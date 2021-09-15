TUESDAY
ARRESTS
• Jaquan Danell Goodridge, 21, 1904 Violet Circle, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
• Adriano Faure Garnuette, 48, 215 N Fifth St No. 2, for domestic battery, and criminal damage to property. Held on $2,500 bond.
• Noah Christian Smith, 22, 1010 Laramie St., for harassment by telecom device, criminal trespass and stalking. Released on $5,000 bond.
• Shane Alan Amaro, 37, 6010 Tuttle Terrace, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Adam Cook, 21, possession of open container in public while at N. 12th and Laramie streets.
Luke Fries, 18, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at N. 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue.
Jenner Steele, 21, possession of open container in public while at N. Manhattan Avenue and Moro Street.
Anna Merz, 18, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 1600 block of Fairchild Avenue.
Austin Peters, 21, possession of open container in public while at N. 11th and Vattier streets.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 3:10 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Blueberry Drive in Manhattan. Officers listed a 43-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 31-year-old female and 36-year-old male suspects stole a Maytag washer and dryer set and a green Kawasaki Baja kids 80cc quad. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $2,500.
WEDNESDAY
ARRESTS
• Antwan Dezon Bush, 22, Topeka, for failure to appear. Held on $600 bond.
• Kamahl Matthew Bobian, 27, 417 N 12th St., for domestic battery. Released on $2,000 bond.
• Elise Delia Renae Patton, 18, Topeka, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
• Joseph Wesley Potts, 42, Wright, for failure to appear. Released with no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for theft at 10:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Westloop Place in Manhattan. Officers listed a 37-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect took her wedding ring she took off while tanning. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $6,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
• Officers filed a report for theft at 11:28 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of N. Manhattan Ave. in Manhattan. Officers listed a 22-year-old man as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect stole his white Schwinn mountain bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $620. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for theft by deception at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Commons Pl. in Manhattan.
Officers listed Gamestop as the victim when it was reported two unknown suspects used a fraudulent bank card to make a transaction. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,020. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
• Officers filed a report for rape at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in Manhattan. Officers listed a 21-year-old woman as the victim and a 38-year-old man known to her as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.