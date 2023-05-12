The Manhattan Optimist Renegades ended the Cinco De Mayo Hitfest in Augusta over the weekend with a 5-1 record and a second-place trophy.
The Manhattan Optimist Renegades started the Hitfest off with a win against Wichita Khaos, 12-0. Alayna Ault and Hayden Matzke started the weekend off with a combined no-hitter. Ault struck out six, walking one. Matzke struck out three. Matzke, Emily Crocker and Hadley Brown led the team with two hits each. The biggest hit was from Hailey VanDusen, who hit one out of the park in the third inning.
The Renegades then took a hard-fought win against a tough Wichita Stars team 10-9. Despite not giving up any hits, Crocker struggled to find the zone, walking two, hitting four and striking out two. Ault and Matzke came into relieve, helping to secure the win for the Renegades. They collected a total of 10 hits for the game, but it was the hitting of Sydney Ekstrum, Teske Nelson and Matzke that brought home the win for the Renegades. In the bottom of the third inning with two outs, Ekstrum singled, then Nelson singled, both advancing on a passed ball, when Matzke came through with a two-run single to win the game.
The final pool play game of the day was against the Mulvane 777-Snipers, the Renegades won 12-6. Nelson and Crocker combined to take the win giving up four hits, eight walks and five strikeouts. The Renegades bats were on fire yet again, pounding out 13 hits. Harper Befort, Ault, Izabel Nelson and Brooke Taylor all had multiple hits within the game.
The Renegades first bracket play game on Sunday was combined shutout by Ault and Matzke, playing the Hutchinson Hornets. Ault and Matzke gave up two hits, struck out three and had zero walks in the game, taking the win 12-0. The Renegades were on fire with the bats collecting 14 hits, with Matzke, Crocker, I. Nelson, Ekstrum and T. Nelson all having two hits each.
The semi-final game was a hard-fought battle against the El Dorado Dirt Devils. Crocker took to the rubber, tallying seven strikeouts, seven walks. Despite giving up eight runs the Renegades came from behind to take the win 9-8, with single in the bottom of the fourthth inning by Befort to score the winning run. The Renegades collected 12 hits and one walk in the game.
The Renegades lost the championship game in a heartbreaker to the Inman Lady Crushers 5-3, despite out hitting them 10-7. The Renegade bats put up 10 hits and were led by Ault, Crocker, Befort and Matzke with two hits each. Befort got the game started for the Renegades with a double to score Crocker. Renegades gave up the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning and the Lady Crushers went on to win the championship. Ault pitched four innings giving up seven hits, striking out seven and walking zero.