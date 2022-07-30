American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of June 6 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took roll call with 15 members present, of which 11 were on the executive board or officers.
Charlene read the minutes of the May meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for May, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for April and May, which were approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Angela Coleman reported 180 members.
Lorene reported 10 MHS girls are enrolled in Girls’ State. This represents the largest contingency in the state.
Angela updated the group on the recent 4th District meeting. She warned of dues increasing in the near future. There will be a fundraiser contest with prizes of $250, $100 and four $50 gas cards.
Leaders asked the group to keep better track of their volunteer hours as grant money is generated by how many hours are reported. The auxiliary will help organize a potluck for Boys’ and Girls’ State participants and their families. A new bingo console and TVs arrived on June 8. Alan Zeitvogel, the new 4th District liaison, spoke of a new game called Queen of Hearts that the men’s bingo has introduced. Junior member Aria Dreiling will sell cookies and lemonade in the post home parking lot on Saturdays. Her goal is to fund the materials to make lap blankets for local veterans.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 1. Doreen gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met July 11 at Four Points by Sheraton with 23 members and one guest present. The meeting was called to order by Lion President Dave Schafer at 6:15 pm. Lion Carol Hockersmith led everyone in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. Then everyone sang “Lions Roar” before Lion Diana Chapel gave the Invocation.
Birthdays for July were Lions Carol Hockersmith and Chris Wilson, and Lions Carol and Joe Ott’s anniversary was recognized.
Follow-up reports were given for Candy Day fundraiser, MHS Scholarships, and Highway Clean-up. Lion Mickey Keithley reported on vision screening with information that it will be done on Aug. 6 at Everybody Counts. Lion Chris Wilson gave an update on plastic bag collection. Three benches have been assembled by NexTrex from the bags collected so far and placed at the Sunset Zoo. The Lions will be distributing non-perishable food from Harvesters at Everybody Counts at noon on Aug. 6.
The program was the induction ceremony for club officers and board members by Lion PID Bill Phillipi. The officers for 2022-2023 include President Lion Diana Chapel, Vice President Lion Carol Hockersmith, Secretary Lion Chris Wilson and Treasurer Lion Bill Witt.
Following the induction ceremony, everyone sang “ Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. Aug. 8 at Four Points by Sheraton.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the July 21 congratulating Tom Fryer on 40 years as a Rotarian. Rotarian Tad Thompson shared that Rotarian Roger Reitz was honored at Arts in the Park celebrating 50 years as a band member. Rotary fact: Rotary International President Jennifer Jones has four goals to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion; imagine comfort and care of Rotarians; imagine empowering girls; and image expanding Rotary’s reach.
Rotarian Linda Morse introduced speakers Patti Mellard and Dr. Sharon Sullivan, members of the Community Action Against Human Trafficking (CAAHT) Rotary club. The goal of the CAAHT is to educate, prevent, and advocate for resources to prevent trafficking. Human trafficking defined as force, fraud, or coercion to exploit another human being for financial gain is the second largest criminal industry in the world. Annually 300,000 new victims are sex trafficked in the US. The average age of entry is 12 to 14, and victims are sold 12 to 16 times per day. About half of the traffickers are relatives. Sixty-six percent of those who purchase sex are married/in a relationship. The club has received district grants to prepare Fresh Start Kits (cost about $200), Go Kits, Safe Line Phones (not controlled by the trafficker), shoes for survivors and supplies for agencies. Four Global Grants have been received by the club. One supports a day center in Kansas City--a safe place for victims. The center has seen 400 women. Another grant, Intersection to Care, helps women who leave incarceration avoid sex trafficking. The grant provides basic needs and a resource liaison prior to being released.
In honor of their presentation, “A Blue Sky Bench” will be donated to Northview Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Men’s Garden Club
The July’s Men’s Garden Club meeting was a work day at the Collins Lane Community Garden. Seven members were in attendance and one guest.
