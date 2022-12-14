TUESDAY
ARRESTS
- Stephen Wendell Blair, 18, Ogden, for failure to appear. Released on $500 bond.
- Ciera Marie Jernigan, 22, 1926 Hunting Ave. No 1., for probation violation. Released on $5,000 bond.
- Christopher Michael Troy, 34, Leonardville, for failure to appear. Held on $5,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 12 p.m. Monday in the 7200 block of Blue Spruce Ln. in Keats. A 30-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into his unoccupied house through a back door and stole Dewalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee and other miscellaneous tools. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,800. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Officers filed a report for unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old man reported a 28-year-old man threatened him and fired a gun into the air. No injuries were reported.
WEDNESDAY
ARRESTS
- Crystal Marie Jaimez, 30, 1300 Marlatt Ave. No. 202, for aggravated battery. Held on $75,000 bond.
- Stanley James Finn, 63, 1119 Garden Way No. 105, for criminal damage to property and two counts of domestic battery. Released on $3,000 bond.
- Jordan Scott Henderson, 28, Clay Center, for possession of marijuana and assault on a law enforcement officer. Held on $5,000 bond.
- Henry Steven Googasian, 28, 913 Vattier St. No. 1, for criminal threat and unlaw discharge of firearm. Held on $10,000 bond.
- Tyler Ryan Hodges, 37, 1126 Thurston St., for probation violation. Held, no bond listed.
- Kristopher Michael Jamerson Heard, 23, no address listed, for failure to comply with diversion. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Blue Valley High School in Randolph. It was reported an Apple Macbook Air had been stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,300. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.
- Henry Googasian, 28, of Manhattan was arrested at 11 a.m. Tuesday for criminal threat and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection with an incident that occurred at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan. Police said Googasian threatened a 23-year-old man and fired a gun into the air. No injuries were reported. Googasian remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $10,000.
- Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Moro St. in Manhattan. A 26-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman reported an unknown man broke into their apartment, damaged a door, and stole $300 cash. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.