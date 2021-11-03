TUESDAY ARRESTS
- Freddie Lee Holmes, 52, Ogden, for domestic battery. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Cade Jason Roth, 21, 3909 Bayside Way No. 201, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Corey Alexander Covington, 26, 711 Allison Ave No. 12, for failure to appear. Released on $100 bond.
- Andrew Shay Franklin, 20, 1411 Collins Lane No. 2, for probation violation. Confined, no bond listed.
- Ashton Carl Leiker, 17, 405 Warner Park Road, for theft of property or services, liquor and possession or consumption of liquor by a minor. Released, no bond posted.
- Adam David Harden, 16, 1209 Leone ridge Drive, for theft of property or services, liquor; and possession or consumption of liquor by a minor. Released, no bond posted.
- Keavoyan Kendre Brown, 16, 728 Pottawatomie Ave, for possession of marijuana. Released, no bond posted.
- Mekhi Carson, 15, 728 Pottawatomie, for possession of marijuana. Released, no bond posted.
- Jacob Lash Shepard, 24, Ogden, for two counts of failure to appear. Released on $3,000 bond.
- Shane Alexander Stokes, 24, 2528 Buttonwood Drive, for failure to appear. Released on $261 bond.
NOTICES TO APPEAR
- Joseangel Vargas, 21, Manhattan, for possession of an open container while in the 1200 block of Laramie Street.
- Maurice Baker Edward, 23, Fort Riley, for transporting an open container while in the 500 block of Riley Avenue in Ogden.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for criminal sodomy at 7:47 a.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 16-year-old girl reported a 17-year-old boy she knew sodomized her. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for burglary at 8:39 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Blue Earth Pl. in Manhattan. A 45-year-old man and Groom Construction reported an unknown person broke into a car and stole a wallet, Oakley sunglasses and a Dell laptop. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for rape at 1:02 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. A 13-year-old girl reported she was raped. Because of the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for theft by deception, forgery, making false information and identity theft at 1:19 p.m. in the 3100 block of Anderson Ave in Manhattan. A 35- and 41-year-old man and Robbins Motor Company reported an unknown man used fake information to purchase a 2019 dark blue Dodge Challenger. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $37, 495. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated criminal sodomy at 1:24 p.m. Monday in Manhattan. An 18-year-old woman reported a 17-year-old boy she knew sodomized her. Because of the nature of this crime, no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Allen Road in Manhattan. A 31-year-old reported an unknown person stole his 1999 tan Chevrolet Astro van. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $10,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 3:05 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Kearney St. in Manhattan. A 22-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his white and black 2017 Riya moped. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
WEDNESDAY
ARRESTS
- Daylon Paul Lee, 27, Fort Riley, for aggravated assault. Released on $5,000 bond.
- Sarah Ann Gutierrez, 37, Ogden, for domestic battery. Released on $1,000 bond.
- Bradley Richard McGuire, 32, homeless, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Logan Patrick Ubel, 22, Wamego, for two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer. Released on $15,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 21-year-old man reported an unknown person stole his silver Carbondale trail 6 bicycle. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $600. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of N. 12th St. and Moro St. in Manhattan. A 53-year-old woman reported an unknown person damaged her car’s driver-side mirror. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for forgery, making false information, computer unlawful acts and theft by deception at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan. K-State Federal Credit Union reported a 35-year-old man altered a loan payout check for a vehicle he was purchasing. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $35,248. The vehicle was later returned after the fraudulent purchase.
- Officers filed a report for theft, intimidation of a victim and battery at 6:18 p.m. in the 2100 block of Elm Ln. in Manhattan. An 18- and 48-year-old woman reported a 17-year-old boy battered the 18-year-old and stole the 48-year-old woman’s gray 2010 Ford Mustang. The estimated total loss associated with this case is unknown at this time. The car was later located in Topeka by the Topeka Police Department.
- Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of S. 17th St. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old woman reported a 27-year-old man threatened her with a gun. Daylon Paul Lee, 27, of Fort Riley, was arrested in connection of aggravated assault. Lee was issued a total bond of $5,000 and is no longer confined at the time of this report.