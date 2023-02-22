Tyler Duane Pinley, 32, Liberal, for driving while suspended. Released on $3,000 bond.
Destiny Lynay Milam, 32, 415 Walters Drive No. 203, for Uniform Criminal Extradition Act. Held with no bond listed.
Michael Anthony Jones, 48, Topeka, for probation violation and interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $32,000 bond.
Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 41, 730 Yuma St., for failure to appear. Released on $4,000 bond.
Matthew Ryan Muse, 44, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $5,000 bond.
Kelsey Michelle Rookstool, 25, Junction City, for two counts of failure to appear. Held on $5,500 bond.
Brandon James Norris, 25, Topeka, for failure to appear. Held on $20,000 bond.
NOTICES
TO APPEAR
Kennedy Kaufman, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 710 N. Manhattan Ave., McCool’s Bar and Kitchen.
Blake Walker, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 706 N. Manhattan Ave., Porter’s Bar and Deli.
Aidyn Wigg, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 706 N. Manhattan Ave., Porter’s Bar and Deli.
Brayden Kolb, 18, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while at 824 Laramie St.
Brandt Walton, 20, Trinidad, Colorado, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 600 block of N. Manhattan Ave.
Jaxson Kough, 19, Scott City, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 1300 block of Laramie St.
Colby Johnson, 19, of Cimarron, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 1300 block of Laramie St.
Jack Adams, 20, Manhattan, for possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor while in the 2000 block of College View Road.
INCIDENTS
Officers filed a report for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, battery, and aggravated kidnapping at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Allison Avenue in Manhattan. A 31-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were listed as the victims when it was reported a 29-year-old woman threatened them with a shotgun and hit the 35-year-old man with the end of the gun, and a 27-year-old man held the two men in an apartment against their will. Cecilia Gonzalez, 29, of Manhattan was arrested in connection for aggravated assault and aggravated battery. She remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $20,000. This incident remains under investigation.
Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan. A 20-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were listed as the victims when it was reported a 37-year-old man threatened them with a machete. This incident remains under investigation.
Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Tamarron Terrace in Manhattan. A 37-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect shot a suspected BB gun at his house, hitting a window and causing it to crack. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $750. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Andrew Jones, 44, of Manhattan was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Fremont Street in Manhattan for his Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to the area for the report of suspicious activity. When officers arrived in the area they identified Jones and found his active warrant. During his arrest for the warrant, he was found in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Jones remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $13,000.
Michael Jones, 48, of Topeka was arrested at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Yuma Street in Manhattan for his Riley County District Court warrant for probation violation and interference with LEO. Officers observed Jones while on patrol and found he had an active warrant for probation violation. Jones rode his bicycle away from officers several times while he was informed he was under arrest. Jones remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $30,000.
Officers filed a report for burglary at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Ratone Street in Manhattan. A 27-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported a Milwaukee framing nailer and hacksaw were stolen from his vehicle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $540. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
Officers filed a report for battery at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Hayes Drive in Manhattan. A 50-year-old man was listed as the victim when it was reported a 35-year-old man known to him punched him in the head multiple times. Jeffery Jepson, 35, of Manhattan was arrested on scene for battery. He was arrested and transported to the Pottawatomie County Jail.
Officers filed a report for sexual battery at 6:45 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 17-year-old female was listed as the victim and a 22-year-old man known to the victim was listed as the suspect. Due to the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
Officers filed a report for theft at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan. G. Thomas Jewelers was listed as the victim when it was reported three unknown women came into the store and acted like they were purchasing items. They asked that the items be wrapped and during wrapping, the suspects slipped the items off the counter. They then left the store to retrieve identification for the purchases but didn’t return. Four rings, a pair of earrings, and a bracelet were all stolen resulting in an approximate loss of $26,800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.