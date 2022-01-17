KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers traded a combined seven punts in the first quarter of a game that started as a defensive struggle at Arrowhead Stadium.
And it took a second-quarter defensive touchdown by the Steelers to awaken the sleepwalking Chiefs.
After Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt opened the scoring with a fumble returned for a touchdown, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went completed 13 of 16 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns to close out the first half Sunday night.
The Chiefs held a 21-7 halftime advantage before cruising to an easy 42-21 win. The Chiefs have advanced to the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs for the fourth straight year.
Kansas City put together a complete performance in all three phases of the game.
Offensively, Mahomes picked apart the Steelers’ defensive secondary and finished completing 30 of 39 passes for 404 yards passing and five touchdowns. Those stats, coupled with one interception, gave him a passer rating of 138.3.
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback’s scoring passes went to running back Jerick McKinnon, wide receiver Byron Pringle, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and backup offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, who scored on a trick play inside the Steelers’ 1-yard line.
Mahomes’ 404 yards passing established a new single-game franchise record for the Chiefs, surpassing the 378 from Alex Smith against the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 4, 2014.
McKinnon paced the Chiefs’ rushing attack with 61 yards on 12 carries, adding six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Kelce recorded five catches for 108 yards, his seventh career 100-yard receiving game in the postseason. Only Pro Football of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice (8) has more. Kelce also threw a touchdown pass to Pringle, who finished the game with two touchdowns, a repeat of his Week 16 performance against the Steelers.
The Chiefs offense generated 478 total yards of offense and overwhelmed the Steelers in a 35-7 scoring burst to put the game out of reach by the third quarter.
Defensively, the Chiefs held the Steelers to 257 total yards of offense and 14 total offensive points. The Steelers were forced to punt the ball seven times Sunday night and converted 7 of 16 third-down attempts. The Chiefs’ run defense, which was a concern entering the playoffs, also clamped down, allowing just 56 yards on 20 carries.
On special teams, Mecole Hardman had himself a game as a punt returner, totaling 70 yards on three returns. Pringle also had two kickoff returns for 50 yards.
The Chiefs needed this kind of performance as a tune-up for the next game.
Sunday night’s result sets up another showdown with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium.