All offices on Fort Riley and many facilities will be closed in recognition of the newly approved Juneteenth federal holiday.
Grant, Estes and 12th Street access control points close on federal holidays and will be closed Friday. Henry, Ogden and Trooper gates will remain open on their normal schedules. The visitor control center will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Army Community Service and Child, Youth and School Services, including the Child Development Centers will be closed Friday.
Fitness centers will operate on holiday hours. Spare Time, Warrior Zone, and the equipment checkout center will be open limited hours.
Irwin Army Community Hospital appointments will continue as scheduled.
The Fort Riley Commissary and the Post Exchange will operate on normal hours.
Some offices already scheduled to be closed on Friday will also be closed on Monday.