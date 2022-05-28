We deter Russians; why can’t we deter gunmen at schools?
I was scheduled today to host my book club; I could not.
I barked at the pharmacy technician today when the scripts I was trying to pick up weren’t ready.
I cried hearing an NPR interview with a Sandy Hook father talk about life ten years after losing his six-year-old son, and how visceral and present his loss is every day.
I cried again reading a news article about families in the small town of Uvalde losing multiple children and friends. Uvalde — the size of Andover, Great Bend, McPherson, El Dorado, Ottawa. Everyone knows everyone. Everyone experiences this loss, and carries it forward throughout their lives.
THIS IS NOT RIGHT!!!
It breaks my heart. How do we stand up as a united front across age groups, across political parties, to say THIS IS NOT RIGHT!
I know many are sharing the pain of imagining children and grandchildren being in this situation. It was one thing to crouch under a desk in a school in 1960 in case the Russians dropped a bomb, when even our young brains knew plywood wasn’t going to protect us. It is altogether something else to dread sending your kids school when someone comes in with an assault weapon in 2022. We deterred the Russians, and 60 years later still haven’t had the bomb. Why can’t we deter the gunmen? AND THEY ARE ALL MEN.
The answers are not about arming teachers or having multiple armed guards in schools and churches and supermarkets and movie theaters and malls or anywhere else we may want to go. The answer is about having a having a rational conversation about background checks, licensing, and limiting availability of assault weapons. Why does a Kansas hunter need an assault weapon to kill a deer or a turkey? THIS IS NOT RIGHT.
Susan Adamchak
Groceries in US are a bargain compared to other countries
“Groceries cost way too much. Plain and simple” With these words Gov. Laura Kelly pats herself on the back for the passage of recent Kansas sales tax rate decrease on groceries. I consider those words a slap in the face of every U.S. farmer. Using 2020 statistics, in this country, grocery costs are only 7.1% of total household expenditures, the lowest in the world. Our European counterparts range from the U.K. (9.4%), France (15.%), and Italy (16.5). Many of the African nations nations are over 50%. Even with sales tax, our groceries are still a bargain in the USA. I’m proud to be a Kansas farmer.
Barbra Flores
White people should work to welcome those of other backgrounds
As if we didn’t have enough reasons to worry about the future, The Mercury (“Fear of a Black Planet,” May 21) has added one more: “white replacement theory,” WRT. The “we” in this instance includes those of us whose ancestors came mostly from Europe who, in turn, looked a whole like we do now — folks who must be careful to avoid excessive time outside when the sun is shining.
WRT believers who look like me are concerned that we will be replaced by people who do not look and talk like us. And they are almost certainly right, if the US Census Bureau’s forecasts are correct.
Between 2010 and 2020, our team barely changed, while shrinking from 63.8 percent of the population to 59.7 percent. If the Bureau’s estimates prove correct, by 2050 – when I turn 110 – fewer than half of us will be Non-Hispanic White US citizens. The young man who drove more than 200 miles to reverse the trend by killing 10 unarmed African
Americans in Buffalo was probably correct in his reading of the statistics. However, he might have considered other options.
Here’s one suggestion: instead of murdering “outsiders,” we European immigrants could make things better for our descendants by welcoming fellow citizens not yet part of our clan and learning how to get along better with them so they and their descendants will remember how graciously we welcomed them to their new, chosen homeland.
As my mother taught me, you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.
Michael Oldfather
