Gamma
Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met for their monthly educational and business meeting Oct. 13 at the home of DeAdre Strouts. The educational program for the evening was given Aaron Wall, executive director of the First Tee program. First Tee is a golf program available through Colbert Hills that combines life skills with golf skills. Members gave monetary donations along with a couple of big boxes of golf balls.
Following the educational program, Judy Ahrens, chapter president, presided over the business meeting. Members have been taking orders for nuts as their only chapter ways and means project. Members also collect toiletries for the Emergency Shelter and work the fourth Sunday at Second Helping located at First Congregational Church.
Seven members attended the Midwest Area Regional Conference held at the Hyatt Hotel in Wichita from Oct. 8 and 9. Guest speakers included Susan Moellinger of Passageways of Wichita, retired fire captains Alan Stoll and Gary Bowker of the Winfield Fire Department, a representative from Heartspring of Wichita and Laura Schmidt, CEO and founder of Notes to Self.
The next business/educational meeting of Gamma Omicron will be Nov. 10 at the home of Kathy Crowl. If you’d like to know more about Gamma Omicron or Epsilon Sigma Alpha, contact Judy Ahrens, jahrens@cox.net, or DeAdre Strouts, strouts@cox.net.
Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association
Carol Adams welcomed the group and called the meeting to order.
Judi Boley led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Linda Klabunde introduced the guest speaker, Lori Feldkamp, director and CEO of Big Lakes Developmental Center. The center has served people with intellectual developmental disabilities in Riley, Pottawatomie, Geary and Clay counties since 1973. The center is an alternative to institutions for people with intellectual disabilities.
Big Lakes offers community employment for 158 people. Their case management is 196 people, and there is a waiting list of 4,500 people in Kansas with 96 in the center’s four county area.
Recently, fundraising provided money for safe rooms, because basements with stairs are not accessible to residents with wheelchairs. The center has a goal ro raise $10 million in 10 years.
Gil Bunning presented President Carol Adams a certificate to honor MAREA’s 2,736 service hours. Gil presented volunteer service certificates to Joyce Leach and Pam Russell.
Joyce Leach gave a memorial service summary that was presented at the MAREA and KARSP convention.
Liz Beikman moved and Judi Boley seconded a motion to approve the minutes. The motion passed.
Linda Klabunde presented the treasurer’s report. Nancy Sebelius moved that the treasurer’s report be accepted, Linda Uthoff seconded, and the motion passed.
Judi Boley read a thank you note for the group’s $120 donation to Ogden Friendship House of Hope.
Leach reported on the Christmas luncheon, which will be Dec. 1 at the Lutheran Church. She asked that each bring a friend or prospective member.
Linda Uthoff gave the legislative committee report with input from Tom Hawk. They urge members to register to vote and to contact legislators regarding the cost of living adjustment.
Leo Lake and Joyce Leach gave a summary of the KARSP convention. Carol Adams thanked Nancy for her donation of a framed Mary Cassatt print, which sold for $70 at the auction. The money goes to teachers with grants for their classrooms.
A sheet was passed for KARSP members to sign up for digital only newsletters to save money on copying and mailing.
Carol discussed plans of KARSP celebrating Earth Day on April 22.
Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame nomination forms were passed out.
Marilyn Bunyan was the recipient of the Dillons gift card door prize.
Carol adjourned the meeting.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Oct. 11 at Four Points by Sheraton with 21 members and two guests present. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “Home on the Range” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Glenn Fogo gave the Invocation.
Club members whose birthdays were recognized included Lions Preston Chapel and Michael Ott followed by the anniversary of Lions Bill and Julie Witt.
Lions K. Taylor and Lela Gillispie did the Lions Tail Twisting with a question followed by some humor.
