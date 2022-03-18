SURPRISE, Ariz. — Andrew Benintendi is no longer the new kid on the block in the Kansas City Royals clubhouse. He seemingly has integrated himself into the group as though he’d been around for years. When in reality he arrived at their spring training facility last year having met few of his teammates and having spent his entire career as a member of the Boston Red Sox.
A return to his Midwestern roots as well as his roots as a hitter worked out for Benintendi. He won a Gold Glove for the first time in his career. He also registered his highest home run total (17) since 2017, highest RBI total (73) since 2018, cut down his strikeout rate and slashed .276/.324/.442.
After having his final two seasons with the Red Sox marred by an effort to bulk up into a slugger and by injury — he played just 14 games during the pandemic-shortened season — Benintendi found a good fit in Kansas City following a three-team trade in February that made the Cincinnati native the club’s everyday left fielder.
“It was awesome,” Benintendi said of his first year with the Royals. “Coming in as a new player, only knowing a couple guys from just playing against them, I couldn’t have enjoyed it more. This group of guys, this coaching staff and this organization is definitely different. I could tell last year and even more so this year. I’m glad to be here and I’m looking forward to this year.”
Benintendi was part of a World Series-winning team in Boston in 2018. He formed one of the best all-around outfield units in the majors for a stretch alongside Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. All three were drafted by Boston and came up through their farm system.
In Kansas City, Benintendi found the homegrown core featuring players like Whit Merrifield, Salvador Perez, Hunter Dozier, Nicky Lopez and Adalberto Mondesi to be more welcoming than he could have anticipated after filling the huge shoes of retired franchise icon Alex Gordon in left field.
“It’s just a different feel,” Benintendi said of the Royals organization. “I don’t know exactly how to put it into words, but the level of togetherness — not that other places aren’t — just more so here. It feels more intimate, smaller, I don’t know. It’s just a good feeling. It makes you excited to come here and get to work with these guys and the coaching staff.”
Royals manager Mike Matheny, who has known Benintendi since he was a minor-league player in the Red Sox system along with Matheny’s son, Tate, said the increased comfort level of Benintendi is evident.
“Without a doubt. It’s obvious,” Matheny said. “We were talking about it as a staff. You could see that he’s got his group that he’s already meshed with, but he feels good through the clubhouse.”
Future uncertain
Whether Benintendi, 27, has a future with the Royals beyond this season remains an open question. He can be a free agent for the first time in his career at the end of this season.
Benintendi told The Star on Wednesday that he wasn’t aware of any talks about a contract extension with the Royals, but that doesn’t mean he’s not open to it.
“If that conversation comes up, I think it would be irresponsible of me not to listen to it,” Benintendi said. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m going to control what I can control right now. Just getting ready for the reason.”
The Royals extended center fielder Michael A. Taylor, who also won a Gold Glove, on a two-year deal last fall within days of the end of the regular season.
Benintendi’s left-handed swing, which is once again geared towards hitting line drives into the gaps and using the entire expanse of the Kauffman Stadium outfield, gave the Royals lineup needed elements.
He registered a career-high 20 go-ahead RBIs, the second-highest total on the club, and he batted .316 (36-for-114) with runners in scoring position. He also ranked 10th in the American League in OPS with two outs (.903)
Benintendi slashed .310/.388/.498 against AL Central Division pitching.
He did a lot of work with the coaching staff to return to the swing that made him a standout earlier in his career before he tried to join the launch angle revolution.
“He’s in a really good place right now,” Matheny said of Benintendi.
This offseason, Benintendi trained along with former teammate Brock Holt in the Nashville area.
“I feel really good with it,” Benintendi said of his swing. “Last year working with (John Mabry) and Terry (Bradshaw) I learned a lot as far as different verbiage that made more sense to me that I took into this offseason and just kept working on that.
“But I feel pretty comfortable with my swing right now. Obviously, I’ve only had a few live at-bats. Time will tell, but I feel good right now.”