AGAPE FAMILY
Join us, Sundays, 11 A.M. online. Also, Wednesdays 7 p.m. online or listen to our inspiring sermons by Pastor Sterling Hudgins: https://bit.ly/2ZG0PBk, for more information, and zoom links AgapeFamily.org or (785) 539-3570.
BLUEMONT CHURCH
Continuing series about courage with a message about “Faith Over Fear” from Josh Prescott. Gathering in person at 10:00 a.m. Sundays on the fifth floor of the Bluemont Hotel (1212 Bluemont Avenue). KidSpace ministry for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. More info at bluemont.church.
CHRIST LUTHERAN
Worship Service Sunday is at 10:30 am with Pastor King Crawford. Bible Study begins at 9:30 am. Ash Wednesday service will be at 7:00pm. The church is located at 4592 Green Valley Road, Manhattan. For more information call 776-2227 or visit our Facebook page: Christ Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
COLLEGE HEIGHTS BAPTIST
College Heights Baptist Church is meeting on Sundays for public worship at 10:30 am and live streams the service as well; go to the College Heights Baptist Church website and look for the Facebook post for the Feb. 27th Worship Service. Sunday School classes meet at 9:15 a.m. We offer Nursery care for pre-school aged children only during the worship service. Lentz Upshaw is the pastor and he will be preaching from Exodus Chpt.20:1-3. The title of the sermon is No Other Gods Before Me. The Lord’s Supper will be observed. Any questions call 537-7744.
FIRST BAPTIST
Both in-house Worship this Sunday, February 27, at 10:30 a.m. and livestream on our YouTube channel: FBC Tech of Manhattan, KS. Pastor Chris Geyer will deliver the message. Sunday School classes are at 9:15 a.m. Staffed nursery is available.
FIRST CHRISTIAN (DISCIPLES
OF CHRIST)
Dr. Bill McConnell’s message at Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. online and in person communion worship is “Trinitarian Theism” based on John 16:12-15. This is Week of Compassion Sunday at which special offerings will be given to support the relief, refugee, and development mission fund of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Church school classes for all ages are at 9:30 a.m. March 2 is Ash Wednesday worship, 7:30 p.m. Also this week we have a Ramsey Financial Peace class Wednesday, 6:00 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. Cub Scouts will meet Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Fellowship Hall. We are located at 3001 Grand Mere Parkway. Full information about our community is at fccmanhattan.org
FIRST
CONGREGATIONAL UCC
Worship in-person Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Rev. Caela Simmons Wood will preach. Zoom option is available. Adult Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. Children’s Sunday school meets at 9:30 p.m. in person. The Second Helping serves a free meal each Sunday at 6 p.m. via to-go containers. For details see www.uccmanhattan.org or call 537-7006.
FIRST FREE
METHODIST
There are in-person services on Sunday. Sunday School for all ages at 10 a.m. The adult lesson is “Keep Watch” Matthew 25:1-13. Youth have a crafts project. Worship service Sunday at 11 a.m. Pastor Lewis O. Smith, Sr. will have the message “Asleep At The Wheel” Revelations 3:14-22. The service will be broadcast on Facebook. A fellowship dinner follows the service, bring your favorite dish. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. via zoom. E-mail Kathy Smith <hemmyhappenings@yahoo.com> for the meeting codes, and study book. Masks are required for unvaccinated persons and social distancing is mandatory for all. Meets at 1231 Poyntz Ave. Call (620) 717-5464 for more details.
FIRST LUTHERAN
First Lutheran Church is located at 930 Poyntz Ave. Weekly worship services are Sunday mornings at 8:15 and 10am with Holy Communion, the 10am service is live streamed. Sunday School is at 9am. Confirmation is at 11am. Visit wwww.flcmhk.org for info on ministries and livestream link. Ash Wednesday services will be at 12:00pm and 6:30pm, with the 6:30pm service being live streamed. Free community meals served Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays at 6pm. Food pantry available for community members who need food assistance.
FIRST UMC
Join us this Sunday for worship in-person and online. Our Contemporary Service is at 8:45 a.m. and our Traditional Service is at 11:00 a.m. You can watch on our website, www.fumcmanhattan.com, or on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fumcmanhattan. You can also listen live at 11:30 a.m. on 1350 AM, 93.3, or 93.7 FM. This week Pastor Barry Dundas will continue the sermon series “Messy Spirituality” in his sermon called “God’s Annoying Love”.
MANHATTAN
MENNONITE
Manhattan Mennonite Church will have Faith Formation for all ages at 9:30 am at our meetinghouse at 10th and Fremont in Manhattan. We will also have hybrid (in-person and on Zoom) Worship at 10:45 am. This week Katie Dyck will share her faith story with us and we will join in singing some of her favorite hymns. If you prefer to participate remotely, contact manhattanmennonitechurch@gmail.com for a Zoom link or call the church at 785-539-4079. We ask for everyone coming inside our building to wear a mask for the well-being of all.
MANHATTAN
PRESBYTERIAN (PCA)
Sunday Worship 10:00 am at The Wareham (410 Poyntz Ave) and Online. Nursery, Coffee and Tea Provided. Pastor Brian Hough will be preaching Colossians 2:6-7 “Time To Walk.” Sunday School at 9am. Visit ManhattanPres.com for more information. 785-274-9098.
PEACE LUTHERAN
Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper is March 1 at 6 p.m. Ash Wednesday worship is March 2 at 7 p.m. On Ash Wednesday, drive-thru ashes will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the west side of the building. Sunday worship includes services at 9 and 11 a.m. with Christian Education classes at 10 a.m.
ST. LUKE’S
LUTHERAN
Traditional worship services Saturday — 6:00 PM and Sunday — 8:30 AM; Praise & Worship Service — Sunday 11:00 AM; Pastor Michael Schmidt has the message; Ash Wednesday and Mid-Week Lent Services — Wednesdays @ 7:30 PM; Adult Bible Class and Children’s Sunday School begins at 9:45 on Sundays;BASIC-Wednesdays @ 6:00 PM; Additional information at stlukesmanhattan.org or call 785-539-2604.
TRINITY BAPTIST (WAMEGO)
All are welcome! Join us for Bible Study at 9:30 am and worship with us at 10:30 am and 6:00 pm on Sundays. Located at 16655 W Hwy 24, Wamego. A link to online services is available at www.trinitybaptist-wamego.org.
TRINITY
PRESBYTERIAN
We welcome you to our worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. This Sunday, Rev. James Hawley’s sermon is “The Forest and the Trees” taken from the scripture of Luke 9:28-36. Accompanist is Amanda Arrington. Following worship we have a time of fellowship with coffee and conversation. An Ash Wednesday service will be held March 2, at 12:00 p.m. The community is invited. We are located at 1110 College Ave. 785-539-3921. Email: trinity1110@sbcglobal.net. Website: trinitypcmanhattan.com.
UNITARIAN
UNIVERSALIST
FELLOWSHIP
Sunday services through the end of February will be on Zoom only. Visit uufm.net to learn if future services will meet both on Zoom and in-person. You can watch recorded services on our YouTube channel. Find links to join us for virtual services at uufm.net/zoom. On Sunday, February 27, Dr Debra J Bolton examines Finding Joy All Around. Services begin at 10:45 am, on Zoom. Learn more at uufm.net.
WESTMORELAND CHRISTIAN
David Pape’s message this week will be “Mercy” based on Luke 18:9-14. Adult fellowship and class at 10:00. Worship at 11:00.