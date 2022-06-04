Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
Thirty-four people attended the FHW monthly meeting at 9 a.m. on May 21 at 9:00 am at the National Guard Armory. Dr. Charles Barden, professor of forestry for Kansas State University, presented “Learning your Woods.” Information included tree branching patterns, leaf patterns and margins, bark, trunk form, fruits and flowers, and geographic distribution. There are several apps available for download on mobile devices that help identify trees such as NatureID, vTree, LeafSnap, PlantNet, and PlantSnap. A recording of the presentation can be found on the FWH YouTube channel.
Show and Tell participants included Heather Marusiak, Tom Shields, Victor Schwarz, Gary Burgert, Tod Salfrank, Mark Greene, Dennis Biggs, Lowell Regehr and Kenneth Stitt.
The next monthly meeting will be June 18 with a demonstration by club member Heather Marusiak on creative woodturning. Visit flinthillswoodturners.org to see monthly newsletters, upcoming programs, links to YouTube videos, and information on membership.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the May 26 meeting thanking Rotarians who helped with the Bill Snyder Half Marathon/5K. The club is recruiting volunteers for the Juneteenth run and ice cream giveaway. Bob Ward gave the Foundation minute and shared that 35 Rotarians contributed to Grow Green Match Day in support of Rotary.
Rotarian Lori Goetsch introduced Julie Mulvihill, executive director, and Tracy Quillin, associate director, of Humanities Kansas. Humanities Kansas is an independent nonprofit organization connecting communities with history, traditions, and ideas to strengthen civic life. Julie began her presentation with a story about Craig Miner, author of “Seeding Civil War,” and his remarks during a presentation about the humanities, and how we can change the way we think and talk about things through education and soul transformation. In Manhattan, Humanities Kansas is partnering with the Manhattan Public Library, the Historical Society, and Juneteenth, among others. Last year, Humanities Kansas supported 400 events in 114 communities, working with 218 partners and connecting about a half million Kansans.
In honor of their presentation, “We Are Still Here” was donated to Woodrow Wilson Elementary School. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on May 31 at the Blue Hills Room. Ten members joined the meeting. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. John Schlender led in song, Doug Denning led the pledge and Charlie Sargent gave the invocation.
The club received a thank you note from the Freeby family for the flowers the club sent to Jan Freeby’s visitation and memorial service.
The program was introduced by Solarian Chad Tepe and was Carissa Tepe and Jessica Zhang from the Manhattan High School Key Club, which is a high school Kiwanis club. Both Carissa and Jessica will be seniors this coming year and have been Key Club members their previous three years. Carissa wants to study architecture in college and Jessica will study biology in college in preparation for being a doctor. Jessica has been appointed the Key Club Lieutenant Governor for Division 4 of the Kansas Kiwanis District. Both students reviewed what the MHS Key Club did last year for service projects and fundraisers. Both Carissa and Jessica said they will help us with the Solar Kiwanis pancake feed the morning of July 4.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on June 7, and the program will be introduced by Solarian Doug Ackley. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.