American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Women’s Auxiliary meeting of Aug. 2 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 13 members present, of which 11 were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the June meeting. There was one correction.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s reports for June and July, which were approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for June and July, which was a approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 199 paid members.
Dana read thank you letters from aTa Bus and the fire department for recent donations.
Around 600 people attended “Christmas in July” at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Thirty motorcycles participated in the parade and 100 voted for their favorite bike.
Bingo attendance has been steady for the Tuesday games. The group will wait another month to discuss bring back food for sale.
Dana asked for volunteers for the upcoming pillow cleaning project. Dianna Horner, Doreen, Susan Bergsten, Sharon, Dana, Tanya Bachamp, Marilyn Randa, Charlene, Ron Raymond and Lorene will each work a two-hour shift.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 13. Doreen gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
Eagles Auxiliary
The officers & committee chairs met at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5. Nancy Drumm gave the prayer as members prepared for the potluck meal. At 7:30 p.m. the business meeting opened with Nancy presiding. Members saluted the American flag and recited the pledge of allegiance led by Shirley Wilson. Suzanne Birdwell gave the two meeting prayers. The group accepted the July 15 minutes read by Joan Baughman. The group welcomed Bonnie Bradshaw, an auxiliary transfer, into auxiliary.
Members voted to accept the July audit report given by Madelyn Brown. As of August 19, the 6:30 p.m. potluck meal will be in the kitchen. This way the aerie members can more easily partake of the food while the auxiliary meeting is in session. Brenda Bly and Nancy are in charge of the Taco Tuesday table this week. Jenny Gilmore won the ticket drawings.
Manhattan Lions Club
Manhattan Lions Club met July 26 at Four Points by Sheraton. Lion President Dave Schafer opened the meeting at 6:15 p.m. Twenty members and two guests were present. Everyone joined in singing “America,” led by Lion Carol Hockersmith. The Pledge of Allegiance was given before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Diana Chapel gave the invocation. After introduction of guests, birthdays and anniversaries were recognized.
Following the meal, reports were given. Lion Chris Wilson reported on membership renewal and plastic bag collection for benches. Lion Mickey Keithley gave an update on vision screening. Lion Bill Witt reported on a Solar Eclipse Glasses Project. Lion President Dave Schafer thanked the Manhattan Lions who assisted the Sunflower Lions Club with parking at the Riley County Fair.
Mary Knapp from the K-State Weather Data Library, KSU Agronomy Department, presented the program on Kansas weather and climate.
After the program, Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned.
For more information about the Manhattan Lions Club contact, Lion President Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
At the Aug. 5 meeting, President Robbin Cole noted the deadline for Rotary matching funds and Chris Nolte told how the club used matching funds to supply 100 face masks for young school children in Manhattan and for birthing kits that are sent to Africa. The District 5710 golf tournament and district meeting will be in Manhattan Oct. 20-23. Bill Turner and Chris Culbertson reminded members of Brew to Shoe, Just Tri It, and river cleanup events. District Governor and Manhattan member Vernon Henricks reminded members of the various membership levels. Bob Ward presented Rotarian of the Year Chris Culbertson a Paul Harris Fellow award. The week’s “cup money” is for the Just Tri It event.
Dick Wertzberger introduced Tara Claussen, CEO of Konza United Way. She explained the next fundraising campaign. She said that with the COVID-19 conditions, all charities and non-profits are receiving new challenges and are working together to coordinate activities and fundraising. They help people find new community services such as rent and utility assistance to avoid unnecessary duplication. She described how the prescription card program saves money for Riley County. She told how K-State donated the band truck to get and deliver 2,960 toys to 230 families in a community collaboration. She noted that “Furniture Amnesty Day,” “Stuff the Bus,” and “Everybody Counts” are coming up. Konza United Way is working to partner with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to give books to kids under five years old.
In honor of the speaker, the book “Efren Divided” will be given to the new Oliver Brown Elementary School.
The club met again Aug. 12 and Cole presided at the Manhattan Country Club. Andy said that the club needs ideas soon for a major district grant. The district golf tournament is coming up and registrations are needed before Sept. 15. There is a link on the newsletter for District Golf. Mike Haddock introduced returning member, Lori Goetsch. Chris Culbertson introduced new member, Amit Chakrabarti. Cup money for August is for the Just Tri It event and Rotarians will be helping at that event.
Karen McCulloh introduced the speaker and fellow Rotarian, Chris Bailey. Chris, an attorney, explained the Manhattan Area Housing Partnership which is a community housing development partnership. The city can now apply for federal assistance in the process of means testing. He described other developments in Manhattan’s housing needs since the Housing 2000 study. The MAHP now has the ability to find land, entitle, deal with support money, and build “affordable” means-tested private housing. The organization is a local 501c3 with no local fundraising, and will identify land, negotiate a price, and work with people who require “affordable” housing. He explained the several different organizations and services, including local and federal agencies, that cater to, but are not limited to certain eligible home buyers. Other required services include assistance with financial management to people who are unable to manage their own money. The local Carolyn Peine Foundation gave some seed capital to start this process.
