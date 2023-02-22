ARRESTS

  • Tyler Duane Pinley, 32, Liberal, for driving while suspended. Released on $3,000 bond.
  • Destiny Lynay Milam, 32, 415 Walters Drive No. 203, for Uniform Criminal Extradition Act. Held with no bond listed.
  • Michael Anthony Jones, 48, Topeka, for probation violation and interference with a law enforcement officer. Held on $32,000 bond.
  • Theodore Edward Ayon Jr., 41, 730 Yuma St., for failure to appear. Released on $4,000 bond.
  • Matthew Ryan Muse, 44, homeless, for failure to appear. Held on $5,000 bond.
  • Kelsey Michelle Rookstool, 25, Junction City, for two counts of failure to appear. Held on $5,500 bond.
  • Brandon James Norris, 25, Topeka, for failure to appear. Held on $20,000 bond.

