Manhattan Rotary Club
At the Jan. 6 meeting, President Robbin Cole recognized Bill Richter for contributing a chapter in the book “The Making and Unmaking of the States of Gujarat from 1800 – 1950,” released after Christmas. Dr. Richter’s chapter is titled “Gujarat Royalty and the Politics of Independent India.” Bob Ward, Club Foundation chair shared that the club is halfway towards the Foundation Goal of $17,700. Two members celebrated Rotary anniversaries — District Governor Vern Henricks joined Rotary 34 years ago on Jan 6. Vernon Turner joined 17 years ago on the same day. Cup money this month goes to the Crisis Center, which has been serving the community for more than 40 years.
Dick Wertzberger introduced Ned Seaton, publisher and editor-in-chief of The Manhattan Mercury. Seaton shared the top 10 list for issues occurring in 2021 and what to look forward to in 2022. The top ten from 2021 included critical race theory, the retirement of Dennis Butler, Afghanistan refugee resettlement in Manhattan, the opening of Oliver Brown Elementary School, discussion of the Manhattan High School mascot, elections held in November, K-State enrollment decline, move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, retirement of Richard Myers and hiring of Richard Linton as the 14th president of K-State, and the pandemic. What’s in store for 2022 includes the virus, more from the new president of K-State, the Aggieville parking garage, the finishing of NBAF and the rebuilding of north Manhattan Avenue. In honor of Seaton’s presentation, the book “Saucy” was donated to Bergman Elementary School. Manhattan Rotary Club meetings are Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Polly Ogden-DAR
The Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Jan. 8 and welcomed, via Zoom, guest speaker Annabelle Diebolt, who is the Kansas state president of the Children of the American Revolution. Diebolt shared that the group has been raising funds to aid an organization that provides support to homeless veterans.
Recent chapter activities included collecting children’s books to donate to Toys for Manhattan; collecting hats, gloves, and socks for the VA in Topeka; and participating in Wreaths Across America. Wreaths Across America was held on Dec. 18 and is a nationwide, coordinated effort to place wreaths on veterans’ graves. The DAR is the largest group of volunteers who take part in this annual effort, with more than 1,000 chapters participating. Polly Ogden members unpacked wreaths at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery and readied them for family members to place on their loved ones’ graves.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 11 at the Blue Hills Room. Ten members joined the meeting along with guests Brian Pelis Jr. and Holly Higgins. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Warren Prawl led in song, Jim Bach led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Pelis read a thank you note from local Salvation Army Coordinator Chase Stephens for the club’s part in ringing bells for the Red Kettle campaign this year. The club’s board of directors meeting will be at noon Jan. 19 at Bluestem Bistro. Kansas History Day will be all virtual this year and they are looking for judges. Judging starts Feb. 18 and can be done until March 1. Mary Scharfe read a thank you note from Toys for Manhattan for the monetary contribution over the holidays. Lt. Gov. Vera Williams announced that the Kiwanis West Regional conference will be March 12 in Salina.
The program was led by Secretary Doug Ackley, who gave the two newest club members, Jeff Morris and Greg Doering, an orientation and induction about Kiwanis. After the presentation, Jeff and Greg were read the Six Objects of Kiwanis and both agreed to follow the principles of the objects in their daily lives and were pronounced Solar Kiwanians.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be Jan. 18 and Solarian Dave Meusborn will arrange the program. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.