The primary activity at this meeting was the harvesting of 242 pounds of Irish potatoes for the Flint Hills Breadbasket. This is the 10th year for donating garden-fresh produce to the Breadbasket. To date the club has donated 1,758 pounds with an ultimate goal of 2,000 pounds.
President John Drach called the business meeting to order and, finding no old business, opened new business. New business topics were selecting Bluestem Orchard as the September meeting location on Aug. 15 with a tentative meeting time of 9 a.m. hosted by Al Schmaderer. John Drach and Al Schmaderer to confirm Scott Beam as program speaker for the October Ladies Night. Joe Mainey reported that Senior Center cleanup will not occur until mid-October. Doug Tippin to confirm Hospice House work day for mid- to late October as well. Next work day at Collins Lane will be the sweet potato harvest before first frost, currently projected as Oct. 5. There will be no meeting in August.
The only other business items were summary procedural reports and the meeting was adjourned by President Drach adjourned the meeting at 9:16 a.m.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on July 26 at the Blue Hills Room. Seven members joined the meeting and two guests: Bryan Pelis, Jr. and Jason Krantz (2022-2023 Division IV lieutenant governor from Junction City). President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Chad Tepe led in song, Phil Anderson led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
Pelis said four members had a birthday before the next meeting: Ron Jackson (July 26), Mary Scharfe (July 26), Phil Anderson (July 31), Ron Williams (Aug. 1). Four members had an anniversary before the next meeting: Warren Prawl and Nancy (July 27), Jace Bailey and Stacey (July 28), Doug Haverkamp and Laura (August 1), Jeff Morris and Cynthia (August 1).
The girls’ 5th and 6th grade summer city league softball team that we sponsor, the Solar Kiwanis Pirates, played their final regular season game on July 25. The club hosted an ice cream party for them after the game. Club members serving and hosting were Denning,
Ackley, R. Williams, V. Williams, Dean, Pelis. The Kansas Kiwanis District Convention will be Aug. 5-7 in Salina at the Hilton Garden Inn. Registration is online. The club will pay the $75 registration fee. Current Division IV Lt. Gov. Vera Williams introduced the 2022-2023 Lt. Gov. Jason Krantz, to the club. Pelis received an email from Kiwanis International indicating that effective with the 2022-2023 Kiwanis year they are assessing each Kiwanian a $5 risk management fee to help protect the organization and its clubs and members around the world. The Solar Board of Directors are researching the possibility of moving the weekly meetings to Mondays instead of Tuesdays if an appropriate meeting place can be located and the membership approves.
The program was introduced by Solarian Karl Dean and was Mike Irvin, Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp Director. The camp first opened in 2009 and has served over 650 teenage foster children. They have five camps a year. The camp reaches out to teens who have been abused, neglected and abandoned and find themselves in the Kansas foster care system. The goal is to provide a place where foster teens are safe and can relax from the stress of their uncertain lives while experiencing activities that allow them to be kids, build trust and give them hope. The teens are typically tough and angry when they arrive. The camp gives them an opportunity to be heard and gives them hope for a future. Camp attendees are taught that the past does not define them.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Aug. 2 and Solarian Doug Ackley will introduce Megan Spilker, community engagement and outreach coordinator for the Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met July 21 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly meeting and luncheon with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Judy Anderson, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker. Greg Ferkol shared information on the Bluestem Orchard that started in 2017.
Treasurer Bobbi Schesser gave the financial report. Rose Robinson won the free lunch ticket. Glenda Woods was the guest of Thyra Davis. Connie Shumaker, a guest of Sallie Hibbs, was welcomed as a new member. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to members celebrating July birthdays: Connie Schmidt, Pat Harrison, Judy Salem, and Pat Peugh.
August activities include First Tuesday Bunko Aug. 2; Third Monday Bunko Aug. 15; Hand and Foot cards Aug. 11 and 25; Coffee Tyme Aug. 26; Fourth Friday Bridge Aug. 26. The August luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room Aug. 18.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.