4 pancake feed. The Kansas Kiwanis District Convention is available on the web. It will be Aug. 5-7 at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn and the club will pay the registration fee ($75) for all Solarians attending the convention. The July Board of Directors meeting will be at noon on July 20 at Bluestem Bistro. All members are welcome to attend. Current Division IV Lt. Gov. Vera Williams will
bring the 2022-2023 lieutenant governor, Jason Krantz, to visit the club at the July 26 meeting.
The program was delivered by Pelis and included discussions about the direction of the club regarding service projects, fundraisers, board of directors, possibly moving weekly meetings to Monday instead of Tuesday, recruiting new club members and other topics.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on July 19 and Solarian Karl Dean will introduce Mike and Lisa Irvin from the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.