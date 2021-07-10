Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Six tables played in the North American Pairs qualifying game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club July 5. Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp won, Lynda Yancey and Helen Estes were second, Liz Gilman and Virginia Hamilton were third, and Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler were fourth. Also qualifying to go on to the unit level were Dianne Childs and Judy Hildreth and Graham Rose and Larry Lord. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould presided July 1 and thanked incoming president Robbin Cole for presiding last week. Bill Turner posted a reminder about the club’s help with Just Tri-It on Aug. 14. Starting July 8, the club will meet at the Manhattan Country Club. Meal reservations must be by Tuesday at midnight for the soup-salad-sandwich bar at a cost of $15 cash or check. Reservations are needed only for the meal. Many of the club members were able to attend the installation of Vern Henricks from this club as the new Governor of this Rotary District 5710. The club is now posting the flag of the district governor. One of Vern’s wishes is for each Rotarian to make a difference in someone’s life each day. Andy Bowen described a new standing committee on grants, including district grants, for the club which will review and make recommendations about the requests that the club receives from other groups for funds. District grants applications are due Aug. 31. The “Student of the Month” nomination also comes from this committee. Cup money this month is for the “YES Fund.”
Dick Wertzberger, before introducing the speaker, said that the speaker calendar needs more speakers starting in August. The speaker was Michelle Sink, a fellow Rotarian and president-elect of the Manhattan Konza Rotary Club who is the District 5710 Interact chair. She is the area director for Big Brothers Big Sisters, whose vision is that “all children will achieve success in life.” The president of Kansas Big Brothers and Big Sisters is Mark Knackendoffel of Manhattan and Michelle Sink is the local director. They serve “little” brothers and sisters from age 5 to 25, but mostly 5 to 18. Most of the “littles” come from poor and/or single parent households. Much more information is available on Big Brothers Big Sisters social media.
The Manhattan Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club. Visitors and guests are always welcome.