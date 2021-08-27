Kansas State Athletics now has its own whiskey brand.
The athletics department announced Friday it had partnered with Boot Hill Distillery. The partnership includes the launch of the Wildcats’ officially licensed whiskey, which will be called Wabash Reserve.
The whiskey will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday.
It will be sold in local liquor stores throughout Kansas. In addition, the product (distributed by Standard Beverage) will be available in restaurants and bars across the state.
Each bottle purchased supports K-State and an alumni-owned Kansas company.
It is distilled by K-State alumni at the Boot Hill Distillery in Dodge City. Wabash Reserve is made from grain grown at Boot Hill Distillery’s farm — tying into the school’s connection with agriculture dating back to 1863, when K-State was founded as the nation’s first land grant university.
“We are thrilled to work with fellow K-Stater Hayes Kelman (owner/CEO) and his entire Boot Hill Distillery staff on this unique and exciting project, which we know will be popular with our fans,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a release. “There are very few universities with officially branded whiskey partnerships, and we are appreciative of the work of our staff, our partners at Learfield, Affinity licensing, the great people at Boot Hill and all of the statewide businesses who will carry this premium beverage.”
Wabash Reserve is a high-wheat Kansas Bourbon, consisting of 55% corn, 35% wheat and 10% unmalted barley. Bottled at 90-proof and aged two years, it has hints of leather, dried fruit and allspice on the nose and roasted sweet corn, orange peel and caramel on the palate.
“Our goal with this project is to bring people together,” Kelman said. “Whiskey brings people together and K-State is a place that brings people together, so what better way to do this than for all K-Staters to be able to gather and enjoy a high-quality glass of whiskey.”