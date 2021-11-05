THURSDAY
ARRESTS
- Austin Douglas Brummett Brown, 28, 6030 Tuttle Terrace No. 22, for probation violation and three counts of failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Austin Lee Korszeniewski, 23, 515 Vattier St., for failure to appear. Released on $1,000 bond.
- Taylor Nicole Reyes, 27, 2500 Farm Bureau Road, for probation violation. Released on $484.64 bond.
- Micah Daniel Pilgrim, 29, 1719 Colorado St. B, for three counts of failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Shannon Lee Oros, 35, 1014 Bluemont Ave., for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $461 bond.
- Colton Brain Magnuson, 31, St. George, for failure to appear. Released on $2,000 bond.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of N. 8th St. in Manhattan. A 33-year-old woman reported an unknown person damaged her garage door. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $1,500. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. Walmart reported an unknown person stole a television and a Shark vacuum. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $620. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
FRIDAY ARRESTS
- Tamron Marquez Green, 19, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Confined on $1,000 bond.
- Brandon Daryl Jorman, 20, Bolingbrook, IL, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
- Daryl Benoit, 21, Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Released on $500 bond.
- Tamron Marquez Green, 19, Fort Riley, for disorderly conduct. Confined on $500 bond.
- Hunter S. Donald, 19, Fort Riley, for failure to appear. Released on $1,500 bond.
- Zacarias Adam Salas Boyd, 20, 601 Highland Ridge Drive No.1013, for two counts of failure to appear. Confined on $2,000 bond.
- Justin Lee Meyer, 46, Wamego, for DUI and domestic battery. Released, no bond posted.
- Jonathan Thomas Cole, 36, Junction City, for failure to appear. Confined, no bond listed.
- Silbestre Mejia Pinedo, 37, Greenleaf, for failure to appear. Released, no bond listed.
INCIDENTS
- Officers filed a report for aggravated assault at 8:38 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan. A 23-year-old woman reported a 34-year-old woman threatened her with a knife.
- Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property at 10:28 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of E. Kansas Ave. in Riley. Riley First Presbyterian Church reported an unknown person shot the east side of the church with a BB or airsoft gun. The estimated total loss associated with this case is $3,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm in city limits at 12:48 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of S. 9th St. in Manhattan. It was reported an unknown person shot a gun from a moving car. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers filed a report for theft at 1:24 p.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Skyway Dr. in Manhattan. Hertz Rental and Lewis Automotive Group reported an unknown person stole a black 2020 Chrysler 300s. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $35,000. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
- Officers responded to the report of an injury crash at 2:48 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Sherman Rd. near Leonardville. When officers arrived on scene they found a 2018 Kia Sportage driven by Robert Leazenby, 88, of Manhattan was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Shelli Causey, 63, of Leonardville. Leazenby was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries.