College Hill 4-H Club
The Jan. 13 Zoom meeting of the College Hill 4-H Club was called to order by President Mandalyn Otto with Lawton Weber leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call was answered by “What is your favorite book?” There were 10 members and two leaders present. Lucie Furasek led the group in a game. Mandalyn gave a talk about the dog project. Secretary Julie Peterson read the minutes from the last meeting. Treasurer Jake Larson provided his report on club finances. Mandalyn gave the ambassador’s report and the county council report. Ms. Larson and Mr. Otto gave the leaders’ report. Topics included the 4-H showcase, club evaluation, host families for the exchange program and Citizenship in Action. Donations for the Blessing Box should be dropped off at Ms. Larson’s house. There was no old business and Clover Moments were shared. The next meeting will be on Feb. 10 and it is parents’ night.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On Jan. 20, President Robbin Cole welcomed guests Jennifer Francois, assistant professor of early childhood education, and Kristin Little, district representative for Senator Moran. On Jan. 18, the Manhattan City Commission recognized January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention month. In attendance for the proclamation were Rotarians Usha Reddi, Robbin Cole, Memory Buffington, Linda Morse and District Governor Vern Henricks. March 26 is the date for the district Gathering for Good fundraiser. C.Clyde Jones introduced new member, Mary Martell, vice president and regional administrator for Stormont Vail.
Rotarian Kent Glasscock introduced Stephen Bridenstine, assistant director and development officer for the Flint Hills Discovery Center. The center celebrates its 10th anniversary April 9. As part of the celebration, Bruce Snead will be recognized as the 2022 Friend of the Flint Hills. Snead has served as president of the FHDC Foundation since 2011. Bridenstine focused his presentation on Kidscape, the second-floor redesign, divided into three areas: Exploring the Land, Working the Land, and Sharing the Land. The redesign slated to open in late May 2022 is funded with private donations and grants. Exploring the Land will have live animal enclosures, a wind maze, a prairie façade and a prairie climber. In Working the Land, visitors will be able to build a stone fence, saddle up, and check out ranch gear. In Sharing the Land, there is a cattle system exhibit, a cattle puzzle, interactive train table and more. Since the FHDC is a member of the Association of Science and Technology Centers Travel Passport Program, members receive free or reduced membership to associated museums and science centers.
In honor of Bridenstine’s presentation, the book “Watercress” by Andrea Wang was donated to Ogden Elementary School. Manhattan Rotary Club meetings are at noon Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Jan. 25 at the Blue Hills Room. Twelve members joined the meeting along with guests Brian Pelis Jr. and Beth Klug. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Chad Tepe led in song, Charlie Sargent led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Two members had a birthday before the next meeting (John Fajen and John Schlender, both Jan. 29).
Lt. Gov. Vera Williams handed out nomination forms for Solar Kiwanian of the Year to be returned to Vera and Ron Williams by Feb. 15.
The program was introduced by Solarian Jeff Morris and was Beth Klug, executive director of Shepherd’s Crossing for three and a half years. Shepherd’s Crossing’s mission is to provide compassionate and caring assistance to those in need of financial support. Shepherd’s Crossing offers assistance in three key areas: budget counseling, referrals and utilities, rent and prescription medication. Shepherd’s Crossing started in 2001 and provided $5,000 in assistance to needy families in the first year. In 2021, Shepherd’s Crossing provided more than $400,000 in assistance. There are 41 local churches that help sponsor Shepherd’s Crossing and other funding is provided by individuals, the United Way, grants, service organizations, the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation along with two fundraisers each year. Shepherd’s Crossing has one full time employee (Klug) and two part-time employees along with numerous volunteers who donate 3,000 hours of time each year. Shepherd’s Crossing is located in donated space within the First United Methodist Church at 621 Humboldt Ave. in Manhattan.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Feb. 1 and the program will be introduced by Solarian Naci Pelis. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Jan. 20 at the Blue Hills Room with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Karen Tinkler, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker. Liz Nelson, coordinator at the Riley County Seniors’ Service Center, shared information on the center’s programs and activities.
Treasurer Connie Schmidt gave the financial report. Karen Tinkler won the free lunch ticket. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to members celebrating January birthdays: Anna Gates, Eloise Brown, Pat Heinsohn and Anne Collins.
February activities include First Tuesday Bunko Feb. 1; Third Monday Bunko Feb.21; Hand and Foot cards Feb. 10 and 24; Coffee Tyme Feb. 25; Fourth Friday Bridge Feb. 25. The February luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room Feb. 17 with the program on Eileen’s Colossal Cookies. The board will meet Feb. 2.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.