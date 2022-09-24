Lone Wranglers Square Dance Club
All who are interested are invited to come to square dance lessons offered by the Lone Wranglers Square Dance Club at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and Oct. 5 at the Riley County Senior Service Center, 301 N. Fourth St., in Manhattan.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth won the International Fund game Sept. 19 at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club. Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were second, Elizabeth Jankord and Amit Chakrabarti were third, Katha Hurt and Suzanne Crawford were fourth, and Debbie Fair and Sharon Kriss were fifth. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Sept. 13 at Flight Crew Coffee. Hostess Mary Sue Moore treated everyone to a drink and pastry.
President Mary Lou Glende called the meeting to order with the opening ritual. During roll call, five members answered roll call: “What color are your bathroom towels?” There was one excused absence.
Minutes were approved as emailed.
President Mary Lou received the chapter’s official 3-star rating from International.
Items purchased at Art on the Green were contributed to the “Be Able” organization in Manhattan. The chapter will look into more opportunities to contribute to families in the local community.
Gloria Holcombe read from Beta Bits about the “International Endowment Fund,” which was established in 1948 to contribute to causes for the greater good of mankind.
The next meeting will be hosted by Betty Frank at her home on Oct. 11. Roll call will be “What is your favorite Halloween candy your fingers pick out?” Peggy Riley has a birthday on Oct. 7. The “Friends at Your Fingertips” gift exchange will be “Dress up a Butterfinger candy bar in a Halloween costume.”
The September social was Art on the Green Sept. 11. Three members and one spouse attended. The October social will be the pancake feed hosted by the Lions Club followed by Pumpkin Patch Oct. 15 at Pottorf Hall.
Gloria Holcombe posted a picture of Art on the Green attendees on Facebook.
The meeting was closed with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
Friends at your Fingertips gift exchange theme was “A Towel for your fingers.” After answering a question about towels, members exchanged grab bag gifts containing finger towels.
Lela Gillispie passed chocolates in honor of her new great-grandchild.
Mary Sue Moore presented a program on “Uncle Sam Day” and “International Chocolate Day,” both of which are celebrated on Sept. 13 each year. She then treated members to chocolates to take home with them.
Riley County
Historical Society
On Sept. 15, the Riley County Historical Society hosted new museum director Katharine Hensler at its quarterly meeting at the Meadowlark Hills Event Center. Hensler discussed “behind-the-scenes” museum activities and gave a “virtual tour” of the museum and the society’s properties, including the Wolf House complex, the Hartford House, the Randolph Jail, the Rocky Ford School, and the Pioneer Log Cabin, as well as the Goodnow House State Historic Site. About 50 community members attended the program.
Museum staff members hosted nearly 800 visitors to the museum and Goodnow House and 60 to the Pioneer Log Cabin in June, July and August and 38 to the Wolf House in August.
Staff members participated in KMAN “In Focus” radio interviews throughout the summer, discussing historic hotels in Riley County, collections management processes, some unique items in the RCHS collections, and properties held by the Riley County Historical Museum and Society.
They also gave a presentation about the Eureka Lake Electric Park, an amusement park developed in 1913 by Manhattan Interurban Railway owner Will R. West. Standing five miles west of Manhattan, the 27-acre park contained walking paths, a baseball diamond, a merry-go-round, and statuary from the Chicago World’s Fair, among other summer amusements.
The museum participated in celebrating Juneteenth at the Pioneer Log Cabin in City Park. Museum docents shared information about the museum and the Exoduster Movement in Riley County and provided hands-on demonstrations with historical games and toys.
Another presentation was related to the history of the Underground Railroad in Riley County, the Exoduster Movement of 1879, and stories of individuals such as George Giles, who played baseball for the Kansas City Monarchs and hosted numerous guests in his home, including Jackie Robinson, Satchel Paige, Buck O’Neil, Lena Horne, Marian Anderson, and Duke Ellington.
On July 20, the Sunset Zoo celebrated the completion of the “Building of Sunset Zoo” mural, created by local artist Phyllis Pease. The community was invited to meet the artist during this come-and-go reception. The Riley County Historical Museum staff researched and produced an informational brochure that highlighted the history of other Works Progress Administration and New Deal projects that are still visible within the county today.
On July 29, the museum hosted the family of the late Edna Williams at the Wolf House Museum. Edna served as the first curator of the Wolf House from its opening in 1983 until her retirement in 2014. Her family elected the RCHS as an organization to whom donations should be made in her memory.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Sept. 20 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 10 members present and two guests (Brian Pelis Jr. and Char Henton). President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Karl Dean led in song, Vera Williams led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a birthday before the next meeting: Ed Herde, Sept. 23. We had no members with a wedding anniversary before our next meeting.
The Manhattan Evening Kiwanis Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Oct. 22 at the Blue Sage Barn at Prairiewood. Dave Lewis will emcee and have trivia games and Mr. K’s will cater. The cost is $20 per person and social hour begins at 4 p.m.
The program was introduced by Ron Jackson and was Greg Lohrentz, senior vice president of operations and finance for the K-State Foundation. Lohrentz spoke about The Edge Collaboration District at K-State. He said the Edge Collaboration District has one mission: to strengthen and advance Kansas State University. The goal is to provide state-of-the-art co-location opportunities for partners who enhance academics and research on campus, contribute industry expertise, promote regional and international collaborations, access student talent, and align with the university’s land-grant mission. It encompasses the KSU Foundation’s master-planned, commercial office and research developments adjacent to K-State’s main campus and the National Bio- and Agro-defense Facility. The Edge District is comprised of the K-State Office and Research Parks, and K-Labs. Lohrentz said it will deliver $1.5 billion over the next 20 years to the region and support an estimated 5,000 new jobs.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Sept. 27. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Sept. 15 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly meeting and luncheon with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Judy Anderson, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker. Lori Bishop, executive director of the Flint Hills Volunteer Center, shared information on local volunteer activities and opportunities.
Treasurer Bobbi Schesser gave the financial report. Ilse Smallwood won the free lunch ticket. Julie Owens was the guest of Donise Osbourn. President Carolee presented a long-stemmed rose to the September birthday celebrant Gladys Thomas.
October activities include First Tuesday Bunko Oct. 4; Third Monday Bunko Oct. 17; Hand and Foot cards Oct. 13 and 27; Coffee Tyme Oct. 14; Fourth Friday Bridge Oct. 28. The October luncheon will be Oct. 20 at the Blue Hills Room.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.