Lion Al Keithley gave an update on Vision Screening. Lion Bill Witt told the number of eyeglass applications. Lion Joe Ott talked about the highway clean-up scheduled for Oct. 23 on Zeandale Road. The Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11 was discussed with Lion Duane Sherwood arranging for the trailer and the decorations. Lion President Dave Schafer brought up the Sunset Zoo Clean-up project to be scheduled. Lion Don Robertson discussed the Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Ringing to be Dec. 11. A sign-up sheet was passed around for volunteers.
The speaker was Tom Boley, retired from Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The Office of Naval Intelligence was established in 1882. The core mission areas include criminal investigations, counter intelligence and fraud, counter terrorism and cybersecurity. The NCIS has civilian personnel where the other military branches do not. Tom retired after 22 years, but returned after 9/11 for more than three years.
Following the program, Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned.
The next Manhattan Lions Club meeting will be Nov. 8. For more information about the Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion President Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On Oct. 21, President Richard Sell of the Konza Rotary Club presented President Robbin Cole with a $100 bill for recruiting the most members to attend the District conference. The money will be put towards the Club’s $2,000 goal for Polio Plus. Bill Richter shared information on the Together We Read Community Early Learning Grant. The grant is a partnership with Jennifer Francois from K-State, Manhattan Public Library, Dusty Bookshelf, Imagination Library, six counties and more. The goal is to provide age appropriate books in the homes of children ages 0-5.
Dick Wertzberger introduced K-State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie, who is in his eighth season at K-State. Coming off one of the toughest years in history, Mittie said he is looking forward to the season. He said K-State has a challenging schedule ahead including North Carolina State, South Carolina, Oregon, and South Dakota State University. He commented on Ayoka Lee’s shooting percentages and the work ethic of the new recruits. Some of the challenges that the coaches and team are encountering include the transfer portal, conference realignment and managing COVID. An exhibition game versus Washburn is scheduled for Oct. 31.
In honor of the speaker, the book “The Highest Tribute: Thurgood Marshall’s Life, Leadership and Legacy” will be donated to Marlatt Elementary. The club meets Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club. Meals can be ordered a day ahead. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Men’s Garden Club
The Men’s Garden Club September meeting was Ladies Night at the Blue Hills Room with 16 members, spouses, and guests in attendance. After a dinner of smoked brisket and turkey, Chuck Otte gave a presentation on hummingbirds. The presentation highlighted the habitat gardeners should establish to attract and foster hummingbirds in their backyard.
The presentation was followed by the business meeting. Old business was a brief recap regarding the 166 pounds of sweet potatoes and 81 pounds of winter squash donated to the Flint Hills Breadbasket. New business included scheduling the Senior Center workday for 9 a.m. Oct. 29. All workday participants will be required to wear face masks and provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to work at the Senior Center. The Hospice House workday is tentatively set for 9 a.m. Nov. 18. Power tools will be needed for the Hospice House workday. The December meeting will be on Dec. 16 at Trinity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The final topic was the renewal of garden plots A4 and A5 at Collins Lane on Nov. 7.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Oct. 26 at the Blue Hills Room. Fourteen members joined the meeting along with guests Barbara Johnson and Brian Pelis Jr. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Karl Dean led a song, Warren Prawl led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
The evening Kiwanis Club hosted a Kiwanis Family picnic Oct. 24 on the Manhattan Hill platform they built. Solar Kiwanis club members in attendance were Doug Denning, Charlie Sargent, Vera Williams, Ron Jackson, Warren Prawl and Doug Haverkamp. Circle K and Manhattan High Key Club had members in attendance. Hot dogs, chips, chili and dessert items were provided. Charlie’s bluegrass band played for at least an hour. Around 35-40 people attended with members of the evening Kiwanis Club, the Manhattan High and Riley County High Key Clubs and K-State Circle K. Mary Scharfe organized an historic tour of Sunset Cemetery at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. The tour guide was Allana Parker from the Riley County Historical Society and there were six Solarians and two spouses participating. On Oct. 21, Solarian Ed Herde was presented a plaque commemorating his 55 years as a Kiwanis member. The presentation was made by Vera and Ron Williams in the Prairie Star Restaurant in Meadowlark Hills retirement community. Several other Solarians attended who are residents of Meadowlark. The Salvation Army is once again ringing the bells at the red kettles as a fundraiser for their organization at Christmas time. The club will help ring the Red Kettle bells as a community service project.
