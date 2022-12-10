Domestic Science Club

The Domestic Science Club, established in 1876, met in Meadowlark Hills Bison Room on Dec. 1. Hostesses were Mary Alice Schlesener, Nancy Peterson and Joan Strickler. Christmas cookies and fruitcake and a mint were served. Each member answered roll call with “my favorite Christmas cookie.” Business meeting was conducted by president Mary Alice Schlesener. December birthdays were announced. Nancy Peterson introduced Roger Adams, curator for KSU Cookery Collection, housed in Hale Library Special Collections. He oversees the extensive collection and mentioned some of the oldest recipe books there. He also shared history of recipes from ancient Egyptian and Roman times. Fruitcake is his special love, which he starts in September. Fruitcakes are made in many countries, preserved with different ingredients and spirits like rum, brandy or bourbon. Trappist Monks are famous for their fruitcakes, shipped worldwide. DSC also had a surprise visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, and members could take a photo with them in front of the Christmas Tree.

