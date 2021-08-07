The typical hot and muggy days of summer are ideal for the two common summer annual grassy weeds crabgrass and foxtail. This is the time of year when people really notice the different color grasses in lawns along with the rapid flower formation. By far, the best way to control crabgrass is to prevent it by maintaining a good, thick lawn.
Crabgrass is an annual that must come up from seed each year, and the seed must have light in order to germinate. If a lawn is thick enough that sunlight does not reach the soil, the crabgrass will not germinate. Under Kansas conditions, it is not easy to maintain such a lawn. Many gardeners do the next best thing and apply a crabgrass preventer in the spring. Crabgrass preventers kill the seed as it germinates. Most do not have any effect on crabgrass that has already come up.
There are many weed preventers to select from. Some claim season long control. With heavy rain and constant irrigation, the product may not still be effective late into the growing season.
A post emergent herbicide is available that will kill young crabgrass plants including Ortho Weed-B-Gon Max +Crabgrass Control, Fertilome Weed-Out with Crabgrass Control, Monterey Crab-E-Rad and BioAdvanced Lawn Weed & Crabgrass Killer and others. Each contains quinclorac, which is a crabgrass herbicide, as well as other active ingredients that control broadleaf weeds. Quiclorac is an excellent crabgrass killer that controls not only crabgrass but also has good activity on foxtail and certain broadleaves such as field bindweed, black medic and clover.
Fortunately, crabgrass starts declining about the middle of August. This is about the same time that cool-season grasses such as tall fescue and Kentucky bluegrass start to come out of their summer doldrums. By the first of September, the crabgrass will be less noticeable. Therefore, a small infestation is best ignored. Remember that crabgrass is a warm-season annual and will be killed by the first frost.
Frequent mowing is a common solution until growth is slowed by cool fall temperatures.
If you would like additional information on a horticulture topic, contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension. Gregg may be contacted by calling 537-6350, visiting 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.