AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join Sundays at 11 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn and on Zoom. Also Wednesdays at 7 p.m. online or listen to sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information and Zoom links, AgapeFamily.org or 785-539-3570.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. VBS from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 10-12. Pre-K-6th grade. Register at https://vbspro.events/p/events/8b2c07. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page, Christ Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 a.m. and livestreams the service as well. Go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the June 26 worship service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. Nursery care is available for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor. The sermon text is from Exodus 20:17 and the title is “Dealing with Desire.” Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
Both in-house worship at 10:30 a.m. June 26 and livestreamed on the YouTube channel FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message “Reason for Hope” from Matthew 9:9-26. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at the 10:30 a.m. in person and online (fccmanhattan.org) communion worship is “What is God Like?” based on Luke 15:1-2. Following worship the church will have aa Bon Voyage potluck in Fellowship Hall to thank Dr. McConnell for his interim ministry, which concludes on July 3. The Thursday Coffee Group, open to all, is 3 p.m. at Radina’s on the Hill and Cub Scouts meet in Fellowship Hall at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Sue Zschoche will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST CHURCH
Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Our Great High Priest, Jesus” Hebrews 4 and 5. Youth have a craft project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr. will conclude his message series “Snapshot Of Who God Is.” The message “Elohim” Psalm 91:2 Pastor Lewis and Kathy are sponsoring a fellowship dinner following the service. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. Wednesday Bible study on hold for the summer. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call 620-717-5464 for more details.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Join this Sunday for worship in person and online. The contemporary service is at 8:45 a.m. and traditional service is at 11 a.m. Watch on www.fumcmanhattan.com or on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. Also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3 or 93.7 FM. Pastor Jim Reed will be offering his sermon entitled “The art of mantle passing, or Free at Last” for the second week in the summer series called “The Last Sermon.” To see a list of guest preachers throughout the summer please see the website.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE CHURCH
Everyone is welcome to join at Manhattan Mennonite Church on Sundays at 1000 Fremont St. Activities include informal time of fellowship starting at 9:30 a.m., Worship at 10:45 a.m., and special activities for children and youth. Worship will feature a message on “Soil and Seeds” by Pastor Melissa Atchison and is available in person and on Zoom. Email the office at office@manhattanmennonitechurch.org or call the church at 785-539-4079 to request a Zoom link.
MANHATTAN PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday Worship is at 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, coffee and tea are provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 78, “To The Next Generation.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information or call 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
The summer worship schedule continues this Sunday with one service at 10 a.m. Visit www.peacemhk.org for more information about Peace’s many ministries and ways to get involved.
SEVEN DOLORS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Members meet every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the church basement after Mass. Call 785-565-500 for more information. Loss of a Spouse GriefShare is July 20. Register online at GriefShare.org. Weekend Masses are as follows: Saturday afternoons at 4:30 p.m. Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m, 12:30 p.m. in Spanish. St. Patrick’s in Ogden is at 4:15 p.m. on Saturdays only. Daily mass is Monday at 5:20 p.m, then Tuesday through Saturday at 7 a.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN CHURCH
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and praise and worship service Sunday 11 a.m. Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message. Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays; BASIC and Children’s Sunday School will not meet until fall; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH
All are welcome. Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Highway 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
In-person attendance at Sunday services has resumed. Virtual Sunday services on Zoom continue, as well. Both in-person and Zoom services begin at 10:45 a.m. Sunday mornings. Recorded services are available on the YouTube channel. This Sunday join us for Meet the Moment, when Rev Isabel Call will join on the big screen from the UUA General Assembly in Portland. Learn more and find Zoom links at uufm.net/upcoming-services.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Join online at 10:30 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.