Bonfire 4-H Club
President Avery Inman called the monthly meeting of the Bonfire 4-H Club to order March 14 at the Green Valley Community Center. Council Representative Marek Wiebers reported that fair themes for the upcoming year have already begun to be voted on. He also reported that $500 was donated to Bonfire club member Annika Wiebers for a 4-H trip. During the leaders’ report, the club also learned that Annika Wiebers was elected president of the 2022 Kansas 4-H Youth Leadership Council. There were no committee breakout meetings. During the program, Delaney McDonald presented “How to Make Homemade Slime,” and Lorelei McDonald gave a presentation called “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Annika Wiebers also reported on youth leadership. After a game during recreation, the meeting was then adjourned.
College Hill 4-H Club
President Mandalyn Otto called the March 10 Zoom meeting of the College Hill 4-H Club to order. Makayla Machin led the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call was answered by, “What are your plans for spring break?” There were nine members and one leader present.
Secretary Julie Peterson read the minutes of the February meeting that were approved. Mandalyn gave the ambassador’s report and the County Council report. The club continues to make donations for Blessing Box and contributions can be dropped off to Mrs. Peterson at AMS or at the Blessing Box.
Mr. Otto gave the leader’s report to talk about online enrollment, Red Wheel sales, record books, and applying for fair royalty. Contributions to the 4-H newsletter and donations for the garage sale were also discussed. After Clover Moments were shared, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be held on April 14 at Pottorf Hall.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt won the Charity Championship at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club April 11. Lynda Yancey and Helen Estes were second, Elizabeth Jankord and Sharon Kriss were third, and Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were fourth. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the April 7 meeting by welcoming guest Kathy Ray, executive director of the Crisis Center. Bob Ward recognized George Ham as a Paul Harris Fellow plus six. Randy Peterson encouraged members to give to the Polio Plus campaign. The club has exceeded the yearly goal and is now working towards a goal of $20.26 per member to meet the Rotary Foundation goals. Cole asked for a volunteer to coordinate the Bill Snyder Half Marathon on May 21. Grow Green Match Day is April 22, members can designate funds for Polio Plus or the Rotary Foundation. About 32% of the members responded to the survey on strategic planning. The Konza Rotary Club is celebrating 25 years, tickets are $25 per person.
Rotarian Dede Brokesh prepared the content for the program and introduced the speaker, Marsha Ericson, chair of the Native Stone Scenic Byway committee. The presentation, “Native Stone Scenic Byway: Art and Architecture,” provided an overview of the man-made byway from Dover to Manhattan. Along the 75-mile route, there are six communities, eight buildings and miles of native stone fences that are carefully designed, dry-stacked and hand-crafted. The project was funded by Humanities Kansas. Historic buildings along the route include the First Congregational United Church of Christ and the First United Methodist Church in Manhattan. The Beecher Bible and Rifle Church is located in Wabaunsee. St. John’s Lutheran Church and Holy Family Catholic Church in Alma. In Eskridge, the United Church of Eskridge and the Security State Bank. In Dover, the Dover Federated Church is featured.
In honor of Ericson’s presentation, “The People’s Painter: How Ben Shahn Fought for Justice” was donated to Ogden Elementary school. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Riley County
Historical Society
The Riley County Historical Society partnered with the Friends of the Beach Museum to host the RCHS quarterly program on March 31. Doug Barrett, an internationally recognized African American documentary photographer, videographer, and photojournalist and owner of 400 North Creative, shared insights about his photography in the UMB Theater at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art. “Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice” is on display until May 28 at the museum. It is a companion to the “Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come” exhibit, also on display until May 28.
The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation’s “Grow Green Match Day” is scheduled for April 22. The Riley County Historical Society Endowment will be part of the Grow Green promotion. This endowment fund helps the RCHS collect, preserve and present Riley County history. The fund helps with the purchase of conservation materials and supplies, support for education programs, preservation work, and much more. Individual contributions will receive a local match at 50 cents per dollar. Gifts can be made by cash, check or online. Please check growgreenmanhattan.com for details.
The Riley County Historical Society Museum participated in a podcast recording produced by the Manhattan Public Library. March was Women’s History Month and museum staff members discussed female authors and titles that celebrate the important contributions women have made in relation to books and reading.
The museum participated in the P.E.O. Reciprocity Brunch on March 26. The program focused on highlighting influential women in Riley County’s history and the “Coloring the Past: Twenty Riley County Women Who Made History” collaborative coloring book project. Project artist, Hilary Whalen, also presented and provided centerpieces for the event.
The museum hosted a group of violinists on March 31 to view the 1914 Vard Ramsour violin in the Riley County Historical Society’s collection, which is currently on exhibit. Ramsour was a local violin maker who began making violins in 1903. His violins were of such high quality that some of his instruments were used in Carnegie Hall performances. Members of the group brought their personal Ramsour violins and gave a musical presentation in the museum lobby.
The museum hosted the Manhattan Area Weavers and Spinners on April 5 and displayed a variety of coverlets and quilts in the collection.
The museum has limited copies for sale of Manhattan native Jerri Garrettson’s latest book, “No Place Like Home — Growing Up in Manhattan, Kansas 1948-1964” in the museum gift shop.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on April 12 at the Blue Hills Room. Eleven members joined the meeting. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. John Schlender led in song, Karl Dean led the pledge and Doug Denning gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a birthday before the next meeting (Bob Johnson, April 17).
Steven J. Bartle has officially joined the club. Steve and his wife Roene live in the Timber Creek area and he is retired from K-State, where he worked in the Beef Cattle Institute for over 9 years. He currently consults on livestock research. He received an undergraduate degree in animal science from North Dakota State University and another undergraduate degree in business management from Hannibal LaGrange College and his doctorate from Washington State University. Steve enjoys trail riding on a mule and bird hunting.
The regular April board meeting will be at noon April 20 at Bluestem Bistro.
Pelis coordinated the program. Members wrote messages and designed inspirational cards for children with physical and mental ailments. These cards will be sent to an organization that distributes them to children in hospitals.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on April 19, and Solarian Mary Scharfe will introduce the program. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.