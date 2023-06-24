Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
The Longest Day Fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association was at the Seniors’ Center on June 19. Two duplicate bridge games were held, with lunch in between sponsored by Meadowlark Hills Memory Unit. All funds raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. In the morning game, Graham Rose and Roger Allerheilegen were the winners. Katha Hurt and Suzanne Crawford were second, Shirley Hobrook and Rosalind Center were third, Georgia Reynolds and Kerby Chase were fourth, and Linda Schottler and Pam Bales were fifth. Rose and Allerheilegen were also first in flight B, Hobrook and Center were second, and Pam Barta and Cybil Perkins were third.
In the afternoon game, Katha Hurt and Suzanne Crawford were first North/South, Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were second, Janette Johnson and Tom Shields were third, and Pat and Tom O’Grady were fourth. East/ West winners were Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinsch, with Dianne Childs and Elizabeth Jankord second, Gary Stemple and Mike Grant third, and Bob Flores and Guy Powers fourth.
The Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Kennel Club
The monthly meeting of the Manhattan Kansas Kennel Club was June 13.
The summer training classes started this week and will continue through July and early August. The club held AKC Canine Good Citizenship testing on May 18. This test evaluates a dog’s ability to behave mannerly in several different situations. Nine dogs took the test and eight passed. Additionally, two dogs took the advanced test and passed, one dog earned its trick dog novice title, and one dog earned its trick dog intermediate and advanced titles.
The club will offer CGC testing again on July 27. Sign up at mkkc.org.
The club is in the process of purchasing Fast CAT (Coursing Ability Test) equipment and may be offering a fun match soon. The group will have grounds cleanup day at 11:30 a.m. on June 24 at the club building.
Planning continued for the Capital City Circuit Dog Show, which the club co-hosts with the Topeka Kennel Club. The show will be at the Stormont Vail Event Center in Topeka Aug. 25-27.
Club members shared awards, titles and championships won by their dogs including a 5-point major to finish championship; second leg, third leg and title in Rally Intermediate; third leg and title in rally novice; a therapy dog becoming an official member of a Congregational Care Team; winning first place, best in breed and best in show; best of opposite to breed; all points for a championship; and another best of breed. Several therapy dogs are working with kids this summer at local libraries and schools.
The members of the Manhattan Kansas Kennel Club do not only own purebred dogs, nor do they advocate that only purebred dogs should be owned. They welcome those with pure as well as mixed breeds.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President-elect Mitzi Richards opened the June 15 meeting thanking Rotarians for supporting the Rotary Foundation. As a result, Rotarians in the community and around the world have been able to take action in support of Rotary’s seven areas of focus: peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, economic and community development and the environment. In 2023, Rotary International funded more than 450 district grants, 850 global grants, and 300 disaster response grants. The Manhattan Rotary Club received three district grants funding Kansas River clean-up and maintaining trees in Northeast Community Park; two scholarships for Manhattan High Seniors and clean up at Homestead Ministries. The club also is the recipient of Global Grant Scholarship monies supporting Mattie Vandel, a K-State graduate at Humboldt University in Berlin. On June 17, Rotary members helped set up and serve brunch to marchers in the Juneteenth Parade from Long’s Park to the Douglass Activity Center. Volunteers were Mitzi and Dan Richards, Vern Henricks, Claudia Petrescu and Alex Gibson, Tom Phillips, Gary Powell, Mike Dodson, Linda Morse, and Therese Miller. A few local nonprofits and agencies picked up products through the Community Cares Chest. Annual dues need to be paid by June 30.
Linda Morse introduced Brian Peete, director of the Riley County Police Department. Brian provided an update of the nationally accredited police department, which is unique in Kansas, supporting the City of Manhattan and Riley County. Director Peete said despite challenges, he is enjoying being in Kansas and is one of the newest members of the Manhattan Rotary Club. This year, Brian was honored by his club in Montpelier Vermont with a Paul Harris Fellow. In honor of Brian’s presentation the book, Me and the Boss, was donated to Oliver Brown Elementary School.
Riley County
Historical Society
Riley County Historical Museum staff members installed a new exhibit, “Summer Baseball in Manhattan,” in the Riley County Office Building. The exhibit features a short history of the sport in the community and centers around the civic baseball leagues established for youth. Artifacts on display include a woolen uniform and cap, baseball glove, bat, scorecards, and collectable cards. The exhibit is up until mid-July.
Museum staff members are also updating the permanent exhibit’s section known as “The Land and the People,” which is about Riley County’s Indigenous People. It will reopen on or before July 1.
