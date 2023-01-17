CORRECTION Jan 17, 2023 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story in Saturday’s edition of The Mercury didn’t make clear that Back 9 Development paid two Handi-Corner businesses to relocate.Back 9 is the company developing the new Midtown Development, a $53.9 million mixed-use building, in the parking lot behind Kite’s.The company recently bought the Handi-Corner property across the street, though developers said they have “no immediate plans” to tear down the shopping strip.Back 9 Development president TJ Vilkanskas said his company paid Ellen’s Planted Tea and Mash Up Gallery to help them relocate. He provided copies of the cleared checks.Back 9 bought the property from Rob Hayes.At that time, Mark Bylkas of Treehouse Asset Management Inc. had been having conversations with tenants on Back 9’s behalf.Vilkanskas said Ellen’s Planted Tea owner Michael North’s quote in the story that claimed Vilkanskas had apologized for Bylkas “being a jerk” was not accurate.Vilkanskas said what North said about him is “100% false.”Bylkas sold Treehouse to Craig Lauppe on Dec. 12.The Mercury regrets these errors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tj Vilkanskas Company Mark Bylkas Michael North Commerce Recommended for you Latest News CORRECTION Gov. Laura Kelly cleared after doctors say COVID-19 test was inaccurate How school lunch is made. It's more complicated than you think Kabul's mannequins, hooded and masked under Taliban rules Nevada’s UFO sightings have been reported for decades, archives show 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS580 SUV review: Properly posh Tang set for 1st Sunflower Showdown On King's holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAggieville coffee shop Public Hall closes; yoga studio to remain open'Heart of a lion, soul of a saint' | Little Grill restaurant owner and musician Kenrick Waite diesCarson SimonPublic Hall owner says coffee shop was 'overreach' in closure explanationHarry Melling's weight loss 'was not a conscious decision'Developers mum on Handi-Corner's future as businesses feel pushed outBackyard Backcountry brings luxury camping experience into townRCPD investigates forgery worth over $43KK-State lands SEC defensive tackle transferManhattan man sentenced to 4.5 years for indecent liberties with a child Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads M155317 Ashland Financial 5X4MM KDCF - Thrive with Bulletin Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.