Asphalt work to affect traffic
Several asphalt projects will begin July 6. Work will be on Barnes Road from the Pottawatomie County line to Tuttle Creek Boulevard; Casement Road from Marlatt Avenue to Barnes Road; Deep Creek Road from U.S.-177 to Pillsbury Crossing Road; and Tuttle Cove Road from K-13 to Tuttle Cove Park.
The project should be completed within 25 working days. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during construction.
Transfer station closed July 10
The Riley County transfer station will be closed July 10. It will reopen at 7 a.m. July 12.
Question can be directed to the Riley County Public Works Department, 6215 Tuttle Creek Blvd. or 785-537-6330.