The program was presented by Michelle Haub, introduced by Jim Jorns. Haub is a speech pathologist and the Parkinson’s and Memory Program leader at Meadowlark Hills. She received her undergraduate and masters degrees at Fort Hays State University. One million people are diagnosed with Parkinsons in the United States. There is currently no cure and the causes can be either environmental (drug induced, repeated head injury) or genetic. Haub reported that uncontrolled tremors can be a sign of Parkinsons but 15 to 20% of people with Parkinsons don’t have tremors. Other signs of Parkinsons can be slow movement, stooped posture and posture instability.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The group will meet on Nov. 2 and the guest speaker will be Vera Williams giving youth protection guideline training. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify meeting location. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club met at the home of Barbara Gatewood on Oct. 25. Gloria Holcombe co-hosted and provided refreshments.
Those in attendance were President Sue White, Cindy Morris, Cindy Casper, Rebecca Stark, Judy Willingham, Laura Hall, Barbara Gatewood and Gloria Holcombe.
The program on poinsettias was presented by Lane Wiens, a graduate teaching assistant at KSU.
Poinsettias are the No. 2 potted crop in the U.S. Poinsettias are not poisonous, although ingestion can cause an upset stomach. The sap is a skin irritant. In 1825 the plant was introduced to the U.S. from Mexico, where it grows into a large shrub 15-20 feet tall. Over 10 cultivars are available. A summary of the cultivars grown in the KSU greenhouse was shown.
President Sue called the meeting to order at 7:58 p.m. Lane Wiens was thanked for his presentation.
The group will give $1,000 is going to KSU Gardens, the director’s choice.
The 2021 Friends of The Gardens poinsettia and amaryllis sale will be a hybrid event with online and in person sales. There will be red, white, and pink poinsettias and 10-inch centerpieces. Information about selling amaryllis is not definite at this time and will be updated as soon as possible. Foil color options are silver, gold, green, purple, and red.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit K-State Gardens to help defray expenses for student labor, plantings, and necessary materials. Online sales will be from Nov. 1-12. Poinsettias will be $11,amaryllis $16.50 and centerpieces $25. Plants remaining from the online sale will be sold from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the K-State Gardens visitor center. Garden gnomes and small succulents will also be for sale.
Barbara indicated the book selections are yet to be made for the library and suggestions welcome. The children’s patio pots were planted courtesy of Horticultural Services.
The club still needs volunteers for nominating committee. A co-chair for the zoo garden is needed to work with Laura.
The group needs to plan a work day at the Sunset Zoo garden. There was discussion about replacing the Sweet Summer clematis with other vining plants for the arbor.
Cindi will take new photos for the yearbook as desired. She needs a list of the 2022 committee members, meeting dates with host, co-host and program.
Barbara and Gloria were thanked for hosting and refreshments.
Meeting adjourned at 8:41 p.m. The next meeting is Nov. 29 and is the gift exchange.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Oct. 21 at the Blue Hills Room with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Diana Havenstein, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker, Allana Parker, curator of design at the Riley County Historical Museum. Allana shared information on the history of the Riley County Underground Railroad.
Treasurer Connie Schmidt gave the financial report. Linda Ford is a new member. Judy Salem won the free lunch ticket. Members celebrating October birthdays were Glenna West and Marilyn Bunyan.
November activities include First Tuesday Bunko Nov. 2; Third Monday Bunko Nov. 15; and Hand and Foot cards Nov. 11. The November luncheon will be Nov. 18 at the Blue Hills Room. The program will be on the current exhibit at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-539-4981, for club activities or reservations.