The Domestic Science Club, established in 1876, met in Meadowlark Hills Bison Room on Dec. 1. Hostesses were Mary Alice Schlesener, Nancy Peterson and Joan Strickler. Christmas cookies and fruitcake and a mint were served. Each member answered roll call with “my favorite Christmas cookie.” Business meeting was conducted by president Mary Alice Schlesener. December birthdays were announced. Nancy Peterson introduced Roger Adams, curator for KSU Cookery Collection, housed in Hale Library Special Collections. He oversees the extensive collection and mentioned some of the oldest recipe books there. He also shared history of recipes from ancient Egyptian and Roman times. Fruitcake is his special love, which he starts in September. Fruitcakes are made in many countries, preserved with different ingredients and spirits like rum, brandy or bourbon. Trappist Monks are famous for their fruitcakes, shipped worldwide. DSC also had a surprise visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, and members could take a photo with them in front of the Christmas Tree.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Dec. 5. Nancy Gugler and Lyn Patterson were second, Katha Hurt and Dianne Childs were third, and Graham Rose and Larry Lord were first in flight B. The club meets at the Seniors’ Center each Monday at 1 p.m. and invites all bridge players. On Dec. 12 there will be a STAC tournament and a Christmas party on Dec. 19. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Dec. 1 meeting by welcoming guests Gary Powell with Sink, Gordon and Associates, Staff Sergeant Charles Holton, and Specialist Timothy Brown with Operation Santa. Rotarians Richard Sell and Chuck Udell were present, along with peace fellows Jennifer Montgomery, Summer Lewis and Katrina Lewis. Natalie Gordon introduced new member Kara Titus, Kansas Gas Service. Dale Bradley reintroduced returning member Charlie Hughes. Members provided donations for Operation Santa. President Steven announced that the club received a $500 award from Basic Education and Literacy Rotary Action Group for the book project. Randy Peterson noted that the club had contributed $2,300 towards the $4,000 Polio Plus goal. Money is being collected to recognize the Country Club waitstaff. December cup money is for Pawnee Mental Health.
Steven introduced the Club Assembly. Claudia Petrescu shared the four goals from the Strategic Plan, including diversifying the Club’s membership, building a structure for community engagement plans, strengthening relationships among the club members, building networking structure among all club members, and enhancing visibility and brand. Gary Fees and Tom Phillips have agreed to serve as co-chairs for the newly formed service project committee. Requests for service from members will be routed through this committee. The public image committee is working to improve the web and Facebook presence. Members are completing three district grants, including scholarships for Manhattan High students, home repair for Homestead Ministry, cleaning up the Kansas River and the I77 boat ramp, and maintaining trees in the Northeast Community Park. The Rotary Early Learning Partnership, led by Jennifer Francois, is underway. The club is in the process of recruiting Global Grant Scholars and Rotary Peace Fellows.
The Club meets on Thursdays at noon in the Manhattan Country Club.
Polly Ogden
Chapter—DAR
The Polly Ogden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Dec. 3 and heard a program about Wreaths Across America presented by Chapter Regent Melanie Horton. The chapter had recently become a registered sponsor of WAA and hosted a visit to Manhattan of the WAA mobile education exhibit earlier in October. WAA is a coordinated effort every December to place wreaths on veterans’ graves across the nation and overseas, and Polly Ogden members plan to help with the event. This year’s wreath-laying ceremony is at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Riley, and chapter members will gather earlier that morning to unpack and ready the hundreds of wreaths.
Following the business portion of the meeting, Polly Ogden members held a cookie exchange, which is a chapter tradition.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Dec. 6 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 12 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Doug Denning led the song, Vera Williams led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
Two club members had a birthday before the next meeting: Greg Doering (Dec. 6) and Tim Lindemuth (Dec. 7). One club member had an anniversary before the next meeting: Charlie Sargent and Shar (Dec. 11).
The club and the evening Kiwanis Club are planning a joint Holiday potluck dinner in the Community Room at Meadowlark Hills on Dec. 15. A signup sheet was circulated. The Solar Kiwanis board of directors will meet Dec. 14.
Solarian Mary Scharfe’s father (Doug Schoning) passed away last weekend. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home.
Solarian Naci Pelis introduced speaker Kelley Brummett, early childhood special educator at Infant-Toddler Services Network of Riley County. Brummett has been with Infant-Toddler Services for nine years. Infant-Toddler Services has been in service over 30 years in Riley County. They have support and services provided to eligible infant and toddlers from birth until three years old who are experiencing developmental delays or have a diagnosed condition that has a high likelihood of resulting in a developmental delay. The Infant-Toddler Services team includes licensed pediatric speech pathologists; licensed early child development specialists; licensed pediatric physical therapists; licensed pediatric occupational therapists. Their services include developmental evaluations and screenings; developmental intervention and support; transition to preschool programs. Infant-Toddler Services Network is a USD383 program and is free to Riley County residents.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Dec. 13 and Solarian John Pence will introduce Matthew Sittel, state climatologist. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Nov. 29 meeting was at the home of Marie Steichen. Marie and Barbara Pearson provided refreshments.
There were 19 members present. Vice President Rebecca Stark called the meeting to order at 4:18 p.m. Minutes were approved as read.
Sue reported a successful poinsettia sale with a nice variety of colors for K-State Gardens.
Books on terrariums were brought for the library. Many of the books are already checked out. A group photo with some of the books.
Scrapbook is available for viewing. Cindi currently has the scrapbook.
Zoo garden has been cleaned up for the winter.
Cindi noted that photos are needed for some of the new members for the yearbook. Phone number corrections were noted.
There was an update on the memorial for Vera from Barbara P and Laura and Sue. They have looked at stones (Stoneworks) with the family. The stone will be placed near the caterpillar. The wording will have Vera’s name, flowers, and inspiration for this garden. There has been $950 donated for this.
Open slots for hosting in 2023 were filled during the meeting.
The 2023 slate of officers was President Val Converse, Vice President Rebecca Stark, Secretary Judy Willingham, Treasurer Christy Gray. Cindi moved to approve the slate as presented. Barbara P seconded and the motion passed.
Cindi moved to raise the annual 2023 dues to $20. Marie seconded. Motion passed.
Barbara G will review the revised constitution for grammar and typos. Marie moved to approve the constitution as presented and Karen Penner-Johnson seconde. The motion passed.
Sue moved to approve the revised bylaws andLucinda seconded. The motion passed.
Marcia Allen moved to approve the committee descriptions as presented. Rick Dillon seconded and the motion passed.
Members discussed possible programs including flower arranging, gardening tool care, proper body alignment to avoid injury, bee keeping, a tour of KSU green houses, vertical gardening and video of Buchart Gardens in Victoria, British Columbia.
The meeting adjourned at 5:19 p.m. to enjoy the Christmas gift steal.
The next meeting is Jan. 24. Christy Gray is hosting with Bonnie K. and Cindi M. co-hosting.