American
Association
of University
Women
Mary Stamey welcomed attendees to the AAUW Manhattan Branch virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. Usha Reddi introduced Sonya and Dave Baker, director of the Frederick Douglass Recreation Complex in Manhattan who spoke on the history of the three buildings that comprise the complex: Douglass Community Center, Douglass Annex and Douglass Activity Center. Dave, a Manhattanite, left for a coaching position and returned in 2011. He said Manhattan has significantly changed and little remains that reflects what it was like in the 50s and 60s. Sonya works in K-State’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Yuma Street was once the “main street” for the African-American people in Manhattan. Few black residents lived past Yuma Street until the early 60s, and most things they needed were available in the area, Baker said.
The Douglass Community Center was originally built in 1942 as a USO recreational facility for “colored soldiers.” (The Community House on 4th Street was the USO for white soldiers.) It was the only recreational center in the town for many years. The Douglass Annex, formerly Douglass School, was one of the three Manhattan grade schools until it was closed in 1962. The city bought the building from USD 383 in the 1940s, expanding the space in the center for activities. The new Douglass Activity Center opened in 2021. The Bakers have also focused on preserving the history of the area and are working on the development of historic displays.
Mary Stamey announced that the book “Our Community Center” will be given to Manhattan Public Library on the Bakers’ behalf.
Susan Glymour, USD 383 committee chair for diversity and inclusion, will speak at the AAUW meeting on Feb. 14. Reddi announced the International Women’s Day event will be March 7 with a focus on refugees. For more information visit https://manhattan-ks.aauw.net/ or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of Jan. 10 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Susan Bergsten gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 11 members present, of which eight were on the executive board or officers. Dana welcomed guest Amanda VanDruff. Charlene read the minutes of the December meeting. There were two corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for December which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s reports for November and December, which were both approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 156 paid members toward the goal of 189.
Chaplain Doreen Burnett sent a sympathy card to the Zeitvogel family.
Tanya Bachamp recommended the mystery dinner set for Feb. 19 be postponed because of COVID. Floyd VanDruff made a motion to postpone until later in the spring. Angela Coleman seconded. Motion carried. To raise money for the Johnson Cancer Research Center, Floyd made the motion to continue selling raffle tickets and postpone the drawing until March 19. Claudia seconded the motion and it carried.
The annual oratorical will be March 19 at the post home. The Alice Kastner Memorial Scholarship applications are due to the Legion office by March 31. Lorene will ask the district officers whether or not the group can do Poppy Day May 7.
Claudia Maples presented a bill for $58 for postage.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 7. Susan gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
Bonfire 4-H Club
The January meeting of the Bonfire 4-H Club was called to order for the first time in the new year by president Avery Inman. The meeting began at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Green Valley Community Center with 34 members attending. There was not much to discuss other than officer reports, so the meeting led quickly into the program. A few members had presentations for the club, starting with a presentation called “Stuttering in the Performing Arts” by Morgan Roberts. Next was her younger sister, Taylor Roberts, with a demonstration called “All About Quilting.” Hannah Classen then gave a demonstration titled “The Art of Quilting.” Then the Cloverbuds gave their presentation. The meeting ended with the 4-H motto, and a motion to adjourn. The club will meet next at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Green Valley Community Center.
Gamma
Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met Jan. 12 at the home of Donna Dawson. Steve Burnett, from Purple Paws Animal Welfare Society, presented the educational. Members gave various pet toys, food items, along with monetary donations to be used as needed for this organization.
Committee chairs gave reports regarding donations made for the state’s three philanthropic projects to include Heartspring, Goodwill Industries and Capper Foundation. Last month, nine members along with two spouses participated in the laying of Wreaths at the Veterans Cemetery.
The next social will be “Dining for Disaster” on Jan. 26 at DeAdre Strout’s home. This dinner will raise money for those members in the state who have had personal disasters.
The next business meeting will be Feb. 9 at DeAdre Strout’s home. The next Kansas state meeting will be Feb. 18-20 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan. Those interested in hearing more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact Judy Ahrens at jahrens@cox.net or 785-477-0564, or DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On Jan. 13, President Robbin Cole called on Bob Ward, Foundation chair, who recognized Betty Stevens for supporting the communication aspects of the club. Stevens was honored with a Paul Harris Fellow plus six. Mandy Cook, assistant director of Marysville Public Library, sent a thank you for the donations of books and tBill Richter and Steven Graham for delivering the books. Georgina Clemens gave the social media minute and encouraged Rotarians to like the club Facebook page.
