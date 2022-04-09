Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Georgia Reynolds and David Mills won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game April 4. Linda Schottler and Pam Bales were second, Katha Hurt and Dianne Childs were third, and Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were fourth. The group meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Senior’s Center, and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the meeting on March 31 sharing Gathering for Good and raising over $20,000 for the Rotary Foundation. On March 30, the Rotary Club of Kampala broke ground for a healthcare facility. The birthing kits compiled by the club were delivered. Rotarians delivered water and other goods to Homestead Ministry. This is in collaboration with the CAAHT and Konza Rotary Clubs. Next will be a workday to assist with landscaping. April 16 is the Kansas River cleanup project and picnic.
Rotarian Tom Giller introduced Pete Hughes, K-State head baseball coach. Hughes began his remarks by presenting a team coin to Giller for his promotion of ticket sales, raising money for the Foundation and networking with alumni. Hughes said that his transition to K-State was one of the easiest because of the people, relationships and community. There are 41 players and 11.7 scholarships. Only 27 players can be on scholarships. Recruits represent 14 states and Canada. He promoted his “Nineteen Ways” initiative because “you have to serve before you lead.” The athletes determine 19 ways to serve. Examples have been the ice bucket challenge, cancer awareness (raising over $35,000 per year), Alzheimer’s walk and elementary school visits. Thanks to their service efforts, the baseball team has won the Wildcat Cup award for the last four years. Jordan Wicks, who signed with the Cubs, gave his signing bonus to Katie’s Way.
In honor of Hughes’ presentation, “Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre” was donated to Bergman Elementary. The club meets at noon on Thursdays in the Manhattan Country Club.
Men’s Garden Club
The Men’s Garden Club March meeting was a combination workday and general meeting. Workday activities consisted of planting 30 pounds of Irish seed potatoes at the Collins Lane Community Garden for the Flint Hills Foodbank. This will be the ninth year the club has planted potatoes for the foodbank. The goal of donating a combined total of a 2,000 pounds of potatoes to the food bank is reachable this year with a good crop. In addition to Irish potatoes the club will continue producing onions, sweet potatoes, and winter squash for the food bank.
Vice President Joe Mainey conducted a brief business meeting outlining future projects at the Senior Center. The earliest workday for the Senior Center flower beds this year will be the first week after Mothers Day. There was no other business and the date and time for the next meeting is 9 a.m. on April 21 at McDonalds in Westloop.
Polly Ogden-DAR
The Polly Ogden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met April 4 and welcomed guest speaker Dr. Lauren Ritterbush, who is a professor of anthropology with the Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work at K-State. Ritterbush’s presentation focused on the early Indigenous people who lived along Wildcat Creek 800 years ago. She shared information about their lifestyle, shelter, diet and agricultural practices, which are known because of archaeological evidence discovered in the area.
On April 9, the Polly Ogden chapter dedicated a historical marker on the Linear Trail near the Village Plaza Shopping Center. The marker commemorates early Indigenous people who lived and farmed along Wildcat Creek. Ritterbush’s knowledge about the Indigenous people was helped the Polly Ogden Chapter in ensure the accuracy of the historical marker’s text. The chapter also worked in cooperation with Manhattan Parks and Recreation throughout the process.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on April 5 at the Blue Hills Room. Nine members joined the meeting and two guests, Steve Bartle and Brian Pelis Jr. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Chad Tepe led in song, Jim Bach led the pledge and Doug Denning gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a birthday before the next meeting (Charlie Sargent, April 10).
If members want to contribute more to the club’s Greater Manhattan Community Foundation account they should wait until April 22, which is Grow Green Match Day, and all contributions that day will be matched by a generous benefactor. The group had a special board meeting immediately after the regular meeting to discuss items necessary to set up the endowed account at GMCF. All Solarians were invited to stay if they like. Members traveled to Riley County High School on Wednesday to attend its Key Club meeting and present the seniors with certificates and all members with pins that say “Eat, Sleep, Volunteer, Repeat.” The group also gave Samantha Kappelhoffer, their faculty advisor, a $150 gift card in recognition of her work with the club this year. Steven J. Bartle has applied for membership to the club and his application will be voted upon by the board of directors soon. The regular April board meeting will be at noon April 20 at Bluestem Bistro.
The program was introduced by Solarian Karen Medlin and was her daughter Lindsay Lowe, who is owner of Platinum and Co. Beauty Bar in Manhattan. Lowe traveled recently to Guatemala with Global Stylist Scholarship. Global Stylist Scholarship is an organization committed to training, coaching and supporting underprivileged men and women around the world in the trade of cosmetology. Lowe shared photos of life in Guatemala and told how a group of seven hair stylists from the U.S. paid their own way to hold hair styling classes free of charge for Guatemalan people who wanted to learn the trade. Global Stylist Scholarship participants travel to a different country each year and are going to Costa Rica next.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on April 12, and members will make inspirational cards for children hospitalized with various ailments. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.