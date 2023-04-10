Over the weekend we joined some of the millions of people who went to see the new “Super Mario Bros.” movie.
The film made more than $200 million in the US and Canada for its five-day opening run, and $377 million worldwide. The global total broke the box office record for an animated movie launch — a record previously held by “Frozen 2.”
The movie is based on Nintendo’s classic “Super Mario” videogames and stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.
Now, I have no interest whatsoever in the world of Mario, but it was a holiday weekend, and we wanted to entertain the kids in the family. So we were a party of eight — three adults and five kids.
It was such a delight to take them to the theater, and I realized it had been a while. Kids movies have been harder to come by in recent years. “Puss in Boots” showed for months and was pretty much the only kid-friendly film in Manhattan since Christmas.
Partly that’s related to the abundance of superhero flicks, which may seem kid-appropriate but still tend to include lots of violence and death. “Mario,” rated G, is appropriate even for small children.
Now, this film isn’t breaking the mold, and it’s not going to win any Oscars. But it’s also only 90 minutes (thank goodness). I’d argue we need more movies like this: uncomplicated, short, fun.
Theaters have struggled in the wake of the pandemic. According to The New York Times, last year, family-oriented films — largely animation — represented 17 percent of all ticket sales, about half of what they were in 2019. And even though studios like Disney-Pixar are producing animated movies, many go straight to streaming.
“Mario” is proving the family contingent is still willing to go to the theater. Let’s hope Hollywood will respond by giving us more movies like this on the big screen.