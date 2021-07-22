AGAPE FAMILY CHURCH
Join us at 11 a.m. Sundays at Four Points by Sheraton or online and 7 p.m. Wednesdays online or listen to sermons at https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk. For more information, AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
ASHLAND
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Service is at 11 a.m. Worshippers may enter the church or remain in their vehicles and listen via low-power FM radio. Pastor Paul Barkey conducting.
CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH — LCMS
Worship Service this Sunday is at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 a.m. The service will be recorded live on the church’s Facebook page, Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. For more information call 776-2227 or visit the Facebook page. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
Both in-house worship this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on the YouTube channel, FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor John Williams delivers the message “More Than We Can Imagine” from Ephesians 3:14-21. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
Pastor Ben Hitzfeld will give the message at the 10:30 a.m. communion worship. Following worship the church will have a potluck farewell to the Hitzfeld family, who are moving to St. Joseph, Missouri.
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Timeless Messages” Ecclesiastes 6:1-12. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith Sr. will have the message “Reconnect with the People of God” Psalm 92:1-15. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. A fellowship dinner follows the service. No Bible Study on Wednesdays for the summer. Masks are not required, but social distancing is mandatory. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave.
FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Join this Sunday for worship in person and online. The contemporary service is at 9 a.m. and the traditional service is at 11 a.m. You can watch on the website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week we will begin the sermon series, “Braving the Wilderness,” based on the book of the same name by Brene Brown. Rev. Barry Dundas will give the sermon, “Where Do I Belong?”
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN CHURCH
Traditional worship services Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Praise & Worship Service at Sunday 11 a.m. Pastor Larry Boye, retired, has the message. Adult Bible Class begins at 9:45 a.m. Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Join Manhattan Mennonite Church at 9 a.m. on July 25 for an outdoor worship service at Long’s Park in Manhattan at Yuma and MLK Drive. Georgia Metz will be sharing the message, Jenny Bergen will host Children’s Moments, and music is to be provided by the Atchisons. A light potluck brunch will follow the service. Some seating is available in the pavilion. In-person worship resumes Aug. 1 at 10:45 a.m. at 1000 Fremont, when Bob Schroeder will share his faith heritage and history.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday Worship is at 10 a.m. at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave.) and online. Nursery, coffee and tea provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Psalm 25 “God’s Ways God’s Paths.” Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
Sunday morning Adult Bible Study is studying the book of James and meets at 10:45 a.m. Worship is at 9:30 a.m. both in person and on Peace Lutheran Church Manhattan’s Facebook page. It can also be viewed afterwards at the church’s website, www.peace-to-you.org.
TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH WAMEGO
Join for Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Highway 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. Pastor James Hawley’s sermon is “A Gospel of Abundance” taken from the scriptures 2 Kings 4:42-44 and John 6:1-21. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Worship service is streamed live on our Facebook page Sunday morning. Following worship there is fellowship hour with coffee and treats. Farmers’ Market is open each Sunday following worship with fresh produce, home baked goodies and crafts. The church is at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
This Sunday, the fellowship will be open for in-person attendance during Sunday morning service, while the church continues to provide online services as well. Recorded services are on the YouTube channel. Find links at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, Rev. Shari Woodbury, of the First Unitarian Church of Omaha, Nebraska, joins. She asks us to Wait and See at 10:45 a.m. at the fellowship or on Zoom. Masks are encouraged inside the fellowship building. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH
David Pape’s message this week will be “God Is Enough,” based on Galatians 2:3-16. Adult fellowship and class at 10 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m.
WESTVIEW
COMMUNITY CHURCH
Worship in person Sundays at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Join online at 10:45 a.m. westviewcommunity.com/messages.