Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole at the Jan. 20 meeting dispensed with the regular meeting agenda to celebrate the 99th birthday of Rotarian C.Clyde Jones, a member of 63 years. Coach Bill Snyder, District Governor Vern Henricks, Program Director for KMAN Dave Lewis and Robbin commented on C. Clyde’s service during World War II, his roles at K-State including his position as dean of the College of Business Administration, his service on the Big 8 and Big 12 Commissions, his support of Shepherd’s Crossing and his roles in Rotary. C. Clyde was president of the club from 1975 to 1976 and district governor from 1988 to 1989. Lewis shared a brief history of the last 99 years in 99 seconds. Cherry pie, C. Clyde’s favorite, was served to those in attendance.
President-elect Steven Graham introduced Blade Mages, founder and executive creative director of Middle (formerly 502 Media). After 13 years of providing marketing services to local, regional, and national clients, 502 rebranded. Now Middle, a full-service creative agency, serves clients within rural America (food and agriculture to healthcare, education, banking, not-for-profits, telecommunications and consumer services). The agency has partnered with more than 300 brands to tell their story. Examples are U.S. Wheat Associates, the Nature Conservancy, U.S. Sorghum Checkoff, Kellogg and more.
In honor of Mages’ presentation, the book “The Little Library” was donated to Northview Elementary School. Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Feb. 1 at the Blue Hills Room. Eleven members joined the meeting, along with guests Brian Pelis Jr., Taylor Holmes and Kim Bomberger. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Doug Haverkamp led in song, Doug Ackley led the pledge and Doug Denning gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a birthday before the next meeting (Dave Meusborn, Feb. 1).
The club has purchased 100 tickets to the K-State women’s home basketball game on Feb. 5 against Texas Tech University. Members will distribute most of them to the Boys and Girls Club and to Big Brothers/Big Sisters. The K-State Athletic Department ran a 61-hour special where the 100 tickets cost $61 total. Game time is 6:30 p.m.
The program was introduced by Pelis and was Kim Bomberger, Kansas Forest Service Northeast Kansas community forester. She has worked for the Kansas Forest Service for 19 years. The Kansas Forest Service is the 5th oldest state forestry agency in the country, established on March 10, 1887, as the Commissioner of Forestry office. The commissioner was to develop public interest in forestry by encouraging Kansans to plant forest trees. Although Kansas does not have an official forest, there is a demonstration forest in Butler County. The Kansas Forest Service Office has paneling on the walls made from 13 different woods.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Feb. 8, and the club will be making encouragement cards for needy children. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.