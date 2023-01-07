Ashland Boosters 4-H Club

The monthly meeting of the Ashland Boosters 4-H Club was Dec. 18 at the Ashland Community Center. The meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. by President Sam O’Neal. Frankie Tortella led the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Flag Salute. Roll call was answered by “What is your favorite Christmas carol?” There were 20 members, two leaders, and 10 parents present.

