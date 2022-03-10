AGAPE FAMILY
Join us, Sundays, 11 A.M. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY
Adult Sunday School is at 10:00 A.M. Service is at 11:00 A.M. Worshipers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. Lenten Bible Study will be Wednesdays at 7:00pm. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the March 6th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor and he will be preaching from Exodus Chpt.20:4-6. The title of the sermon is Don’t Let Your Imagination Get You into Trouble. Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Tempted and Tried” from Matthew 4:1-11. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Dr. William McConnell’s message at our 10:30 a.m. in person and online communion worship is “The Disruptor” based on Luke 7:11-17. Church School classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday is Food Collection for the Breadbasket. Disciples Women’s Larson Group has an excursion to Concordia on Wednesday, for lunch and historical sites. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway. For full information about our mission in this community and the world, please see fccmanhattan.org.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
Saturday men’s group meets at 6:30 a.m.There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Sinful People And A Loving God” Psalm 36. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Salvation: The Most Essential Word” Luke 23:39-43. A missions report will be presented.The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study “Knowing: The Basics Of The Faith” at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith at hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
FIRST UMC
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Melanie Nord will continue our Lenten series called “Return to Me” in her sermon “The Fox & the Hen”.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Join us this Sunday, March 13 in person or on Zoom. We meet at 1000 Fremont in Manhattan. Our Faith Formation (“Sunday School”) for all ages begins at 9:30 am and our Worship at 10:45. This Sunday we will hear Dean Denner share his faith story as part of our Lenten series. For a link to the Zoom worship, email manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com. Plan to wear masks indoors and practice other health safety measures when visiting.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Nehemiah 1:4-11 “The Prayer of Nehemiah” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
On Wednesday evenings during Lent, there is a soup supper at 6:00 p.m. followed by worship at 6:30 p.m. On Sundays we offer a traditional Lutheran service at 9 a.m. and a contemporary service at 11 a.m. Visit peacemhk.org for more information about Peace’s many opportunities to get involved.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Mid-Week Lent Services — Wednesdays @ 7:30 PM; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 on Sundays;BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
ST. MARY
MAGDALENE
ORTHODOX
CHRISTIAN
This Friday we serve Small Compline with the First Stasis of the Akathist Hymn at 6 p.m. Our services for the Sunday of Orthodoxy will be Saturday 5 p.m. Vespers and Sunday 10 a.m. Typica with the reading of the Synodicon of Orthodoxy. Next week we begin our usual schedule of Lenten readers’ service: Monday Great Compline, Wednesday Lenten Vespers and Friday Small Compline with the Akathist Hymn, each at 6 p.m.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at <http://www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org>www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service at 10 a.m. on this Second Sunday of Lent. Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “JERUSLEM” taken from the scripture of Luke 13:31-35. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Following worship we have a time of fellowship with coffee and conversation. We are offering a Lenten study entitled “Entering the Passions of Jesus” written by Amy Jill Levine, on Mondays at noon. March 17 we are hosting a Brown Bag Dinner at 6 p.m. Bring your dinner and enjoy fellowship with others. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom will continue to be offered, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 am, Sunday mornings. You can also watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. On Sunday, March 13, Pastor Isabel Call presents Where Are We Going? Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Faith” based on Romans 5:1-2. Adult fellowship and class at 10:15. Worship at 11:00.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY
Worship with us Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join us online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.