A new temporary exhibit, “Faces of Innovation: Medical Pioneers of Riley County,” will open to the public on July 1 at the museum, 2309 Claflin Ave. Doctors and surgeons such as Dr. E.L. Pattee, Dr. William Clarkson, and Dr. Belle Little operated state-of-the-art facilities which implemented novel treatments in the Flint Hills. By focusing on the accomplishments of these professionals, the exhibit will also highlight early ambulances, door-to-door wellness checks, and responses to past pandemics such as the flu of 1918. The museum is open to the public and free. Hours on Saturday are 2-5 p.m.
Lemonade on the Lawn will be at 10 a.m. July 11 at the Goodnow House State Historic Site for current and potential volunteers. The event is free and open to anyone who would like to volunteer at the museum.
The RCHS had its quarterly meeting June 20. Marla Day, curator of Kansas State University’s Historic Costume and Textile Museum, presented “Sunbonnets and Calico: Clothing of the Kansas Frontier.” The Riley County Historical Museum provided some artifacts for exhibit during this program.
Doug Tippin helped organize a work day at Rocky Ford School. Volunteers cleaned the interior of the school. Another volunteer workday at the site will be July 8.
The Goodnow Interpretive Kitchen Garden was plowed and prepared by Extension Master Gardener Jim Crawford, through coordination by Gregg Eyestone. Blueville Nursery also provided further assistance in ground preparation. The garden was planted on June 6 by museum assistant Derrick Doty, museum director Katharine Hensler, and five additional volunteers coordinated by Doty. More volunteers are needed to support the maintenance and programming of the garden. If interested, contact the museum at: volunteers@rileychs.com.
Upcoming dates for the museum’s “Fireside Chat” at Flight Crew Coffee are July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10 and Nov. 14.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 20 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 10 members present and one guest of Solarian Charlie Sargent, Trevor Heeny, and the father (Adam Inman) of one of the speakers. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Pat Pesci led the song, Phil Anderson led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
One club member had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Jim Bach and Katy (June 22).
Tepe announced the club had an application for membership from Trevor Heeny. Members will vote on his application at the June board of directors meeting. The club’s girls’ 5th and 6th grade softball team, the Solar Kiwanis Orioles, has a 5-2 record. The club hosted an ice cream picnic immediately after their game on June 15 at the Solar Kiwanis picnic shelter in Cico Park. Solarians helping host and serve were Chad Tepe, Jim Bach, Warren Prawl, Ron Jackson, Vera and Ron Williams, Doug Denning, Charlie Sargent and Doug Ackley. Solarian Charlie Sargent asked that club members ask businesses if they want to have a business card on the pancake breakfast placemats for a minimum of $25.
Solarian Doug Ackley who introduced the speakers, Manhattan High School sophomores Emmaly Hagemeister and Brady Inman. Emmaly and Brady placed second in the State History Day contest and earned the right to enter the National History Day contest at the University of Maryland, College Park. Their entry was in the form of a group website and the title of their project was “Wiley’s Poison Squad: A New Frontier of Food Safety and Public Health.” The website highlighted the efforts of Dr. Harvey Wiley to make food safer to eat. In the 1880s, when Wiley began his 50-year crusade for pure foods, America’s marketplace was flooded with poor, often harmful products. Wiley organized volunteers for human trials to test the effects of chemical food preservatives. For free food and five dollars a month, 12 healthy young men became test subjects. The 1906 Pure Food and Drug Act was nicknamed The Wiley Act. Emmaly and Brady also showed photos and talked about what they saw while in the Washington, D.C., area.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on June 27. The club will have its annual pancake breakfast at Pottorf Hall on July 4 and will not meet at noon on that day.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met June 15 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly luncheon and meeting with President Sharon Stemple presiding.
Melissa Kirkwood, marketing director of Sunset Zoo, presented the program. The original zoo was built in 1933 as part of the WPA project. A recent addition to the zoo is Expedition Asia.
Minutes of the June 14 board meeting were distributed. Treasurer Bobbi Schesser gave the financial report. Arlene Lyons won the free lunch ticket. New members Jane Gockel, Sheila Roepka and Kelly Garber were guests of Maurine Pruitt and Pat Peugh. President Sharon presented long-stemmed roses to June birthday celebrants Mildred Armstrong, Sharon Stemple, Carolyn White, Chris Eilers and Bobbi Schesser.
July activities include Tuesday Bunko July 11; Third Monday Bunko July 17; Hand and Foot cards July 13 and 27; Mexican Train July 25; Bridge July 28; Book Club July 11; Coffee Tyme July 14. The July luncheon will be held at the Blue Hills Room July 20.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Sharon Stemple, president, 480-220-1340, for club activities or reservations.