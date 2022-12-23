Correction for Dec. 23, 2022 Dec 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An article on Page A1 Thursday about a Fort Riley soldier’s sentencing in a child sex case contained the wrong sentencing information.Riley County Judge John Bosch gave Brian Markel Griffith, 22, credit for his 27 days served after his arrest. He sentenced Griffith to 36 months of probation with no additional jail time.The Mercury regrets this error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brian Markel Griffith John Bosch Criminal Law Law Soldier Mercury Probation Article Arrest Recommended for you Latest News Allen in, Carlin out in internal race for Hawk's Senate seat THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Christmas dinner, New Years parties, KSU football and more 'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musician Correction for Dec. 23, 2022 SANTA LETTERS PART 1 | 'Dear Santa, I hope you have my legos.' RCPD K9 Axel retires after seven years of service PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Christmas, painting, live jazz and more Second Fort Riley soldier gets credit for 27 days served, probation in child sex case Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState weather official urges Kansans to prepare for winter conditions, travelFormer Rock Creek ace pitcher Toby Becker diesRegents OK K-State's plan to build indoor track in current football facilityManhattan Fire finds code violations at Royal Towers after viral TikTok videosBuck GehrtWHERE TO GO? | K-State student publications concerned about future of Kedzie Hall spacesK-State players, coaches give rave reviews of new indoor facilityTrenton Mark EdwardsOUR NEIGHBORS | Longtime resident Bob Stamey reflects on 'soul' of Manhattan on 75th birthdayTaking a leap of faith: 12-year-old Manhattan native wins top ballet award Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads 4x3.75 Star of Hope Boy with Bulletin Latest Special Section Special Sections 313 magazine Dec 16, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.