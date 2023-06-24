Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club

The Longest Day Fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association was at the Seniors’ Center on June 19. Two duplicate bridge games were held, with lunch in between sponsored by Meadowlark Hills Memory Unit. All funds raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. In the morning game, Graham Rose and Roger Allerheilegen were the winners. Katha Hurt and Suzanne Crawford were second, Shirley Hobrook and Rosalind Center were third, Georgia Reynolds and Kerby Chase were fourth, and Linda Schottler and Pam Bales were fifth. Rose and Allerheilegen were also first in flight B, Hobrook and Center were second, and Pam Barta and Cybil Perkins were third.

