SURPRISE, Ariz. — When Zack Greinke left Kansas City following the 2010 season, he simply knew it wasn’t the right place for him at that time. The success he had and the success the Royals had in the years since only confirmed that belief for him.
Twelve years later as a highly decorated right-hander, Greinke viewed Kansas City as a desired destination. He admitted that he probably felt the strong pull of a possible reunion as far back as two or three years ago.
But he clearly doesn’t feel the organization and the fan base he left is the same he joined this week. He’s also at a different point in his career. Those were two of the things that made his return possible.
“It wasn’t the right place for me at that time,” Greinke said of leaving KC. “Milwaukee was a perfect place for me. Most teams I end up being on, that’s where I’m supposed to be at that time. And at that time, I thought Kansas City was not the right place at that time.
“I think it has proven right. Kansas City did great after I left. It worked out good for me personally too. It just wasn’t the right time.”
Ironically, Greinke’s session with reporters took place in an interview room with walls adorned by two enlarged replicas of Sports Illustrated magazine covers from the Royals’ World Series championship run in 2015.
The one closest to the table where Greinke sat was from Nov. 2, 2015, and featured former Royal Lorenzo Cain in the middle of a jubilant celebration.
Cain came to the Royals from the Milwaukee Brewers along with Alcides Escobar, Jeremy Jeffress and Jake Odorizzi. Escobar started at shortstop for the Royals’ back-to-back World Series runs while Cain patrolled center field.
The Royals later used Odorizzi as part of the trade that brought key pitchers Wade Davis and James Shields from Tampa Bay.
Those deep Royals playoff runs of 2014 and 2015 played a huge part in changing Greinke’s perception of the franchise and the fanbase. Greinke described the atmosphere and the enthusiasm in the city during that time as “awesome.”
Despite having had several down years recently, Greinke still sees a difference in the support in the city and from the fans all over for the Royals. He’s even noticed it in Arizona or back near his home in Orlando, Florida. He added, “I don’t remember that being the case back in 2002 to 2010.”
The change in the environment surrounding the organization was one crucial element, but Greinke also pointed to the presence of Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore as another critical factor in his wanting to come back.
Moore was the one who pulled the trigger on the trade that sent Greinke to Milwaukee, and he also served as the lead architect behind the postseason runs in 2014 and 2015.
“Dayton is the best,” Greinke said. “If it wasn’t for him and the person he is and how he treats people — he’s a very, very, very high reason I wanted to come back.”
A mentorship role
Unprompted, Greinke, who turned 38 in October, told reporters he’s not looking at his return to the Royals as a career-ending swan song. He signed a one-year $13 million deal with the Royals, but said he hopes to keep playing for multiple years.
“I don’t feel this is my last year,” Greinke said. “I’m hoping to have a lot of fun this year. This was a team I singled out that I wanted to play for. It was my number one choice. The only thing that would’ve made it a little tough is if pitchers were still allowed to hit.”
A two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, Greinke would have given strong consideration to some National League clubs if the universal designated hitter didn’t eliminate pitchers batting on a regular basis.
The opportunity to work with the Royals’ inexperienced yet talented pitching staff really appealed to Greinke, who will again wear jersey No. 23.
“I’m hoping to help out as many players as possible, if needed here,” Greinke said. “I think I could be valuable with that. I know when I was in Kansas City I was young, and the first couple of years we had some guys that would try to help and they were great guys. They helped a lot. When Gil Meche came over and he was a bigger name and still really good, I think just seeing him pitch every fifth day helped me a lot.
“I hope that that could happen for other people. There were a couple teams that I singled out that I thought could use that help the most. Kansas City was one of them, but I also think it’s going to be a good year.”
Greinke’s track record speaks for itself. During his 18 years in the majors, he has compiled a record of 219-132 with a 3.41 ERA, 2,809 strikeouts, a 3.95-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 1.16 WHIP in 3,110 innings. He won a Cy Young Award (2009), six Gold Gloves, made six All-Star teams and won two ERA titles.
“We’ve talked so much about this young group of pitching,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “There are very few people in the game and the history of the game that have accomplished the things that Zack has accomplished.
“Just the ability for our guys to watch a Cy Young winner, a perennial Gold Glover, a guy who has accomplished everything there is in this game, for them to watch him go about his business has the potential, I believe, to really fast-forward their growth and their improvement.”
Matheny said he had conversations with Greinke, prior to his signing, about the young pitchers the Royals have on their staff and their need to see first-hand the type of example Greinke can set.
It was clear to Matheny, and Greinke confirmed as much when he spoke with reporters, that Greinke wanted to play a role in helping young pitchers find their stride in the majors.
“It was one of the things that he talked about right away when we had conversations, that he believes he has something to bring to these guys,” Matheny said. “He knows it. People are going to be watching everything he does.”
Matheny also seemed just as interested in what information he can absorb from his experience with Greinke as what the other pitchers on the Royals staff might take from their time around the 18-year veteran.
“He’s a student as far as how he prepares,” Matheny said. “I’ve had conversations with him before and been blown away at how he sees the game. I’m looking forward to just learning from him and how he game plans, how he evaluates himself post-start and how he sees the other guys.”