TUESDAY ARRESTS
- Joseph Marcel Petit, 28, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $400 bond.
- Eli Joseph Smith, 19, St. George, for DUI. Released on $750 bond.
- Richard Aron Lowery, 24, 727 Griffith Drive No. 2, for probation violation and failure to appear. Confined on $3,500 bond.
- Joseph Marcel Petit, 28, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $400 bond.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft at 7:19 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Executive Ct. in Manhattan. Miller Pipeline Co. reported three catalytic converters were cut off and stolen from work vehicles. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 10:36 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Brittany Terrace in Manhattan. A 28-year-old man reported his green Trek Hardtail bicycle was stolen over the weekend. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $915. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 2:59 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of Secrest Road near Randolph. A 35-year-old woman reported her black 2008 Jeep Wrangler was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $21,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Police arrested Eli Joseph Smith, 19, St. George, for DUI after a car crash that injured another driver. Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 5:42 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and S. Dam Rd. near Manhattan. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Philip Clark, 64, of Clay Center had been traveling north on Tuttle Creek Blvd. and hit a 1996 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Smith when Smith entered the intersection causing the crash. Responders transported Clark to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of a laceration to the head and chest pain. Smith is free on a $750 bond.
WEDNESDAY ARRESTS
- Zachery Ryan Burch, 33, homeless, for two counts of probation violation. Confined on $21,000 bond.
- Joseph James Stepney, homeless, for failure to appear. Confined on $10,000 bond.
- Steven Mark Allen, 59, 1300 Marlatt Ave No. 1105, for aggravated assault, theft of property or services. Released on $6,000 bond.
- Nicholas Chance Tindlecloud, 14, Ogden, for battery. Released, no bond posted.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for theft, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan. Hertz Rental & Lewis Automotive Group and a 32-year-old man reported an unknown person broke into a lockbox and stole nine sets of keys, then a gray 2022 Dodge Charger. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $46,750. The car was later located unoccupied by Springfield Mo. Police in the 1700 block of W. Battlefield Rd. in Springfield. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Stone Dr. in Manhattan. A 28-year-old man reported his white and blue 2013 Triumph Daytona 674 motorcycle was stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $7,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.