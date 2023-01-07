Ashland Boosters 4-H Club
The monthly meeting of the Ashland Boosters 4-H Club was Dec. 18 at the Ashland Community Center. The meeting was called to order at 4:30 p.m. by President Sam O’Neal. Frankie Tortella led the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Flag Salute. Roll call was answered by “What is your favorite Christmas carol?” There were 20 members, two leaders, and 10 parents present.
For the program portion of the meeting, members went Christmas caroling to three local homes and delivered five plates of cookies. The meeting was hosted by the O’Neal family who provided hot chocolate, apple cider, and cookies. The meeting was adjourned by reciting the 4-H motto. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Ashland Community Center.
Bonfire 4-H Club
Forty members and parents of the Bonfire 4-H club met at the Home of the Flint Hills to sing Christmas Carols to residents on Dec. 19. Members of the club brought donations for the Flint Hills Breadbasket for community service project in lieu of a member gift exchange
Gamma Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met on Dec. 14 at the home of Maureen Wells for their business meeting. The guest speaker was Di Hinrichs from Pawnee Mental Health. Members learned about programs that are provided by PMH as well as many surrounding counties. She spoke about their Crisis Stabilization Unit and provided information on how their programs are funded.
There were 13 members present with one new pledge, Debbie Swoyer. Members absent included Shirley Campbell, Connie Kvasnicka, and Linda Bottom.
Donna Dawson shared a Christmas poem by William Dix, “What Child is This,” written in 1865.
Reports were given by committee members regarding donations made for the State’s three philanthropic projects to include Heartspring, Goodwill industries and Capper Foundation organization. The next meeting will be Jan. 11 at Brenda Schaffer’s house. Members held a Secret Santa gift exchange.
The next state council meeting will be on Jan. 21-22 at the Cappers Foundation in Topeka, Kansas. Many members attended the Flint Hills Children’s Choir concert Dec. 11 at McCain Auditorium. On Dec. 17 at the Veterans Cemetery near Fort Riley, many members participated in the laying of Christmas wreaths. The chapter continues to help serve at the Common Table in Manhattan once a month at the First Congregational Church.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
MaryLee Arnold and Suzanne Crawford had a 70% game to win the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Jan. 2. Katha Hurt and Dianne Childs were second, and Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were third. Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were fourth in flight A and first in flight B, and Dan Otto and Sherry Downey were second in B. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center, and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Master Gardeners
Those in attendance were Gregg Eyestone, Riley County horticulture agent, and board members Dan Brown, Mike Hufnagel, Jeff Petersen, Carol VanNahmen, Sue McCullough and Gloria Holcombe.
President Dan Brown called the meeting to order at 10 a.m. in the Riley County Extension Office Meeting Room. The board unanimously approved the October minutes. Mike gave the treasurer’s report.
Gregg has reserved booth space for the Flint Hills Home Show on Feb. 25-26, with setup on Feb. 24. Sue and Barbara Pearson will coordinate the booth content and volunteers. The EMG theme for this year will be Water Wise. Sue and Gregg will look for materials about water to use in the booth. They will also promote the 2023 garden tour in the booth.
Sue and Mike, chairs of the K-State Gardens Committee, will be meeting with Scott McElwain, director, and Emily Hill, landscape technician, about how master gardeners can help with various educational programs at the Gardens.
The board discussed ways to promote the program. Gregg showed some K-State Research and Extension marketing resources available online.
Many counties use the online only EMG training. Riley County has a pool of speakers through the university and city for in-person training. Current classes are on Thursdays. There have been requests to move them to Friday and to have some sessions at the K-State Gardens. Any program changes would need to be made before recruiting the next class.
Carol shared information about the EMG website and the current number of active and inactive members. The board will send the bimonthly newsletter and other announcements to the current list. If any members do not want to receive newsletters and emails, they can request to opt out.
Gloria reported on the wooden spirit pole for the International Master Gardener Conference in June. The plan is to paint various flowers, pollinators and native grasses to represent Riley County and the locations on the June 18 tour to Manhattan. Jeff shared the IMGC tour itinerary, which includes the K-State Gardens, the green roof gardens on campus, a box lunch, the Discovery Center, the Konza Prairie bison loop and dinner at Lazy T Ranch.
Colleen Hampton, Lou Irwin and Karen Ericson will receive $200 scholarship checks to attend the IMGC in Overland Park after they register for the conference. A $400 donation will be made directly to the conference.
Several master gardeners have inquired about ordering monogrammed shirts. The board will look into some options for members to order items.
The board discussed offering some field trips to nearby garden locations in the spring and summer. Dan will bring up the topic at a group meeting to see about interest.
The board is updating committee and project information for the website. Colleen will be preparing the 2023 program book for distribution at the January group meeting. Dan will compile the next newsletter.
The next potluck/group meeting will be Jan. 13, and the next board meeting will be Feb. 10.
Dan Brown adjourned the meeting at noon.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 3 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 10 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Doug Denning led the song, Steve Bartle led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Long time Solar Kiwanian John Fajen died Dec. 26 after a battle with cancer. Solar Kiwanians attending carpooled to Clay Center for the memorial service.
Solarian Pat Pesci who introduced the speaker, Beth Krug, executive director of Shepherd’s Crossing. Shepherd’s crossing was formed in 2001 and today has around 40 churches that provide support. Their headquarters are in the First United Methodist Church. It is an ecumenical ministry which provides assistance with rent, current utilities (gas, electric, propane and water) and prescription medications. All payments are made directly to the vendors and not the individuals. They also offer clothing vouchers from the Encore Shop and Budget Shop. Shepherd’s Crossing mission is to provide compassionate and caring assistance to those in need of a listening ear and financial support. They recently added a K-State Personal Financial Planning student to help guide needy families. Shepherd’s Crossing has helped numerous immigrants and most recently those from Ukraine. In 2020-2021 Shepherd’s Crossing helped 1,456 families and had 3,400 volunteer hours.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be Jan. 10 and the speaker will be Nancy Zenger-Beneda with the Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.