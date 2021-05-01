BlackJack Saddle Club
Albert De La Garza, club president, announced this year’s lineup of horseshows.
Kickoff show was Saturday at CiCo Park in Manhattan starting at 9 a.m., with entries accepted at 8 a.m.
The rest of the schedule includes June 19, July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2. All are set for 9 a.m. at Manhattan’s CiCo Park, with exception of the July show at the Flint Hills Cowboy Church Arena near St. George.
Rain dates for shows are May 15 and Aug. 28. A Halloween Fun Day is planned Oct. 30.
All shows will include performance events, both Western and English, as well as running competition, which starts after 2 p.m. Age groups for each show are 18 and over, 13 to 17, 8 to 12, and 7 and under.
The top six placing entries in each class will receive award rosettes. All around awards will be presented to highpoint and reserve for both performance and speed events in each age category.
Points are tabulated for year-end club member awards, but every show is open to all exhibitors.
Advance entries are requested online with lower fees, while exhibitors also can enter show day. A negative Coggins test is required for all horses.
Additional information is available on Facebook where advance entries should be made, or by calling De La Garza at 785-323-7447.
Manhattan Rotary Club
At the April 22 meeting, President-elect Robbin Cole presided, greeting visitors and guests.
District Governor Elect Vern Henricks introduced Dave Lewis and noted that it was Grow Green Match Day for the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
Chris Culbertson announced Interact and Rotary tree planting in the Northeast Park. The club also planned a tree planting event at K-State President Richard Myers’ home on Thursday, April 29.
The club will provide a water stop on May 22 for the Bill Snyder Half Marathon, and volunteer helpers are needed for the Juneteenth run on June 19 from 7 to 10 a.m.
Tara Claussen will be the club’s new secretary starting July 1.
Father Kieffer passed out artworks that the K-8 school children at Seven Dolors made as thanks for Chris Nolte delivering face masks to elementary schools. Club fees are due for next year, and members can paid them at the next meetings. An automatic withdrawal (debit) is also available.
Jerry Boettcher is a new Paul Harris Fellow +2. Vern Henricks’ inauguration as District Governor is June 28 at Colbert Hills.
Dale Bradley introduced the speaker, Richard Myers. Myers spoke about how K-State has handled the COVID 19 pandemic and how it plans for a return to a relatively normal fall semester. Several commencement exercises will be held in Bill Snyder Family Stadium to avoid large gatherings. Lafene Health Center has completed over 5,000 vaccinations. He explained budget and funding impacts of the pandemic, including CARES and HEER funding that help make up some losses. Summer session will be mostly hybrid or virtual classes. The McCain Performance Series will return with a limited number of shows. K-State has been involved in COVID research for many years in animals and has received nearly ten million dollars for the research. He said admissions are up for the fall, even though high school graduation numbers are down every year lately. He covered many other innovations and efforts at the university.
President Myers signed the book, “Outside In,” that will be given to a local school. The club meets Thursdays at noon, currently at 1880 Kimball and on Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis
The club met at noon on April 26 via Zoom with 11 members. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
President Sargent indicated that two club members with upcoming birthdays — Jason Maseberg-Tomlinson (April 29) and Jace Bailey (April 30).
Solarian Suzanne Ryan-Numrich introduced Kerry Wefald, marketing director for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, talking about how the department affects all Kansans. The Kansas Agriculture Society was formed in 1857, and in 1872, it was changed to the State Board of Agriculture.
In 2014, the Kansas Department of Agriculture headquarters moved from Topeka to Manhattan. In 2020, all Lab Services moved to the Manhattan headquarters. Agriculture is the state’s largest industry with 250,058 jobs which is 13% of the work place. The five highest counties in agriculture production are Haskell, Scott, Gray, Finney and Grant. The five highest exports of agricultural products are Meat/Edible Offal, Cereal, Oil Seed, Residues/Waste and Dairy Products. The five highest agricultural export countries are Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, and Canada. Agriculture has a direct contribution of $49.2 billion to the state’s economy.
President Sargent announced that the club selected Solarian Mary Scharfe as Solar Kiwanian of the Year. She will be entered in the Kansas District Kiwanian of the year contest. The Nomination Committee chaired by Vera Williams nominated a slate of officers for the 2021-22 Kiwanis year. The slate will be revealed to club members at next week’s Monday meeting and voting on the new officers will be in May.
The club virtually passed around the Happy Dollar can, and members were happy for Royals victories, great Kansas weather and happy babies.
The club will meet via Zoom on noon May 3, and Solarian Ron Jackson will present a program on lighthouses.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Please contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
President Sue White called the meeting to order at 7:05 p.m. April 26.
Members attending via Zoom were President Sue White, Judy Willingham, Cindi Morris, Rebecca Stark, Laura Hall, Gloria Holcombe, Greta Baack and her guest Bill Baack, Barbara Gatewood, Barbara Pearson, Jo Lyle, Deb Lippoldt, and guest Carol Kuhlman.
White introduced Jill Haukos, director of the Konza Environmental Education Program, who presented the program, “Spring on the Prairie.”
Jill noted that every year different plants seem to do well. There are some wild flowers in bloom. Redbudsand flowering shrubs seem to be very lush this year. The prairie chickens also become visible in the spring. Males are ready to boom on the lek to attract females. Bison give birth in the spring. The Konza herd will have 60 to 80 bison calves. The number of calves reflects the rainfall; ie. the more rain, the more grass, equals more bison births. Spring birds that arrive on the Konza include killdeer, upland sandpiper and eastern phoebe. The first monarch butterflies show up to lay eggs on young milkweed plants. In May, rains come to the Konza and vegetation growth is stimulated. Interestingly, the height of the tall grasses is determined by the rainfall in July.
Treasurer Greta Baack reported the balance of $1,870.61.
The club will have a plant sale on May 8 at 2020 Arthur Drive. Cindi Morris said the postcards promoting the sale are in the mail. The club still needs more volunteers for the sale. The club agreed to buy two more tables for the sale to replace broken ones. Volunteers will get some beer flats from local liquor stores. Snacks and beverages are welcome.
Laura Hall said the club had one work day at the Zoo Garden, and it needs to have another one in May.
The KSU Garden still has gnomes available. There will be no garden party, but the garden expects to have the Stroll on Sept. 17. Iris day is May 9.
The library has received the memorial book honoring Lynn Rathbone. A book plate recognizing the Town & Country Garden Club and Rathbone has been placed on the frontispiece. The club has now donated 67 garden-themed books to the library. A list of the books will be circulated among the membership. The courtyard planters will be planted after the plant sale.
The meeting adjourned at 8:05 p.m. Next meeting is May 27.