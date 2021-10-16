Bonfire 4-H Club
The monthly meeting of the Bonfire 4-H Club was called to order by the president, Avery Inman. The meeting was held at the Green Valley Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11. The night started out as a pizza party, and the club gathered to eat supper together. A few guests came to the night’s meeting to try out the club. There was a quick business meeting followed by the election of officers for the new 4-H year, which begins this month.
This year’s president is Avery Inman, serving her second year as president. The vice president is Brady Inman, serving her first year. Morgan Disberger is serving her third year as secretary, and Justin Gerber continues with his two-year term as the club’s treasurer. The reporter will be Malia Sapp, going into her third year of this office. Alena Wiebers is the club’s new historian, and it will be her first year in this office. Junior officers and other officers were elected as well.
The meeting was adjourned at 8:20 p.m., and the next meeting will be at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Green Valley Community Center.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt won the Jane Johnson club appreciation game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club Oct. 11. Tom Shields and Dan Otto were second, Graham Rose and Georgia Reynolds were third, and Jay and Judy Hildreth were fourth. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center, and encourages all bridge players to come and try duplicate bridge. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Sept. 27 at Four Points by Sheraton. The meeting was called to order by Lion President Dave Schafer.
Lion Carol Hockersmith led everyone in singing “America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” The invocation was given.
Birthdays for September recognized were Lions Al Keithley, Lela Gillispie and Jerry Mershon. The anniversary recognized was Lion President Dave Schafer and his wife, Jeanne.
Lion Bill Phillipi, Past International Director, presented Past District Governor Jim Tubach the Presidential Award for 70 years of service from International President Douglas X. Alexander. The Presidential Award is the second highest award in Lions. The Manhattan Lions gave Lion Jim lifetime membership. Following Lion Jim’s recognition, Sharon Grenier was inducted into the Manhattan Lions Club.
After reports were given, Cathie Austin, director of Ogden House of Hope, presented the program. Even though the thrift store was closed for a few months due to COVID concerns, the Food Pantry continued to serve their clients. Cathie also worked with students from the elementary school providing snacks for the weekends. They gave 250 meals from April to June. The House of Hope provides food for a Community Meal once a month. Two Blessing Boxes were set up in Ogden to serve anyone in need.
Following the program, Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “Smile True Lions.” The meeting was adjourned. If interested in learning abou Manhattan Lions Club contact Lion President Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On Oct. 7, President Robbin Cole congratulated Ron Wilson who made the cover of Kansas Country Living magazine. Bob Ward, Foundation chair, spoke about the Rotary Foundation, the fundraising arm of Rotary International. The club goal is $17,700 ($100 for every member). Randy Peterson chairs the Polio Plus campaign, with a goal of $2,000 this year. Rotary is in the fourth decade of fighting polio, endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Every $1 donation towards Polio Plus is matched with $2 by the Gates Foundation. Mayor Butler will proclaim Oct. 24 as World Polio Day in Manhattan.
Cole introduced District Governor Vern Henricks, who shared information on his work in Haiti with Emmaus University, which evolved from a seminary to a university. In Haiti, Vern connected with Rotary through the Saturday Youth program, Rotaractors, and the medicine and food project (a protein supplement to improve the health of children). Rotary also funded a sewing factory to provide income for women. Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta has four goals: to increase the group’s impact, expand its reach, enhance member engagement and increase adaptability. Vern’s goals for the year are to educate and inspire, encourage impacts in the seven areas of focus (locally, statewide and internationally), value motto service above self and reflect on the four-way test. Two Kansas beats the virus videos in Spanish and English have been released, Rotary Talk 5710 podcasts are available on Spotify (other venues are forthcoming), the District Conference is slated for Oct. 21-23.
In honor of the speaker, the book “Eyes that Kiss in the Corners” will be donated to Oliver Brown Elementary. The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club. Meals can be ordered a day ahead. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Polly Ogden-DAR
The Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 9 and welcomed speaker Kathy Dzewaltowski, who is a member of the chapter and serves as the recording secretary. Dzewaltowski’s presentation showcased the chapter’s new website and highlighted its features. The Polly Ogden Chapter’s new website may be viewed at www.pollyogdenks.org.
The Polly Ogden Chapter has been working in cooperation with the City of Manhattan to establish a historical marker on the Linear Trail in an area where early Indigenous people lived along Wildcat Creek. The chapter was awarded grant funds for costs associated with the marker and recently received approval for the installation of the marker from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In honor of the National DAR Day of Service, Polly Ogden Chapter members collected women’s clothing items to donate to the USD 383 FIT Closet.