In honor of the speaker, the book “Exquisite: The Poetry and Life of Gwendolyn Brooks” will be given to Lee School.
The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Aug. 10 at the home of Lela Gillispie. After partaking of coffee cake, President Mary Lou Glende called the meeting to order with the opening ritual. During roll call, six members answered roll with “professional baseball stadiums that have shined lights in your eyes.” One member was absent.
Minutes were approved as presented earlier by Lela Gillispie.
President Mary Lou read a thank you note from Betty Holder for the yellow rose bowl she received. Betty Holder read a thank you note from Homestead for the donation of house supplies.
The July social was on July 15 at the downtown “Third Thursday” with five members, four spouses and two grandchildren attending. Betty Frank planned the social.
Peggy reported that $25 dues are due in October. Events that members can attend as part of service include the Lions Club pancake feed and Parkinson’s Day at the Lake.
Gloria read items from the recent Torch magazine. International has sold their building but they are still active.
Peggy reviewed the new yearbook pages. The next meeting will be held at Mary Lou Glende’s. Roll Call is “Share a cleaning hack that will make your room SHINE through all the dust”.
The next social is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at Arts on the Green, across from Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
The meeting was closed with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
The program led by Lela Gillispie was “What did you do this summer?” All members shared their adventures, travels, and challenges.
Gloria Holcombe won the door prize of a bouquet of cut flowers.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Aug. 10 at the Blue Hills Room. Seven members and three guests (Petra Crosby, Kelly Keogh and Brian Pelis Jr.) joined the meeting. President-elect Naci Pelis led the meeting. Warren Prawl led in song, Karl Dean led the pledge and Tim Lindemuth gave the invocation.
Pelis said one club member had a birthday before the next meeting: Jeff Morris (Aug. 14).
Kansas Kiwanis District Convention was held August 6-8 at Salina Hilton Garden Inn. Mary Scharfe is Kansas District Kiwanian of the year and the club’s submission of Mike Roberts is the Pete Loux Achievement Award winner for the Kansas District. The club’s voting delegates were Naci Pelis, Charlie Sargent and Mary Scharfe with Vera Williams as an alternate. The club will not meet on Sept. 7 but instead will have a noon tour of the new Shamrock Zone at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. It will include a light lunch for a small cost and will be handicap accessible. The program was introduced by Solarian Karl Dean and was Kelly Keogh and Petra Crosby from No Stone Unturned, which provides personalized pediatric therapy and learning with customized therapy that builds patient capacity to care for themselves. No Stone Unturned was started in 2012 by former K-State student and football player Eric Wolford and his wife Melinda. Their services include occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, physical therapy and applied behavioral analysis. Most of their work is with autism spectrum disorders. No Stone Unturned has purchased the former Crestview Christian Church at 4761 Tuttle Creek Blvd. and will soon announce a campaign to renovate the property with a projected March 2023 opening.
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met again at noon on Aug. 17 at the Blue Hills Room. Fourteen members and three guests (Barbara Johnson, Mike Roberts and Brian Pelis Jr.) joined the meeting. President-elect Naci Pelis led the meeting. Vera Williams led a song, Jeff Morris led the Pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
Pelis said there is one club member with a birthday before the next meeting: Jerry Rosine (Aug. 21).
The 2021-2022 installation of officers banquet will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Blue Hills Room. A meal will be provided. The cost and a menu will be revealed in the near future. There will be no regular weekly noon meeting that day.
The program was introduced by Solarian Ron Wiliams and was Mike Roberts, the Kansas District Kiwanis Pete Loux Achievement Award winner. Mike is blind from retinitis pigmentosa (RP). His RP began taking his sight in 1974 at the age of 27. Early on Mike kept driving, but by 1978 he had lost sufficient sight that he turned in his driver’s license. Mike has a guide dog named Delilah that he received from Leader Dogs For The Blind in Rochester, Minnesota. Delilah is 12 years old and she and Mike are inseparable. He had to spend considerable time training with Delilah at Leader Dogs For The Blind headquarters before getting Delilah. They spent many days from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. working together. They estimate a guide dog from there would cost $40,000 but Delilah was free to Mike. RP also affects a person’s hearing and Mike has to wear a hearing aid due to his loss of hearing.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The program on Tuesday Aug. 24 will be introduced by John Fajen and will be Rick Hernandez, executive director of the Flint Hills Community Clinic.
Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.