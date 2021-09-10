ARRESTS
• Kelli Ilene Stockton, 24, homeless, Ogden, failure to appear. Held on $508 bond.
• Steven Micheal Beasley, 24, 512 S. Franklin St. No. B, Junction City, for ailure to appear. Free on $1,000 bond.
• Samantha Jo Archer, 32, 1000 Yuma St. No. 1, Manhattan, for failure to appear. Free on $3,000 bond.
• Robert Anthony Snider Jr., 28, 440 Tuttle Creek Blvd., Manhattan, for criminal restraint, domestic battery and criminal threat. Held on $5000 bond.
• Jacquelin Marie Heaslet, 29, Westmoreland, for failure to appear. Free with no bond listed.
• Dameon David Shriner, 25, St George, for domestic battery. Free with no bond listed.
• Karmen Kaye Mueller, 39, 610 Osage St., Manhattan, for interference with a law enforcement officer. Free with no bond listed.
• Pedro Ricardo Martin Rangel, 21, Topeka, for failure to appear and parole violation. Free with no bond listed.
• Colton Dewayne Tyler Gardiner, 29, 3020 Claflin Road, for failure to appear. Held with no bond.
• Jamie Marie Aguero, 34, 1109 Yuma St., for probation violation. Held with no bond.
• Gary Keith Bouck Jr, 48, 956 S. Collins Lane, for distribution of opiate, possession of opiate, use or possession with intent to use, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, and possession of opiate, Held on $20,000 bond.
• Kati Lynn Marie Chrisple, 24, 2500 Farm Bureau Road No. 225 for failure to appear. Held on $750 bond.
INCIDENTS
• Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan on Wednesday around 3:43 p.m. Officers listed a 20-year-old woman as the victim and a 30-year-old man known to her as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
• Officers filed a report for theft in the 1400 block of Chase Place in Manhattan on Thursday around 8:15 a.m. Officers listed a 23-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 42-year-old woman stole his Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun around six months ago. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.
• Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan on Thursday around 7:38 p.m. Officers listed a 43-year-old man as the victim when it was reported a 21-year-old man knocked him unconscious and kicked him in the head.
Benjamin Reinhardt, 21, 20 Osage St. No. 8, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated battery and transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail.
• Officers filed a report for criminal deprivation of property in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road in Manhattan on Thursday around 8:03 p.m. Officers listed a 20-year-old woman as the victim when it was reported a 19-year-old woman took and did not give back two side tables and a tote with clothing and personal items inside. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,000.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
• Ronaldo Chavira, 20, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Allison Link, 19, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.