THURSDAY ARRESTS
- Kevin Dewayne Robinson, 29, 53 Corey Place, for failure to appear. Released on $200 bond.
- Logan Dee Smith, 21, 6234 Robin Lane, for fleeing or attempt to elude a law enforcement officer. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Andrey Gevko, 32, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $3,000 bond.
- Jason Lee Michael Winkelman, 50, Leonardville, for driving while habitual driver and driving while license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Auston Lee Korszeniewski, 24, 515 Vattier St. No. 2, for failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
- Marcus Jerome White, 20, Wichita, for failure to appear. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENT
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property and theft at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Garden Way in Manhattan. A 21-year-old woman reported a 24-year-old man damaged walls in her house and stole an Apple Watch and Dell laptop. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.
FRIDAY ARRESTS
- Cherie Lee Becker, 44, 2110 Prairie Field, for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Jacob Wayne True, 32, Enterprise, for failure to appear. Released on $378 bond.
- Molly Elizabeth Meeks, 33, 3137 Lundin Drive No. 4, for theft of property or services. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Radsa Esoni Herbert, 30, for failure to appear. Confined on $8,000 bond.
- Shaelyn Marie Schadel, 26, Wamego, for failure to appear. Confined on $4,000 bond.
- Shaine Michael Chunn, 35, 1324 Colorado St., for probation violation. Confined $750 bond.
- Aaron Gantt, 26, Junction City, for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
- Ciera Marie Jernigan, 21, homeless, for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.
- Ryan Eric Powell, 37, 3032 Kimball Ave., for probation violation. Confined on $50,000 bond.
- Kristina Marie Gilmore, 29, 518 Delaware Ave., for failure to appear. Released on $696 bond.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, aggravated criminal sodomy, and abuse of a child at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Manhattan. A now 36-year-old woman reported a now 53-year-old man known to her committed these acts. Due to the nature of this crime, police said no further information will be released.
- Officers filed a report for theft and criminal damage to property at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Pecan Cir. in Manhattan. Schwan’s reported a 32-year-old man cut off and stole copper tubing and damaged an air condenser unit. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $5,000.