Rotarian Esther Swilley introduced Kevin Gwinner, dean of the K-State College of Business Administration. The College supports 2,700 students, 90% of which are undergraduates), which he said is the largest undergraduate program in the state. Seven majors, three minors and five certificate programs are offered along with three graduate degrees. There are 13 student organizations. The college offers a Career Development Center, the Executive Mentor program, the Center for Principled Business, and National Strategic Selling Institute (NSSI), the Center for the Advancement of Entrepreneurship, and Gates Capital Management Center for Financial Analysis, and recently launched the Women in Business initiative.
This spring, the college will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the NSSI. Freshman class enrollment for fall 2022 is 15% higher than fall of 2020. The retention rate from the freshmen to sophomore year is 88%. Approximately $1.7 million in scholarships is awarded to students each year, up from $750,000 a decade ago. The college has a 98% placement rate post-graduation and graduates earn an average starting salary of $51,000.
In honor of Dean Gwinner’s presentation, the book “The Rock from the Sky” was donated to Ogden Elementary School. Manhattan Rotary Club meetings are at noon Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Jan. 11 at Manhattan Town Center. Following a pastry from Mrs. Powell’s, hosted by Peggy Riley, President Mary Lou Glende called the meeting to order with the opening ritual.
During roll call, six members answered roll call with “Name another woman that has been a shining example for womanhood.” Governor Laura Kelly, Nancy Landon-Kassebaum, Eleanor Roosevelt, Elizabeth Dole and Mother Teresa were examples given. There was one excused absence.
City Council Vice President Ilene Adams has set up a meeting on March 24 to discuss the future of City Council. She has invited two members from each chapter to attend.
There may be a need for ladies’ coats for the Afghan resettlement efforts in Manhattan.
Mary Sue Moore read from Beta Bits about the distribution of assets in the event of the dissolution of a chapter or city council.
Mary Sue Moore will host the next meeting Feb. 8. Roll call will be “90 YEARS: The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show debuts on CBS radio.” Members will name another duo who shines under the stage spotlight.
The December social at Meadowlark on Dec. 31 was canceled. The January social will be Montika-Allen Atkinson’s quilt display at the Manhattan Arts Center.
The meeting was closed with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
Jeff Sutton, marketing manager of the Manhattan Town Center, gave the January program. He gave a history of the mall, which opened in 1987, and gave highlights of different stores that have been a part of the mall over the years. Dillard’s and Penney’s are two of the original stores.
Mary Sue Moore received the hostess gift of gift certificates to Mrs. Powell’s.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 18 at the Blue Hills Room. Ten members joined the meeting along with guests Brian Pelis Jr., Holly Higgins, Stefanie Harrison and Victor Harrison. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Doug Denning led in song, Jim Bach led the pledge and Tim Lindemuth gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a birthday before the next meeting (Karl Dean — Jan. 24).
The program was introduced by Secretary Doug Ackley in the absence of Solarian Dave Meusborn and was Dr. Bradley Harrison, local family care physician. Harrison and his wife Stefanie are going to open a Hydration IV Lounge in the Grand Mere shopping complex sometime within the next several months. Their hydration drips are a combination of different vitamins, minerals and amino acids which are essential nutrients. Harrison said their intravenous fluids will hydrate, replenish nutrients and boost energy by replenishing a person’s B vitamins. Most people will have several treatments within a 2-6 week period. They plan to open their Hydration IV Lounge seven days a week and health insurance won’t be accepted. They will charge a fee for services rendered.
The club’s board of directors met at noon Jan. 19 at Bluestem Bistro. Kansas History Day will be all virtual this year and they are looking for judges. Judging starts Feb. 18 and must be completed by March 1. The Kansas District Kiwanis West Regional (Divisions 4, 5, 6, 7) conference will be March 12 in Salina. Meeting times and venue details coming soon.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Jan. 25 and the program will be introduced by Solarian Jeff Morris and will be Beth Klug, executive director of Shepherd’s Crossing. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify where we are meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.