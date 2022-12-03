Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
Thirty-one members attended the FHW monthly meeting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 19 at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan. A finishing forum was provided by members Dennis Biggs, Tom Boley and Steve Bietau. Information included favorite published resources for finishing and discussion of several finishes including wipe-on polyurethane with carnauba wax, wood bowl finish, Waterlox sealer, friction polish, and spray lacquer. Information was also provided on best sanding practices before and during the finishing process to prevent radial scratches in the final product.
Show and Tell participants included Victor Schwarz, Vaughn Graber, Dennis Biggs, Tom Shields, Heather Marusiak, Ned Gatewood, Robert Kloppenborg, Tom Boley and David Delker.
The next monthly meeting will be Dec. 17 at Tom Boley’s shop. Members can contact club president David Delker at fhwpresident@gmail.com for directions. Visit flinthillswoodturners.org to see links to YouTube videos and information on membership.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
The winners at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Nov. 28 were Nancy Gugler and Suzanne Crawford, first in flights A and B, Linda Schottler and Elizabeth Jankord, second, Dianne Childs and Judy Hildreth third, and Scott and Lyn Patterson fourth in A and second in B. Sharon Kriss and Sherry Downey were third in B. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were fourth in B and first in C, while Robin Spencer and Tom Shields were second. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Senior’s Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Kennel Club
The latest meeting of the Manhattan Kennel Club was Nov. 8. Club members heard an informative talk on the structure and function of a dog given by Mary Ann Clark, an AKC judge and breeder.
The fall session classes were finishing up this week. Classes for the winter session will start in January. Information on the classes can be found on the club website: mkkc.org. There are classes offered for all ages and types of dogs.
Future activities include a club Christmas party on Dec. 13 and an awards dinner in January. The club also intends to have a Fast Cat fun match in April or May.
One new member was voted in, one member reported one of her dogs got two legs in Novice Rally at a show in Lawrence, and one member reported she finished another champion dog. The members of the Manhattan Kennel Club do not only own purebred dogs, nor do they advocate that only purebred dogs should be owned and they welcome those with pure as well as mixed breeds.
Visit mkkc.org for more information.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Nov. 17 meeting welcoming guests Erin Dragotto, Museum of Art and Light; Liz Nelson, director of the Riley County Senior Center; Anthony Perez and Ashley Stroud with Fort Riley; Gary Powell from Sink and Gordon; Larie Schoap; and Susan Hammond and Lucia Jones from the Konza Rotary Club. Bill Muir was honored with a named room in the K-State Union. Members wished a happy 92nd birthday to Dr. Paul Bullock. Rotary on Tap will be held Dec. 13. Fort Riley officers spoke about Operation Santa Claus, which has been in existence for 38 years and last year helped 1,000 families. Rotary was thanked for its past contributions and book donations. Randy Peterson presented a $500 check to Deb Kluttz, director of The Homestead Ministry. Klutzz explained that the money sends an important message to women in the program and helps pay for necessities. Bob Ward presented Sue Maes with a Paul Harris +2 pin.
Rotarian Ron Wilson introduced Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital. Copple provided a regional and Manhattan health update, including that COVID numbers have increased within the last week. Complicating factors have been respiratory issues. Copple explained that antibody infusions have been beneficial in the past for reducing the effects of COVID; unfortunately, more funding is needed to be a viable option for many, with the cost being upwards of $6,000.
In honor of Bob’s presentation, “The Alphabet’s Alphabet” was donated to Marlatt Elementary.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 29 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 12 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Karl Dean led the song, Steve Bartle led the pledge and Jeff Morris gave the invocation.
The Solar Kiwanis board of directors met on Nov. 16 and passed a motion to donate $200 to the Toys for Manhattan organization as the club’s Christmas project. The club and the Evening Kiwanis Club are planning a joint Holiday potluck dinner in the Community Room at Meadowlark Hills on Dec. 15. A signup sheet was circulated. The Solar Kiwanis board of directors will meet Dec. 14.
Solarian Jeff Morris introduced Rich Sell to give pointers on how to recruit and retain members in the club. Sell increased membership in the Manhattan Konza Rotary Club by 30% when he was president. Sell’s last job before retirement in 2020 was director of corporate engagement for K-State College of Business. He is a 1978 graduate of the K-State College of Business. He said recruitment of new members and retention of current club members takes a lot of effort, but the most important step is asking people. Members must be ready to give people a short version of what the club does and then be able to explain further if the person seems interested. Sell found the most effective way to communicate with club members is by phone or hand-written notes.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Dec. 6, and Solarian Naci Pelis will introduce the speaker. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.