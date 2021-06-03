The latest feature film about Scooby-Doo is called “Scoob!” The characters and the general set-up for this animated movie come from 1970s Hanna-Barbera television series which have an odd sort of continuing popularity.
Is Scooby-Doo “campy”? Well, there always was a nostalgic element in that light blue, yellow, and orange van with daisies and the words “Mystery Machine” painted on it in. Besides, weren’t the characters based on ones in the early 1960s live-action television show, “The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”?
Actually there’s even more childhood entertainment trivia in the new film. The villain of “Scoob!” is Dick Dastardly, a handlebar-mustache wearing character who had been sent up by Snidely Whiplash in the superior “Rocky and Bullwinkle Show” before he showed up in Hanna-Barbera series. His dog Muttley figures, too.
Dick has sacrificed Muttley to his pursuit of a treasure amassed by Alexander the Great. Now the greedy Dastardly is sorry to have lost his friend. Friendship and its value get a little attention in the script. Long live friendship.
To get (back?) to the mystical porthole into the treasure room, our villain has to gather three huge dinosaur skulls and to bring the only descendant of Alexander’s dog to the Acropolis — the hill in Athens.
We eventually get to the cartoon Parthenon. But the movie begins with lonely Shaggy meeting stray Scooby years before on Venice Beach. We get the whole origin myth, with the duo meeting eternal teens Fred, Daphne, and Velma and exposing a thief who pretended to be a ghost.
The Mystery Inc. team’s trouble with Dick Dastardly occurs in the present. But nothing much seems to have changed in the Scooby world. Fred still has his neckerchief, for example. And whether you want more nostalgia or not, Simon Cowell (who may still be running TV talent shows for all I know) appears as himself.
In fact, there’s something a little past-it about a lot of the casting. Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan, Christina Hendricks, and Kevin Heffernan as a group suggest about 2016, wouldn’t you say? And heck, the voice cast includes Henry Winkler. Fondzie!
Some of them play incidental policemen or members of the Blue Falcon team, or Captain Caveman, included for those who are really into obscure Hanna-Barbera cartoons.
The story itself is one of those that could end at any moment. The action doesn’t build to a reasonable climax. It just goes along with more items like Captain Caveman and some Minion-like mini robots are tossed in until a commercial running-time has been assembled.
Then we get all sorts of un-prepared reversals and comings-of-age and such like to get the story finished in time so that the auditorium can be cleaned before the next showing.
But “Scoob!” is harmless. Unless you are offended by having the dog’s speeches too easy to translate into English, this is not a movie that’s going to offend you.
And it does move around enough to entertain children. There are a few adult jokes thrown in to perhaps entertain parents — for example, Blue Falcon’s signature hand-grenades are referred to as “F-bombs.” So long as viewers don’t expect much more that what Scooby-Doo has always given us, they won’t feel cheated by “Scoob!”