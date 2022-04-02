Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met March 14 at Four Points by Sheraton with 24 members and six guests present. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Diana Chapel gave the Invocation.
Four members had March birthdays: Lions Don Robertson, Diana Chapel, Sharon Grenier and Melissa McIntyre.
A donation of $450 will go to Lions Club International Foundation to provide funds for Ukraine refugees. Lion Margy Sundstom from Tonganoxie spoke briefly about her candidacy for 2nd VDG District 17-A. The zoo grounds cleanup was completed on March 5 with 11 volunteers. Lion Kent Oleen spoke about the Easter Egg Hunt on April 16 at City Park. Lion Carol Hockersmith will chair the Candy Day Fundraiser with the date to be announced. Lion Mickey Keithley gave a vision screening update. The Manhattan Lions Club was nominated for the GMCF Community Philanthropy Award. Lion Duaine Sherwood announced receiving a grant from the College Avenue United Methodist Youth towards glasses and exams for school aged students.
The program was presented by Susie Shaw about her medical mission trip to a remote part of Panama on Feb. 11-20. This was her fifth medical mission trip. Susie speaks fluent Spanish so she volunteers as an interpreter.
Following the program, Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting will be April 11 at Four Points by Sheraton. For questions about Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the March 24 meeting by welcoming new member Jennifer Francois and Rotarian Senator Tom Hawk. A strategic planning process is underway and members will be receiving a survey via email. On April 23, the board will have a strategic planning retreat to create action steps. Rotarian Claudia Petrescu is assisting with the process. Robbin thanked members for supporting the Gathering for Good basket and wine and liquor pull. April 16 is the date for the Kansas river cleanup and picnic. Nominations for Rotarian of the Year can be sent to Steven Graham. Leslie Bissell, clinical psychologist with Cornerstone, was introduced as a transferring Rotarian from the Liberal club.
Rotarian Dale Bradley introduced Doug Wareham, president and CEO of Kansas Bankers Association. Headquartered in Topeka, banker driven for 135 years, the Kansas Bankers Association provides advocacy, leadership, and education to 235-member banks; 213 are state-chartered. All are FDIC regulated. During his presentation, “Leadership Matters Sustaining Local Access to Credit in Rural Kansas Communities,” Wareham discussed the reasons for dwindling numbers of community banks including the regulatory burden; data security and fraud; and tax policy. The regulatory burden continues to rise. Eighteen of 36 staff deal with regulation and compliance. Breaches and fraud come at a cost and banks bear the burden of paying for the breach, reissuing bank cards and more. Tax equity is being addressed via state and federal legislation. The Farm Credit System and Credit Unions are exempt from federal and state taxes whereas banks are not.
In honor of Wareham’s presentation, “Wonder Walkers” was donated to an elementary school. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 29 at the Blue Hills Room. Fifteen members joined the meeting and two guests, Steve Bartle and Brian Pelis Jr. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Chad Tepe led in song, Suzanne Ryan-Numrich led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
Pelis announced that Solarian Doug Ackley is this year’s selection for Solar Kiwanian Of The Year. Ackley thanked members for their support and congratulated all nominees for the valuable service they provide the club. It was announced by Treasurer Jim Bach that the group reached its $10,000 threshold in a fundraiser that will allow the club to participate in the GMCF Grow Green Match Day on April 22. Secretary Ackley passed around a greeting card so members could sign their names to it. The card will be given to the Kiwanis Key Club advisor at Riley County High School.
The program was introduced by Solarian Suzanne Ryan-Numrich and was Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Beam. The Kansas Department of Agriculture was first formed in 1855 and was the first in the nation. In 2017 there were 58,569 farms in Kansas and generated more than $18.7 billion in agriculture output. More than 84 of the farms were family owned. The average age of the Kansas farmer is 58.1 and the average size of a Kansas farm is 781 acres. The Kansas Department of Agriculture works to elevate the awareness of Kansas agriculture, improve responsiveness of the regulatory programs by supporting our customers to stay in and/or grow their businesses while upholding the statutes of the state of Kansas and support and encourage growth in the agriculture industry.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on April 5 and guest speaker will be Lindsay Lowe talking about her experiences teaching in Guatemala. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify where we are meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
The program on March 22 on growing orchids was presented by Raymond A. Cloyd, a professor and Extension specialist in horticultural entomology/plant protection in the Department of Entomology at Kansas State University. He provided a presentation and answered questions from the audience.
The business meeting was called to order at 5:20 p.m. by President Val.
Guests were introduced and welcomed. Expectation of membership was reviewed in terms of dues, philanthropic participation and support of one fundraiser. Members are expected to help with at least one philanthropic project, which can include working at the Sunset Zoo gardens, helping maintain the Riley County Historical Museum pots and lily bed, and/or assisting with the Manhattan Public Library children’s courtyard space. Members host meetings and provide refreshments for monthly meetings. Participation in the annual plant sale is also required.
Attendance was taken with fourteen members present and five guests. The February minutes were read and approved.
Treasurer Greta reported that the club has $1941.09 in the checking account.
The plant sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon May 7. Now is the time to start dividing, potting and growing plants.
Val is sending out emails. Ann Feyerharm needs a yearbook and would like to be on the email list. Honorary members will be included in the email list in the future.
Sue mentioned that the Kansas State Garden Party is on June 3. K-State Kids Garden Club began on March 28. Docent training for future tour guides begins on March 30 at 2 p.m. at the Quinlan Center. There will be two additional sessions on April 6 and 13. Run for the Roses is April 30, and volunteers are needed. Contact Val if you can help.
Barbara indicated that the Manhattan Public Library courtyard pots will be planted in early May and Horticultural Services will be asked to donate plants. The group will need to purchase more “critters” for the patio.
Val needs some volunteers to work on the day lilies and pots at the Riley County Museum.
Sue anticipates workdays at the Sunset Zoo gardens will be set after the rain stops. The group wants to have the gardens in shape before Earth Day on April 22.
Laura and Sue were thanked for providing refreshments.
The meeting adjourned at 6:18 p.m. The next meeting will be at 4 p.m. April 26 at the Sunset Zoo Visitors Center. Refreshments will be served first and speakers will begin at 4:15 p.m. The program will be given by Vera Langemeier and Ann Feyerharm and deals with our zoo garden history. Val Converse and Barbara Gatewood will host.